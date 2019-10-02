October's Musical Thrills 

Seda Spettacoli

Suspiria-Soundtrackers Play SLC!

If you've never seen the 1977 avant-garde horror classic Suspiria, add it to the top of your list of scary movies to watch in the month of October. Do this especially if you're a music lover. Besides being a dazzling, thrilling horror film that pushed the aesthetic boundaries of the genre, its shiver-inducing soundtrack is iconic on its own. The inimitable Italian experimental rockers Goblin are responsible for it after coming to the rescue of the ailing soundtrack for horror extraordinaire, Dario Argento's film Profondo Rosso. Film geeks and fans of bands Can and Neu! find the Suspiria soundtrack that followed that first success to be just as recognizable and chilling as John Carpenter's Halloween theme. Tinkling, almost-Christmas-y bells give way to low, ominous, throaty bass poings, and truly unsettling goblin-like whispers that build alongside the plucking of guitars and a mandolin-like instrument called a bouzouki. After Suspiria's success, Goblin went on to work on many other soundtracks, including one for Dawn of the Dead, as well as spooky, trippy and psychedelic albums of their own. Over the years, they've gone by many different iterations of the name "Goblin," and members have cycled in and out. They're currently touring as Claudio Simonetti's Goblin, Simonetti being their longtime keyboardist. This fall tour finds them playing the soundtrack of Profondo Rosso, alongside a screening of the film, followed by a set of songs from their other works. Whether or not you're a fan already, this is likely going to be one of the most actually freaky things you can get up to this October, so please, go. Claudio Simonetti's Goblin @ Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, Sunday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m., $28 presale; $30 day of show, 21+, metromusichall.com

A Harkening to Ancient Beasts

With a title like that, I bet you think that this is going to be about a metal band or something. No, the ones doing the harkening are in fact local Renaissance and early music enthusiasts Utopia Early Music, who specialize in coaxing historical compositions out of the trenches of history and into your ears, IRL, in the current day. With a lineup of seasoned professional singers and instrumentalists from all over the world, the group uses their expertise to turn ancient songs into real-life experiences once again. During their performance season between fall and spring, the group explores many different moments in time, from French Baroque Christmas songs to "Saucy Songs of the 17th Century." Their upcoming event "Menagerie: Beasts of the Middle Ages and Renaissance" seems perfect for this spooky time of year. A vocal quartet will be joined by a gothic harp (that's right, gothic!) to depict ancient music that revolves around creatures central to the medieval era like lambs, hounds and ... phoenixes. Think of it as a medieval tapestry come to life in sound, and then recall how the beasts in those images always look somewhere strangely between a bear, a lion and a dog. Rejoice in and indulge in the mysticisms and oddities of a past culture that is very much alive—as long as Utopia Early Music keeps doing their thing. Menagerie: Beasts of the Middle Ages and Renaissance @ Cathedral Church of St. Mark, 231 E. 100 South, Friday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 13, 5 p.m., recommended $15 for adults; $12 for seniors; $10 for students, all ages, utopiaearlymusic.org

Something for Every Creature at Buzzards & Bees

This ambitious and action-packed little festival is back for its second go-round this year, and it promises just about everything anyone could want out of the Halloween season over two days on Oct. 25 and 26—and I mean everything! Taking place in historic (and spooky) downtown Provo, the music-centric event is chock full of local artists and street performers, alongside all the fixins of a Halloween fair by way of mask-making booths, scary story-telling circles and costume contests. Friday goths will be in love when the festival kicks off with its very own Goth Prom, where goth-goers can groove to the music of Gossip Ghoul and the tunes of DJ Kid Machine, all while being considered for the prestigious positions of Goth King and Queen. Saturday is jam-packed, starting at 4 p.m. and spanning 10 venues in the four-block radius of the downtown area. These venues will burst with upward of 60 artists and performers (the lineup is still under wraps at press time) who will also play secret shows that you'll have to snoop out for yourself. Acts from last year's event include such notable local acts as The Backseat Lovers, Baby Ghosts and Robert Loud of The Killers (yeah, those ones) and Fictionist. Tickets for this action-packed weekend are available at any Velour show, from any of the bands playing (another reason to keep an eye out for that lineup announcement) and at the event itself. Goth Prom Kick-off @ The Boxcar, 156 W. 500 South, Provo, Friday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m., all ages; Buzzards & Bees Downtown Provo Music Festival @ downtown Provo, Saturday, Oct. 26, 4 p.m., all ages, $15 presale for both days; $20 day of show, children under 7 get in free, buzzardsandbees.com