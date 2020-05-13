click to enlarge

Nurse Appreciation Boxes

Flourish Bakery (flourishslc.org) recently celebrated Nurse Appreciation Week by selling and delivering thank-you boxes to nurses working in the University of Utah's prenatal clinic for women struggling with substance abuse. It was a true labor of love from Flourish, which serves as a job training program for community members who are recovering from addiction themselves. Pre-pandemic, Flourish used their food truck to get their tasty baked goods out into the world, and they are currently accepting online orders. If you're looking to satisfy a sweet tooth craving or just looking to donate to a good cause, hit them up online and see what they've got in the oven.

Farmers Feeding Utah

While we're always looking to help local restaurants, now is also a great time to help the local farmers who grow and cultivate the food that we all need and enjoy. The Utah Farm Bureau recently launched a campaign called Farmers Feeding Utah (farmersfeedingutah.org), which uses donated funds to purchase food from local farmers and donate it to those in need. Not only does this effort support local growers whose supply chains have been shut down, but it provides locally-produced food to people struggling financially, or who are otherwise impacted by the pandemic. Farmers Feeding Utah is currently accepting donations online, and anyone seeking to join as a producer or partner can contact them for more information.

SAGE Utah Virtual Supper Club

Since 1997, SAGE Utah has worked with the Utah Pride Center to build a strong support system for elderly members of the LGBTQ community that includes healthcare, housing and support groups. During the COVID-19 pandemic, SAGE Utah has moved its monthly supper club online. The protocols around this event are fairly simple—attendees order or cook a meal to enjoy at home while chatting with other supper clubbers via Google Hangouts. This month's event takes place May 15 from 6:30 to 7:30, and a Google Hangouts link can be found on the supper club's Facebook event page.

Quote of the Week: "No race can prosper until it learns there is as much dignity in tilling a field as in writing a poem." –Booker T. Washington