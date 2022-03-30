click to enlarge

Nuclear Reaction

We know if climate change is going to be addressed, there has to be a profit motive. Dominion Energy's "Carbon Right" program is just that. It's a carbon offset offered to a million customers for a mere $5 a month. Ca-ching! It's both a good and a bad thing—good if Dominion really manages to decarbonize; but bad if people keep using more and more fossil fuels. To the point, it would take 20 or more such projects to offset the carbon footprint in Utah, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Meanwhile, state Auditor John Dougall wondered on KCPW 88.3 FM about the "really green" option of nuclear power. Why they call it green is curious because nothing grows from nuclear energy, Public Citizen makes that really clear. There's the mining of uranium and, of course, the waste issue. "Promoting nuclear risks to reduce greenhouse emissions is the classic jump from the frying pan into the fire!" Public Citizen says.

Golfing Us Dry

There are a lot of golfers out on the greens—25 million (250,000 in Utah, mostly male) or 8% of the population, according to statista.com. Only 8%, you say? They are the 8% that count. Take Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, for instance. He pushed year-round Daylight Saving Time through the Senate because the golf industry likes that late afternoon light. But even avid golfers are beginning to see the folly of their sport. It doesn't produce many jobs and the greens require tons of water. St. George's Entrada country club uses 145 million gallons of water per year, the Deseret News reported. With the drought and conservation efforts, that could go down to 105 million gallons. The state uses about 38 million gallons of water per day on golf courses. The industry knows it needs to conserve—and keep the golfers happy. Good intentions may become necessities.

Let Them Play

So ... science. It's really not something the political right wants to think about—or believe in—because science seems to run counter to belief. We've heard a lot about transgender issues this week. The governor vetoed a bill to ban trans athletes from competition, and then the mostly white male Legislature overturned it. Why? Because they were "protecting" the girls. Here are a few facts they missed, from Scientific American. "Transgender girls are not the only girls with high testosterone levels. An estimated 10% of women have polycystic ovarian syndrome, which results in elevated testosterone levels. They are not banned from female sports. ... Transgender girls on puberty blockers, on the other hand, have negligible testosterone levels." And those girls would be forced to play with boys, or not at all. "Studies of testosterone levels in athletes do not show any clear, consistent relationship between testosterone and athletic performance," a Yale University expert says. Lawmakers prefer emotion over facts.