September 10, 2020 Eat & Drink » Food News

Nourish to Flourish 

The latest local foodie news.

Nourish to Flourish
Our friends in the hospitality industry and in vulnerable communities are still in the weeds, and there are still local organizations willing to lend a hand. I recently heard about Nourish to Flourish (nourishtoflourish.org), a nonprofit group that buys meal kits from local restaurants and delivers them to nonprofit groups like the International Rescue Committee and Salt Lake County Youth Services. Once the meal kits are delivered, these groups distribute them to community members within their network. By supporting local eateries like Diversion, Trio and Publik who get their food delivered to community members in need, you're helping support this work. Nourish to Flourish is taking donations as well, which can be done online.

House of Corn Opens
Like the name implies, this new taqueria will specialize in the fine art of corn tortillas. Their menu boasts a wide variety of tacos, from street tacos to tacos de canasta to battleship tacos. House of Corn (816 E. 8400 South, 801-930-9286, houseofcornmc.com) will also be serving up traditional tamales, birria and pozole. Based on the photos from their website, the tortillas at House of Corn mix it up with blue and yellow corn, adding a nice visual flair to their array of taco options. I also appreciate any taqueria that works to normalize tacos de tripa on American menus—everyone should try a taco with some guts on it at least once in their lives.

Ozora Izakaya Opens
Ozora Izakaya (1078 E. 2100 South, 801-845-0405, ozoraisakaya.com) is a recently-opened restaurant and bar modeled after the izakaya tradition that is popular in Japan. According to the restaurant's website, an izakaya is a welcoming space where people can enjoy mixed drinks and small bites with one another, and their lineage dates back to the 1600s. Though there is no online menu at the moment, the website's gallery is a gorgeous arrangements of craft cocktails, sushi and yakitori skewers. I'm getting an extremely hip vibe from this new place, which will be livening up the Sugar House area with its colorful drinks and tasty Japanese cooking.

Quote of the Week: "Tacos are the food of genius." –Heather Brewer

