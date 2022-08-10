Nothing's Changed 

click to enlarge

Just over 38 years ago, the first issue of this newspaper saw the light of day. As has been told, we were then a newsletter for Utah's private clubs, published under the name of the Private Eye.

In 1984, club and alcohol advertising was "illegal" in a public newspaper like this one, so the newsletter was direct-mailed to members of specific private clubs. One of the first clubs to come aboard was the Sage Supper Club in Midvale—now A Bar Named Sue—purveyors of some of the best chicken wings in these parts, by the way.

What we had to put up with in 1984 is not terribly far removed from we deal with today. We have the same supermajority in the Utah House and Senate. Democrats and independents—formerly called "Non-Mormons"—essentially run around the state with the single ambition that they are not one day forced to leave. You know that day is coming, right?

In one of those very first issues of the Private Eye, the Sage Supper Club ran a center spread layout announcing their entertainment, food and party schedules. Above the photos and text ran the phrase the Sage adopted as their club motto: "The More Things Change, the More They Remain the Same."

The club owners then were veterans George Boutsis and Reed James (who, during the Korean War, gave some serious shit to the sorry fellows attacking him at the Chosin Reservoir). I was asked to add the motto to their ad by Mary Jane Boutsis, George's wife. When I asked what it meant, she laughed at me in her funny laugh. "Well, what do you think it means, silly? It means just what it says," she told me. "Just look around!"

She was right. The walls, fireplace, bandstand and kitchen were all the same, despite eras changing and customers coming and going. It's the same with our government—the same government structure in power, same results—just new faces making the unctuous, self-reverential speeches.

Not that I understand the guy, but I've sometimes found solace in the words of William Shakespeare to validate my own experiences in modern times. That's reassuring in a way. The nearest I can find about things changing, yet remaining the same, is his line from The Tempest: "What's past is prologue. Nothing before us matters."

Golfers say that when they walk to the tee box after shanking their previous drive: "It was a bad hole, now play the next one." I take that as a good strategy these days. We've been through a bad patch as a country these past several years, but it's not over. It's time to play another hole, looking forward, while understanding that one might only change themselves, but not change the greater schemes. We just have to deal with the mess as best we can, because in the end, things don't change—we do.

On Monday, the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump was legally searched by the FBI on behalf of the Department of Justice. It was Trump himself who broke the news that his "beautiful home" had been "raided" and that the searchers "broke into his safe." Well, yeah, that happens in an FBI search.

That it was Trump himself who made the great reveal should not go unnoticed. It's been a long strategy of his to be ahead of his opponents at getting in the early jabs and head shots. Thus, it's no surprise that nearly all the discussion since the search has not been about what the Department of Justice could possibly be looking for and why, but instead about how aggrieved, put out and hurt our former president is.

He's always been a crybaby and is being one now. Do remember that when it came to bragging it up, he always said he had nothing to hide. Then, why the umbrage? Because, same as in Shakespeare's time, persons like Trump had already left their footprints in the muddy beds of history.

Like King Lear—another character in Shakespeare's oeuvre—Trump wallows in pity. If he makes three-dimensional moves at any level, it's at mustering those who should loathe him to instead adore him. "I am a man more sinned against than sinning," cries out King Lear, shucking the winds and rains, expressing that no one suffers like him and finding solace in that because, in his mind, his innocence is framed with the idea that there's always someone who has sinned worse. Are you listening, Hillary and Hunter?

I'm not sure that jurisprudence allows for less jail time simply because someone else is more guilty, but that's the Trump playbook. As long as he believes he is the aggrieved one, that there have been worse crimes (worse than causing rioters to attack the nation's Capitol Building?), then he will continue his woeful plea to his devotees—those followers who like to call people like me "sheep." I call them "the blind."

There have always been people who seek help or guidance and unfortunately find it in those who cannot be trusted. That's how a battery of scams get off the ground, especially here in Utah. It's why Boy Scouts fall victim to preying scout masters.

Of course, Shakespeare had a quote for times like these, too—also from King Lear: "Tis the time's plague when madmen lead the blind. Do as I bid thee, or rather do thy pleasure. Above the rest, be gone."

See, nothing's changed.

Send comments to john@cityweekly.net