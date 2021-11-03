click to enlarge

Not So Fascist

"You Know Who Else Opposed Vaccine Mandates? Hitler." That was the headline in a Jacobin magazine article, one of many hoping to educate the public about vaccine history and its ties to Nazi Germany. And now, finally, it was the Deseret News that came out against the curious correlation between vaccine mandates and the Nazi regime. It has been almost a month since anti-vaxxers stood outside the governor's mansion, waving flags at passing cars. Pictured on the flags were vaccine needles in the shape of swastikas. Yeah, here are the facts: "Contrary to claims about 'fascist' vaccine mandates currently circulating on the Right, the Nazis actuallyrelaxedGerman vaccine mandates—and hoped doing the same for people they conquered would kill them faster." Get it? The anti-vaxxer movement is inextricably tied to anti-semitism. Even in Utah.

Electile Dysfunction

That'll show him not to mess with ... something. When Rep. Steve Christiansen, R-West Jordan, resigned from the Legislature and his position with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he did so after a very public maligning of the state's popular and nationally acclaimed vote-by-mail system. Murky as his rationale was, Christiansen sought a forensic audit of Utah's 2020 election, the Deseret News reported. You know, the same election that Donald Trump—along with the presumptive gaggle of Republican officeholders—won. Even the Democratic "losers" like the mailed-ballot system here, but Christiansen persisted. When Lt. Gov. Diedre Henderson spoke out, you knew he was done for. His church position was less clear, although many of the faith say he must have been "counseled out." Christiansen indicated he's just gathering steam for something later because of our "constitutional crisis." For now, that crisis has been averted.

Let the Sunshine in

One story this week shows why news organizations are needed—and why, as they wither away, it won't really matter. The Salt Lake Tribune "sought an explanation" for what was clearly an excessive fee for video of Gabby Petito's Moab traffic stop. The city had charged almost $3,000 to various news organizations for bodycam footage. Turns out, it charged $98 to each of 30 organizations, but should have charged the cost of preparing the records only once. Open government advocates fought hard to enact the Government Records Access and Management Act in 1991, but it's been attacked almost yearly since then. "Sunshine laws are vital to a democratic form of government. They keep government accessible and accountable to those whom it serves—we, the people," media attorney Jeff Hunt wrote in the Deseret News. Someone has to be watching all the time, but with fewer reporters on the ground the public should get used to being in the dark.