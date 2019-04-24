click to enlarge

Nihon Matsuri Japan Festival

The Nihon Matsuri Japan Festival (nihonmatsuri.com) is one of our most comprehensive cultural heritage events. According to their website, Nihon Matsuri was organized "to share and educate the larger Utah community about Japanese and Japanese American culture, history and traditions," while also passing these traditions "to younger Japanese Americans and to help them identify with their heritage." Two stages of live entertainment feature kimono modeling and taiko drumming, a traditional tea ceremony and an exhibit spotlighting Utah's Japanese history. The Salt Lake Buddhist Temple serves up bowls of their famous ramen, and attendees can try their hands at making mochi. The festivities ensue on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Japantown Street (the stretch of 100 South between 200 and 300 West). For more information, see p. 19.

Sabroso Taco & Music Festival

Merging a Warped Tour-style music lineup with craft beer and locally made tacos, the Sabroso Festival makes its way to Utah for its sixth year. The lineup includes headliners The Offspring along with Sum 41, The Vandals, Black Flag, Strung Out and Dwarves for some old-school punk action. It's also a great place to load up on beer and tacos—a mixture of national and local breweries and taquerías are on hand for sampling, and a few rounds of Lucha Libre wrestling round out the show. The Sabroso Festival takes place on Saturday, April 27, at the Utah State Fairpark (155 N. 1000 West) from noon to 9 p.m., and tickets can be purchased at sabrosotacofest.com.

Beer, Blues and Brats

The Crossroads Urban Center (crossroadsurbancenter.org) has been providing Utahns in need with a chance to improve their quality of life since 1966, and for nine years it's been hosting a Beer, Blues and Brats benefit party to help keep it running. This year's benefit takes place at Mountain West Hard Cider's event venue The Garten (417 N. 400 West) on Sunday, April 28, from 1 to 4 p.m. Not only is it a great way for guests to support the organization's mission, but the event also features brews from Epic Brewing Co., handmade brats by the meat wizards at Beltex Meats and live music by Controlled Burn and the JT Draper Band. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the door, with group rates available. Tickets can be purchased via Crossroads Urban Center's website.

