Someone once made the observation that New Year's resolutions go in one year and out the other. Obviously, that person was much more successful than I've been. A year is an awfully long time, and looking at the many January 1 promises I've made to myself in the past, I can't honestly claim there have been more than a few resolutions which lasted much past January 3.

Of course, I wish that wasn't so, because I really could become a better human being if I could just stick to my personal development goals. Sadly, the premise of New Year's resolutions is a good one, but few people are up to the challenge.

While any honest person can see that there's plenty of room for improvement, the tradition of making New Year's promises is, mostly, a frustrating exercise in self-deception. So, is it time to simply admit defeat and give up? I don't think so.

There is something useful in merely reviewing the areas in which we're failing and making a commitment to change. After all, introspection and self-review are the loftiest of traits, despite the fact that human nature and our little frailties may derail even the most fervent desires to change our ways. Let's face it: Change requires great strength, and a high percentage of humankind is simply weak.

New Year's resolutions are a time honored, year end, personal activity—one with the best intent, but rarely durable enough to survive the first few days after the Times Square ball drops. The reality is that this traditional self-deception is more destructive than helpful, more idiotic than noble and, more often than not, an exercise in first elevating our aspirations and then, a few days later, dashing them on the rocks. Coupled with the highly-popular flaw of procrastination, the bravely-voiced annual commitments for change often don't make it even off the launchpad.

It's kind of like the Christian concept of repentance and forgiveness, wherein the imperfect must reject their previous misdeeds and "sin no more." Our annual resolutions to do better rarely persist.

Next year, and the year after, will find most of us making the same promises of the past—I will eat less (and more healthily); I will cultivate a kinder attitude for people I cannot agree with; I will spend one hour each day exercising to rid myself of this protruding gut; I will floss every night and complete my electric toothbrush's full program; I will give more to the poor; and I will stop procrastinating on those things that I dread.

Okay. This is really more about personal honesty. If honesty is on your list of resolutions, you might give this a try. In 2022 I am committed to: 1. eating a lot more; 2. exercising a lot less; 3. increasing my consumption of alcohol. It's so much easier than the more challenging possibilities and, as one woman noted, nobody likes a skinny, sober bitch anyway. Just lowering the bar a bit can make your new year so much less frustrating.

New Year's resolutions are considered, probably by most people, as only an exercise. Few give it their best, and many short-circuit the whole procedure with a healthy dose of reality—understanding that they're not required to make resolutions, just because it's a long-standing tradition. Luckily, there's no one to stop you. Toss the list and procrastinate until next year.

Personally, I like to make sure my resolutions contain a caveat, like, "I am resolved to eat more healthily in 2022, as long as no one reminds me that pizza still exists." Or, "I am going to stop drinking, if the bottles are empty or if I've passed-out." You might even consider this one: "A year is an awfully long time—I'm going to make a New Hour's resolution instead."

And if you happen to be one of the anti-social types, here's a resolution you can easily stick to: "My resolution is to lie, cheat, drink, swear and steal." Jumping is easy if the bar is set low enough.

So, here we are. January is one week old and most of us have already tossed our lists. The many foibles of humanity are shared by even the best people, and the keeping of New Year's resolutions is an ongoing history of failures. Look at our poor, very-ex-president Trump: Every year he promises a stab at George Washington-style honesty but, as we all know, lying is the fabric he's made of. He should try for a more realistic goal—like, "My New Year's resolution is to be truthful, except when I'm lying."

Take heart, folks. An idea in a mind is a powerful thing and despite failures, there's always room to be better. The new year has always been a road marker for the future, and improvement is what life's all about.

Go ahead, make that resolution and try your best. "I promise to quit eating desserts and junk food...but, just a minute, do I see cake?"

The author is a retired businessman, novelist, columnist, and former Vietnam-era Army assistant public information officer. He resides in Riverton with his wife, Carol, and the beloved ashes of their mongrel dog.