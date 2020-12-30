click to enlarge

New Year's Eve Dinner

If you're in the market for a swank feast to ring in the new year, then Snowbird Resort (9385 S. Snowbird Center Drive, 801-933-2222, snowbird.com) has you covered on Dec. 31. High rollers will want to check out the prix fixe New Year's Eve menu at The Aerie, which features beef tenderloin, ahi tuna and stuffed chicken breast. Additionally, The Lodge Bistro will be offering an a la carte New Year's Eve menu. Snowbird's SeventyOne, Wildflower and Steak Pit restaurants will also be open for the occasion. Reservations are highly recommended, and there are few places more lovely than the Wasatch Mountains to welcome 2021 into our midst.

New Year's Day Brunch

Those craving a volley of brunchtime favorites alongside mimosas and Bloody Marys will want to check out Garage on Beck (1199 Beck Street, 801-521-3904, garageonbeck.com) come the first of January. This local gastropub is hosting a New Year's Day brunch starting at 11 a.m., which will feature Garage's Sunday brunch favorites like the smokehouse benedict with brisket and caramelized onions or the Garage Cristo, a sinful take on the Monte Cristo made with cinnamon Texas toast and honey ham before getting battered and deep fried. Garage on Beck's New Year's events are perfect for those after something low-key—or those looking to wind down after partying all night.

Bricks Corner Opens

A new pizza joint called Bricks Corner (1465 S. 700 East, 801-953-0636, brickscornerslc.com) recently opened its doors in the Liberty Wells area. From a glimpse at the menu, Bricks Corner is all about Detroit steel pan pizza, which looks to be a mash-up of Chicago deep dish and traditional Sicilian pies, so color me interested. Salt Lake has its fair share of pizza dialects, but this square-pan pie with cheese, tomato sauce and pepperoni spread straight to the edge has me all kinds of curious. In addition to some specialty pies, Bricks Corner offers sharables like oven-fired squash and brussels sprouts and a burger that sounds like it'll give the pizza a run for its money.

Quote of the Week: "Unless you are a pizza, the answer is yes, I can live without you." –Bill Murray