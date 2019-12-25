click to enlarge

New Year's Eve Dining

Ringing in the new year is always a good excuse to get a bit indulgent before you set your sights on any upcoming self-improvement goals, so here's a list of local places offering tasty food and drink on New Year's Eve.

Café Niche

They'll be serving a four-course meal that kicks off with deviled eggs, carrot bisque or roasted beets before getting down to business with lobster mac and cheese, green pepper crusted tenderloin, roasted game hen or eggplant stuffed artichokes with a dessert selection of cherry berry pistachio bread pudding or a chocolate mousse tart. Dinner is served from 5 to 9 p.m. at $60 a plate, and reservations can be made online or over the phone. 779 E. 300 South, 801-443-3380, cafeniche.com

Oasis Café

Oasis is going slightly more Mediterranean with a starter of heirloom tomato bruschetta and ahi tartare that moves into an arugula pecan salad with goat cheese or a shrimp bisque. The main course consists of a choice of basil pesto risotto with tiger prawns, Angus prime rib, chicken Marsala or primavera strozzapretti Pomodoro with desserts of espresso chai cheesecake, fresh fruit parfait or a tres leches cake with strawberries. Dinner is served from 5 to 9 p.m. at $55 a plate, and reservations can be made online or over the phone. 151 S. 500 East, 801-322-0404, oasiscafeslc.com

Stanza Italian Bistro

Stanza's four-course meal starts with crab and shrimp imperial or a Lucy Glo Apple tower before continuing on to a choice of stuffed rigatoni, butternut squash and arugula tortellini, tournedos Rossini, seared scallops and a rack of lamb before wrapping up with a choice of ruby chocolate cheesecake, tiramisu or pistachio cream cannoli. Dinner is served from 5 to 10 p.m. at $65 a plate, and reservations can be made online or over the phone. 454 E. 300 South, 801-746-4441, stanzaslc.com

Saffron Valley

The Avenues location of Saffron Valley is hosting a New Year's Eve Bollywood Bash complete with a DJ, dancing and a cash bar. Attendees can expect to find chili paneer, vegetable hakka noodles, potato and pea samosas, chicken tikka rolls, fish amritsari and onion bhaji in addition to several housemade chutneys and a black forest New Year's cake for dessert. The party lasts from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. and advance tickets can be purchased for $25-$40 via Eventbrite. 26 E St., 801-203-3325, saffronvalley.com

