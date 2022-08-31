New Kid in Town 

Emilee Atkinson

I'm currently having flashbacks to all levels of school, when teachers would make each of us stand and introduce ourselves to the rest of the class. Even in college, we had to say our name, something about ourselves, an interest or hobby, perhaps—an absolute nightmare for introverts like myself. Instead of calculating how long I have until my turn based on the order of students ahead of me, I'm now calculating what I'll say to you lovely readers about becoming the new music editor for City Weekly. Let's get started.

I consider myself a "dabbler" when it comes to hobbies. I like to dip my toes in and try things out, but never end up becoming entirely proficient in any one thing. Music is an exception to that. That's not to say I'm any type of expert when it comes to music, but it's always been a constant in my life. I grew up with parents who didn't limit the music I listened to, which I'm eternally thankful for. They'd share everything with me, and hungry for more, I'd end up online poring over bands I'd hear and searching for groups with similar sounds. I spent countless hours downloading songs and infecting our computer with viruses via Limewire, and burning different CD mixes. I cherish the stories my parents would tell me about their favorite albums when they were my age and what they meant to them, and that helped me form special connections with a lot of the music I grew up listening to.

When I was young, I found a stash of vinyl records in my dad's basement containing dozens of albums that were his and my mom's when they were young. Inside I found amazing albums like a copy of Metallica's Master of Puppets that is so worn from use, the title track hardly plays. Or a copy of Shout At the Devil by Motley Crüe where the corners of the sleeve are ripped off of because my mom had it pinned up on her wall, much to my grandma's discontent.

These connections with loved ones and music have made my passion for it grow stronger, and made me want to write about all music-related things. Now that I have this position as music editor, I'm excited to get out and make meaningful connections with the talented musicians of Utah, as well as those who come through to visit.

I was born and raised mostly in the Ogden area, and love it; I'm still kicking it in Ogden. I didn't have a specific idea of what I wanted to do as I was growing up, but eventually, the thought occurred to me that I could combine writing and music. Fresh out of high school I made my way to Weber State University and joined the student-run newspaper, The Signpost. I didn't have the best sense of direction when I signed up for college, but luckily The Signpost was there to provide that for me. It gave me so many opportunities to grow and learn, while making great connections and lifelong friends.

I started to find my niche writing music reviews for WSU's radio station, KWCR, which opened up a whole new world for me. I was introduced to new genres of music, as well as music from local bands I probably wouldn't have heard otherwise. This introduction to local music sparked my passion for writing music reviews, and made me want to be involved with bands around town.

I learned the basics while in school, and I'm still honing my skills at music-related journalism every day. I spent some time writing for SLUG Magazine as well, getting to dip my toes into the local music scene in Salt Lake. I got to write full features on bands for the first time while at SLUG, and it was very fulfilling, especially because I was doing it during the pandemic. It offered a way for me to utilize my skill and passion, while getting to highlight local bands who were still creating and playing their music, despite the state of the world. I look forward to having more in-depth conversations with bands, without quite as much doom and gloom hanging over the world.

Admittedly, I haven't spent as much time in Salt Lake City as I'd like to. It's been especially difficult over the past few years because of the pandemic. In the past, the only thing that got me out of Ogden to SLC was concerts. I'd head down a few times a year with my sister to see a show, which were some of the best times of my life. I'm eager to get out and explore the beautiful city, and to connect with all of the talented musicians who are out here working hard to share their passions.

My goal as music editor is to continue to interact with local bands and give them a voice on this platform. I'm going to be heading out to as many shows as possible to catch up on what I've been missing out on around town. If you have any cool events coming up or new music to share, send it my way at eatkinson@cityweekly.net.