Evermore Pirate Soirée

I've resisted the urge to visit Evermore Park (382 S. Evermore Lane, Pleasant Grove, 385-323-5135, evermore.com) for a long time, but a pirate-themed soirée for guests 21-and-over just might have me on the hook. According to the seasonal storyline, the portal to the goth-lite world of Lore disappears on Saturday, Nov. 2, and the pirates that have infiltrated the daily lives of Evermore leave our plane of existence. To celebrate their departure, attendees can participate in the park's regularly scheduled events along with a catered dinner and a cash bar. It's as close as we'll ever get to drinking with pirates, so I guess I'll be seeing you there. The event takes place from 6 to 11 p.m. and advance tickets can be purchased via Evermore's website.

Arempa's Opens

It's a good day when we can welcome another Venezuelan restaurant to town. Arempa's (350 S. State, 385-301-8905, arempas.com) recently opened in downtown Salt Lake, and I had the opportunity to try out a bit of their menu at Devour Utah's "Devour the World" event. I've extolled my love for Venezuelan arepas and empanadas many times, but having a supply of these Central American delicacies in the downtown area means I can enjoy them much more often. In addition to having all the Venezuelan food that I've come to adore, they're packing something called a patacón—a sandwich that uses fried plantains as the bun. I'm here for that.

National Sandwich Day

Sunday, Nov. 3, is National Sandwich Day, and Sandy's Dog Haus (10261 S. State, 801-987-3202, sandy.doghaus.com) is celebrating with the declaration that hot dogs are indeed sandwiches. Dog Haus will donate $1 of every Haus Dog to No Kid Hungry to celebrate its place in the sandwich pantheon on National Sandwich Day. Eating one of their signature hot dogs on Nov. 3 raises a bit of cash for a good cause, and nets you a pretty damn good meal in the process.

Quote of the Week: "Heaven? Did you ever hear of any pirates going thither? Give me hell. It's a merrier place."

—Thomas Sutton

