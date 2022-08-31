click to enlarge

Nasty Women

We just passed Aug. 26 on the calendar. Did you even notice? Affectionately called Women's Equality Day, the date commemorates the ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. That was 102 years ago, when things were looking rosy. The League of Women Voters now calls the date "Women's In-equality Day," because Congress let the Voting Rights Act lapse, it has yet to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and, oh yes, the Supreme Court took away women's reproductive rights. Meanwhile in Utah, some 300,000 women are still not registered to vote and women here no longer claim the highest voting turnout in the nation. That was 1992 when 76% of Utah women voted. In 2020, the turnout fell to 66.6%. Utah likes to say we had the first women to vote in the nation and that Utah risked statehood to support women voting. And now, according to the Deseret News, we are ranked last in the nation for women's equality. That's five years in a row as the worst.

Monument Men

Dear Gov. Spencer Cox, why can't we just leave the national monuments alone? "For its 116-year existence, nearly every U.S. President has used the Antiquities Act to protect some of our nation's most treasured and important landscapes and waters," said Theresa Pierno, president and CEO for National Parks Conservation Association. But Cox and his cadre of right-wing politicians and, of course, Attorney Generalissimo Sean Reyes think Bears Ears and Escalante are just "too big to manage." In other words, what about oil and gas? It all sounded good with Cox saying they would collaborate with tribal nations, local governments, the Legislature and more. Conservation groups call it political theater and an attack on all national monuments.

Reservoir Watchdogs

The Sunday edition of The Salt Lake Tribune ran an existentially important package of stories on the "Death of Lake Powell." Forty years ago, when everyone thought natural resources were meant to be exploited and would last forever, the idea of Lake Powell popped into the heads of politicians. It is a reservoir, complicated in its relation to Glen Canyon Dam and, of course, the worsening water crisis on the Colorado River. "Lake Powell could fall so low in the next two years that hydropower generation would stop," the Trib wrote. There are a couple of potential fixes, including the one that politicians love—fill it again (you know, with what water and from where?). The others come from environmentalists, who'd like to see us let the lake go and let the Colorado River flow freely through Glen Canyon like it used to. There would be immediate pain to recreationists, but nature is a better guide than mankind. Still, water is needed for all living things, humans need to address conservation for the future.