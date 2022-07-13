Musical Checklist 

Courtesy Photo

One of the joys of living near 9th and 9th is the occasional sound of music emanating from the area's namesake intersection. At times, hearing it, we've wandered a couple blocks to follow the sounds of a vocalist, a drummer, a particularly-insistent horn. The music's usually nothing too heavy, maybe a folk act on the patio of Lola (856 E 900 S); sometimes, jazz is heard further down the block at Pizza Nono's (925 East 900 S) patio. Occasional street artists crop up, too, whether they're plugging a long power cord into some free electricity from the still-sadly-shuttered Tower Theatre (876 East 900 South); or they're simply setting up under a tree nearby Cahoots Cards and Gifts (878 E 900th S) for an afternoon's session of accordion classics.

Generally, these things are mellow. Unless they're not.

Last week, 9th and 9th Book and Music Gallery (872 E 900 S) hosted a metal night for its Community Concert Series, featuring three acts: Sleeping Tigers, Harvest of Ash and Cherise of the band Hetaera. Next up, owner Brandon Anderson (also of the band Whiskey Fish) promises a night that'll feature a very different vibe, with July 21's lineup featuring Ethan Luke Stenis, Blair Street and Bob Eckman reading Dr. Seuss; the shop is a li'l one, so these shows are taking place in the parking lot behind the business, just next to the Tower. We look forward to hearing these sounds drift down the alley and down a block between 7 and 10 pm.

Squeaky Wheels Love the Grease: This space has groused about missing good-to-great shows at the International Artists Lounge (address State Street) due to a "fluid" calendar. We fully appreciate that the room's open to last-second shows and we're even more fully appreciative that the room's got a monthly calendar hitting inboxes, for all of us advance planning nerds. You can sign up at internationalbarslc.com. This week, there's live music from Thursday-Saturday, with karaoke on Sunday; all of the events are noted as free of charge.

And Now from Another Still-Very-Valid Music Promotion Tool, The Flyer: We're seeing some classic, simple black/white flyers up around town noting the arrival of an Electronic Open Mic at the Jewett Center for the Arts at Westminster College (1840 S 133 E) on Saturday, July 16 from 5-10:30 pm. The event's promoted by the SLC Synth Alliance, which can be found on Instagram: @SLCSynthAlliance. The flyer notes that "all electronic styles and gear (are) welcome." For those looking for a bit of non-traditional music, this one's for you.

Get Freaky's Full Weekender: The Get Freaky Festival, which calls The Great Saltair (12408 W Saltair Dr Magna, UT 84044) home, will expand its programming efforts by a day, with this fall's event running from Friday, October 28 - Sunday, October 30. Though lineup details aren't finalized, they'll be rolling out at getfreakyslc.com in due time.

Turns Out that Cannabis and Reggae Do Go Great Together: The City Weekly's presenting the debut appearance of Yaadcore at Urban Lounge (241 S 500 E) on Friday, August 12. The event is a nod to the second anniversary of Wholesome Cannabis Co. The Jamaican DJ, producer and songwriter is hailed by High Times, which writes that "No matter which musical cap Yaadcore is wearing, advocating for the herb is a part of his DNA. Whether blazing chalice in the DJ booth, reviewing strains for Jamaican dispensary Itopia Life, or remaking John Holt's classic ganja farmer anthem 'Police in Helicopter' (alongside Jah9 and Subatomic Sound), he's one of Jamaica's most visible and authentic ambassadors for the lifestyle. This is Jamaica we're talking about, so that's really saying something."