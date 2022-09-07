MUSIC PICKS: SEP 8 - 14 

Trevor Flores

Hayley Kiyoko, Lauv @ Ogden Amphitheater

Hayley Kiyoko is stopping in Ogden while touring for her latest release Panorama. Well-known for her movie and TV show appearances, Kiyoko has an extensive musical catalog, but her latest work is one of her most emotional yet, as she worked on the album while dealing with a lot of health issues. "I was in a rabbit hole of not figuring out what was wrong with me and had all of these emotions covering up what the root of the issue was, but it's really hard when people have health issues because the health system is really challenging," she told SPIN in August. She went on to say that Panorma presents a more refined version of herself. One of the stand-out tracks on her latest album is "found my friends," where listeners are greeted with punchy synth beats before Kiyoko comes in with her radiant vocals. Listening to the lyrics reveals a tinge of sadness, especially when Kiyoko says, "I keep on running beside myself / I keep on running, I don't think I'm well / I can't be alone, beside myself / I can't be alone, I need some help." Many can relate to the idea of being alone, so this track hits hard. Kiyoko wrote this at a time when she was feeling vulnerable during her aforementioned health issues. "Friends can't fix your problems," she told SPIN, "You have to fix your problems yourself." Kiyoko is performing with Lauv for the Ogden Twilight concert series on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $25 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Triggers and Slips, Elle & the Echo @ The State Room

Blending a variety of genres, Triggers and Slips have been putting out music in Utah for about a decade. This week, they'll be revealing their latest work, What Do You Feed Your Darkness? at an album release show. It's hard to put this group into one category genre-wise, since they infuse elements of country, rock and folk, to name a few. What really ties their sound together are the intense and emotional vocals from singer Morgan Snow. Country songs often touch on subjects like heartbreak and sadness, but with Snow you can really feel those emotions coming through. The emotional weight of the album comes through before hearing it; the title alone hits you and leaves you reeling, making you ponder your own darkness. The origins of the title come from Snow's experiences in life: battling demons, going through a divorce and experiences as a social worker in the mental health field. "I've done my best to dance around it in my music," he said in a recent press release. "But I think I'm at that point where it's so much a part of my story and it comes through in my songwriting, it's hard to avoid. It's that moment of 'something's speaking to you in this realm; you should follow it,'" he said. Supporting Triggers and Slips is Elle & the Echo, another local country act who is out promoting their EP The Unknown. This will be a fun show for country fans at The State Room on Friday, Sept. 9. Tickets for this 21+ show are $25 and can be found at thestateroompresents.com. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. (EA)

Aimee May Photography

Cinders, Suit Up, Soldiers, Lonely Heights @ Kilby Court

Local alternative pop-rock band Cinders is no stranger to the local music scene, and while they aren't touring on brand-new music, they have plenty of amazing tunes to catch while they're out playing. In August 2021, Cinders released No One's Home, a high-energy album that's easy to dance and sing along with. Like many other musicians, Cinders had time to create during the pandemic. "Sometimes it feels like everything hits at once," guitarist/vocalist Montana Smith told The Utah Daily Chronicle. "Around the beginning of 2020 it was one of those times." This feeling comes through on their track "Rock Bottom," an emotional and relatable song that conveys the feeling of being stuck very well. The background vocals chant, "How far down is this rock bottom?" and will have you singing along with it. Cinders is joined by Suit Up, Soldiers, another Utah native group, whose debut album Curse the Day I Act My Age dropped in 2021 and has garnered a large following since, with their track "Tongue Tied Twisted" amassing 1.9 million streams on Spotify. Lonely Heights are also Utah natives, rounding out what promises to be a great show. Lonely Heights has two new singles this year to jam to, including "I'll Sleep Better When I'm Dead," a heavy and fast track that's full of angst and emotion to head bang to. This all-ages show at Kilby Court is on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 and can be found at kilbycourt.com. (EA)

Wet Leg @ The Depot

British rock-duo Wet Leg visit Salt Lake City as part of a world tour while promoting their debut self-titled album. Wet Leg, consisting of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, have quickly skyrocketed in popularity since their first single, "Chaise Lounge," released in June 2021, followed by "Wet Dream" in September the same year. "Wet Dream" is a breakup song according to Teasdale. "It came about when one of my exes went through a stage of texting me after we'd broken up, telling me that 'he had a dream about me'," she told Variety in September 2021. While releasing their fun and quirky music, they caught the attention of Harry Styles, who covered "Wet Dream" in a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge session back in May of this year. Later it was announced that the duo would be joining Styles on tour in summer 2023. In the meantime, seeing Wet Leg is sure to be a treat, the duo oozes charisma and quirky energy. They're also not afraid to say what's on their mind, as is evident on songs like "Piece of Shit" and "Ur Mom." The tracks are very pointed and don't hold back; they fill their songs with a lot of attitude and sly humor. Catch Wet Leg at The Depot on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Tickets for the all-ages show are $55 and can be purchased at livenation.com, and the doors open at 7 p.m. (EA)

Richie Smyth

Flogging Molly, The Interrupters, Tiger Army, The Skints @ The Complex

This show is a huge one for punk fans: genre veterans Flogging Molly, are touring this fall, as they release their first album in five years. A general description of their style is Celtic punk, but their music has been more complex and varied than that in their 25 years of playing together. Their latest album, Anthem, will drop fully on Sept. 9, but they have three singles available from the album available right now. "These Times Have Got Me Drinking/Tripping Up the Stairs," is one of the singles available, and it's a raucous good time. It sounds like a classic drinking song that will have listeners swaying along with it, intentional or not, and offering cheers to their friends. The Interrupters are joining in with their subgenre of punk. Leaning more into ska, they also have a new album out, entitled In The Wild. Ska-punk has been increasing in popularity over the years, and credit can be given to The Interrupters for helping the genre along. Their new album is loud, punchy and just plain fun to jam to; "Raised by the Wolves" is a standout track on the album for these reasons. Tiger Army is on the lineup, and while they aren't punk, their American psychobilly sound is high energy and give perfect vibes for a desert town. British act The Skints will round out the lineup with their reggae punk sound. This punk-tastic show is an outdoor all-ages event at The Complex on Sunday, Sept. 11. Tickets range from $49.50-$179 and can be found at thecomplexslc.com. (EA) CW