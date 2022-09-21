MUSIC PICKS: SEP 22 - 28 

Tonje Thilesen

Odesza @ USANA Amphitheater 9/21

A major theme in music right now is the pandemic, and how the last couple of years have shaped and inspired new music for a lot of musicians. As much as we may want to move on from the confusion and uncertainty, it's hard to deny that COVID gave many of us time to reflect on what's most important in life. Right now, bands are putting out some of the most heartfelt music of their careers, and Odesza is no exception. Their latest album, entitled The Last Goodbye, is an ode to family and friends who have continued to support the musical duo through their career. Odesza was in the middle of a tour when they were pulled off the road as the pandemic took over the world. Clayton Knight and Harrison Mills of Odesza used the pandemic downtime to self-reflect and get back to their roots. "When we finally started writing this thing—COVID times and being trapped inside—we took a long time to reflect on ourselves, and we ended up deep-diving into who we are and who we've become, because we had basically been touring for seven years straight," Mills told the Associated Press in July. "We started watching home videos and all this stuff from our past and recognized how much our parents were within us and how much we really missed and had gratitude towards the people we loved around us. Slowly, we started putting home footage into our music. It became this journey of self, in a way." Odesza will be at the USANA Amphitheater on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Tickets for the show are $24-$154 and can be found at livenation.com. Doors open for the all-ages show at 6:30 p.m. (Emilee Atkinson)

Our Time in Space, The Starkillers, My Friend Zero @ The DLC 9/22

Fans of sci-fi and rock music will want to head to this show featuring three local SLC groups. The Starkillers are an up-and-coming, four-piece rock/pop group whose music is influenced by their love of sci-fi and cyberpunk. The visuals in their photo shoots and newest music video showcase the culmination of years of artistic allure and fascination for the unknown. Their first single, "Are You Thinking of Me," is a strong start for the group. The sound is infectious, and the quartet have superb cohesion with a clear, crisp sound. It's a catchy tune that's easy to sing along to, but also relatable if you've ever dealt with heartbreak. Fellow cosmos lovers Our Time in Space are also taking the stage, bringing their charismatic and full-sounding vibe to the show. "Space never cease to amaze with their full-dimensional, explosive waterfall of sonics, using the same vocals, drums and guitars available to every other carbon-based rock & roll band in the known universe," they say on their Bandcamp profile. Their latest single is a remix from their 2020 EP Hot Head Session entitled "Lockjaw (Bramstoy Remix)." It takes the rock/pop track and turns it into a cyberpunk-dance track. Both the original and remix are sublime. Rounding out the show is My Friend Zero, a local group that has been quiet since their 2020 debut album Greatest Hits of the American Taliban. While not as space-driven, the group still gives a fast-paced and energetic music that focuses on political unrest and frustration with the world. Catch these SLC favorites on Thursday, Sept. 22 at The DLC for $10. This is a 21+ show and the show starts at 8 p.m. (EA)

Brian Ziff

Duckwrth @ Soundwell 9/23

LA-based rapper/singer Duckwrth is stopping in Salt Lake promoting his latest single. Many will know him from his track "Start a Riot" with collaborating artist Shaboozey from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. His latest, entitled "Beg," is a taste of his latest EP Chrome Bull. His previous album, SG8* came out post-quarantine, and provided comfort for him during uncertain times. "It's important that people just give themselves time, we're going back into life again during the pandemic and everything's moving at the pace that it was before COVID, maybe even a little bit faster. I would hope that people just be patient with themselves whilst all this is on and understand that we just went through and we're still going through a traumatic event," he told 1883 Magazine. Duckwrth's music blends into a contemporary infusion of hip-hop and R&B, but more importantly, he makes music that just feels good to listen to. "It's also made to make you feel good," Duckwrth told The Daily Californian in August. "(It's) healthy escapism, so to help you through whatever you're going through." This multi-talented artist will be a treat on Friday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $42-$61 and can be found at ticketmaster.com. (EA)

Built to Spill, The French Tips, Oru @ Metro Music Hall 9/24

Built to Spill has been around the block a few times as a band. They've been through a lot of changes as well. There's a focus on lead vocalist and guitarist Doug Martsch, as he's been the only permanent member since 1992. Over the course of the last three decades, Built to Spill has released eight albums, all with Martsch as the primary songwriter. In 2022, Built to Spill has a new album, When the Wind Forgets Your Name, that continues on with the sound the group is known for—indie-rock that's had a major influence in music in the Pacific Northwest. Supporting the indie titans are fellow Boise native group, The French Tips. The group formed initially as a way to release pent up rage through music, but their work has evolved into a refuge from the world. Their latest work All the Rage was delayed by the pandemic, something countless bands can relate to. They got back into the studio in January 2021 and the latest from the garage-rock group emerged. Rounding out the show is Brazilian rock group Oru. Their music blends acid jazz, indie rock and experimental psychedelic. Oru has been touring with Built to Spill for a while, and part of their sound has been shaped by their time with the veterans. Check out this trio of unique rock acts on Monday, Sept. 25 at Metro Music Hall. Tickets for the 21+ show are $30 and can be found at metromusichall.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. (EA)

Katy Dargen

Durry, future.exboyfriend @ Kilby Court 9/26

TikTok has been a comfort for many over the last couple years—hours spent scrolling, looking for a laugh while the world plunged into chaos. Many have also made careers on the app, becoming content creators or new bands to look out for. Such is the case for sibling musical duo, Durry. Austin and Taryn Durry joined forces and became popular on TikTok with their track "Who's Laughing Now." Austin had played in another band, but it never really took off like he hoped. "All that ended up being a point of stress. Like, 'Have I wasted my youth on this stuff?' It's ironic that, in feeling that way and processing that, that's the thing that has launched the career that I always wished I had," Austin told MPLS St. Paul Magazine in July. Austin had a huge tour with his old band set for 2020, but when that was taken away and he moved in with his parents, he had to figure out life without a band. As Austin messed around with new musical ideas, he asked for Taryn's opinion and the relationship morphed into a creative team. Taryn had never planned to be in a band, but as they worked together more, she enjoyed creating music with her brother. Check out Durry with their unique brand of nostalgic indie rock at Kilby Court on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the all-ages show are $13 and can be found at kilbycourt.com. (EA)