MUSIC PICKS SEP 21 - 27 

Thurstan Redding

Rina Sawayama

Rina Sawayama @ Gallivan Center 9/22

Japanese-British musician and actor Rina Sawayama has been destined for big things since her debut album dropped back in 2020. On Sawayama, she combines several styles that shouldn't work together, but do—and very well. The lyrics address important zeitgeisty issues while remaining light-hearted and full of personality, the music is unafraid to incorporate unfashionable elements like nu-metal tones and early '00s pop/R&B, and the fact that it's delivered with a batshit sense of humor doesn't hurt. I can see how people could find a lot of the flourishes too dramatic or over-the-top. There's more invention on this perfectly fine slice of pop, all things considered. On 2022's follow up, Hold The Girl, the sounds in their individual details combine into a monster of an album. "It's about knowing what kind of artist you want to be. There's an approach where it's a lot to do with sticking to the formula," Sawayama told The Fader. "For me, it was more important that I write a record I felt happy with, because that's what the first record was all about. As soon as I tried to take in other people's opinions, I was scared the whole thing would crumble." As the 36th year of the Twilight Concert series comes to an end, this is one show you do not want to miss. Anais Chantal, Disko Cowboy and Empress Of open. Catch these acts at the Gallivan Center on Friday, Sept 22. Doors at 5 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10.00 and can be found at 24tix.com (Mark Dago)

Alex Reside

Chromeo

Chromeo @ The Depot 9/23

There are more non-electronic genres of dance music than there are electronic genres. These non-electronic genres of dance music can be found within classical, folk, pop, jazz, heavy metal, country, hell, even funk. Last we heard from the "Funklordz" of Chromeo—David "Dave-1" Macklovitch and Patrick "P-Thugg" Gemayel—they had shared their third single of 2023 with the electro-pop song "(I Don't Need A) New Girl." Chromeo's upcoming sixth studio LP is coming very, VERY soon and by the sounds of it, the new era is shaping up to be album of the year material. "When you're writing something, you don't want it to show that it was methodical. Because if somebody can tell, it's going to sound stiff or academic," Macklovitch told Rolling Stone. "The same with our music—we put a lot of thought into it, but then it can't show. No one wants to see how the sausage gets made, no one wants to see the seams, right?" The Montreal duo always come correct with that perfect blend of signature sounds, wah-wah guitar, killer talkbox and smoothed-out buttery vocals. You know it's good when you can't refuse singing along by the end of the first verse, and if "Old 45's" doesn't do it, it's time to start checking pulses. Ric Wilson opens. Catch these acts on the Funk Yourself tour at the Depot on Saturday, Sept 23, doors at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $35 and can be found at livenation.com (Mark Dago)

Stian Andersen

Röyksopp

Röyksopp @ Ogden Amphitheater 9/25

Röyksopp have been pillars in the Scandinavian techno scene since the '90s. The Norwegian duo made up of Svein Berge and Torbjørn Brundtland met when they were kids, and they have experimented with several genres of electronic music throughout the decades. From their well-known single "Eple" from the album Melody A.M. in 2001, to their collaborative single with Swedish pop singer Robyn, titled "Do it Again" in 2014, they have continued innovating electronic and pop music. Röyksopp's performances include ambient, house music and synth-pop, and they have a long-standing penchant for strong visual images, lasers and eccentric costumes. As a duo, Röyksopp have earned two Grammy Awards and seven Spellemannprisen awards, performed worldwide tours and released eight studio albums across two decades. However, this is their debut performance in Utah, and will be an experience you do not want to miss. This autumn, the duo is continuing their headline tour for the Profound Mysteries album trilogy with releases of new remixes. Expect energetic beats and seamlessly synthesized soundscapes that will immerse you into the profound mysteries of Röyksopp. Röyksopp performs at Ogden Twilight on Monday, Sept 25. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the headliner is scheduled for 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 at ogdentwilight.com. (Arica Roberts)

Alec Moody

Another Quiet Morning

Another Quiet Morning Release Show w/Obabo, Over Under 9/25 @ Kilby Court

One of the coolest local shows you can go to is a release show. Not only are you seeing a local live band, you're getting to be there the first time they debut brand-new tunes that haven't been heard by anyone else yet. You get to say you were there at the beginning. Young singer/songwriter Caden Abilla is premiering not one, not two, but three EPs at this show. This kid has been busy, writing music obviously, but finishing from high school so that he can spend more time making music. "For those who haven't been following, Another Quiet Morning is my project. I try not to call it a solo project, because I've had so much help and so many kind people willing to help me," Abilla said on Instagram in August. "But at the end of the day, all of the songs are mine and were written by me. Starting this year while finishing up high school, I set out to record. Not quite sure of how it'd go or what to expect, I'm very proud of how the songs turned out. They're not perfect, and even after being done I'd still go back to change stuff- but sometimes you just have to accept what is and let it go. Yeah, my mom's wind chimes are in every song whether I like it or not." Catch Another Quiet Morning release three new EPs with fellow locals Obabo and Over Under on Monday, Sept 25 at Kilby Court. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at kilbycourt.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Hanna Jadagu @ Soundwell 9/26

Graduating high school is already a tough time. You're phasing out of childhood and into adulthood, with so much happening every month that passes by. Becoming a musician and releasing an album fresh out of high school makes that time even more interesting. Young bedroom pop artist Hanna Jadagu released her debut EP What is Going On? in 2021 to plenty of praise. It of course came out at a time where we were all asking ourselves what was going on probably every day, so the title alone is fitting. The collection of songs views the world's struggles through a compassionate lens. "I want my songs to be both super-intimate and still universally relatable," Jadagu told Song Pop in May. "With the EP, so many people told me that the songs resonated with them on a personal level, and that's what I'm always hoping for." The songs feature those bedroom pop qualities that you'd expect: lo-fi vibes, echoey vocals, plenty of keys/synths and chill drums. It's nice to pair those aesthetics with the vibes of feeling like the world was going to end. Jadagu has had several releases since that debut EP, including her first full-length album, Aperture, which dropped back in May. The album has a more produced feel, a shift from her simpler bedroom-pop vibes, but it's a good change. Jadagu having a more professional setting is only helping her. You get to hear more of her gorgeous vocals and get to have a new experience with this new music. Catch Jadagu at Soundwell on Tuesday, Sept 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 18+ show are $18, and can be found at soundwellslc.com. (EA)