MUSIC PICKS SEP 18 - SEP 24 

Sarah Nekich

America

America @ Eccles Theater 9/19

Their name notwithstanding, tuneful and breezy folk rockers America got their start in London. Founding duo and mainstays Dewey Bunnell (born in Texas) and Yorkshire-born Gerry Beckley formed the group in 1970, releasing their self-titled debut album in 1972. Buoyed by the singles "I Need You" and "A Horse With No Name," that record soared to the No. 1 spot on the chart in the U.S., doing nearly as well (No. 14) in the U.K. The group then began its somewhat idiosyncratic practice of naming all of its albums with words starting with the letter H, an approach they maintained through 1977's Harbor. America scored nine Top 40 singles between 1972 and 1976; their laid-back and melodic sound exemplifies the California vibe with songs like "Lonely People," "Tin Man," "Sister Golden Hair" and others. The group released its most recent album, the semi-archival Lost & Found, in 2015; since that time America has continued primarily as a live act. Beckley retired from touring in 2024, but Bunnell continues with a lineup including musicians who have been with the band for decades. America comes to the Eccles Theater on Friday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $72.75 and up from saltlakecountyarts.org. (Bill Kopp)

Press Photo

The White Buffalo

The White Buffalo @ Commonwealth Room 9/19 - 9/20

Jake Smith, A.K.A. The White Buffalo, is as unpredictable as his somewhat obtuse moniker might suggest, yet he wouldn't have it any other way. Over the course of eight studio albums, he's consistently defied categorization, thumbing his nose at those that would try to pigeonhole him within any particular genre. White Buffalo remains a singular breed, whose passion for pursuing his muse not only broaches boundaries, but often ignores them entirely. "I want to push everything, and kind of abandon genre," he once told this reporter when asked about his MO. "People always want to put me in a box, which I never really thought I belonged in." Nevertheless, he continues to persevere. "It's been a long journey, and it's always been an upward climb, a slow growth," he mused. "I've taken a very old-school approach to building a fan base." So while The White Buffalo may not be part of a stampede, Smith is convinced he has what it takes to connect with listeners regardless. "The audience and performer relationship is something that's important to me," Smith continued. "That's something that feeds my artistry. It's important to have a show where there's the extremes of all the emotions and the roller coaster ride that we can take people on. That's especially true in a live setting. We never simply phone it in." The White Buffalo performs at The Commonwealth Room on Friday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. with Theoretical Blonde, and on Saturday, Sept. 20 as Buffalo Vs. Train. Tickets cost $32-$50 at axs.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Simon Fowler

Howard Jones

Howard Jones @ The Ballpark at America First Square 9/22

I've recently been on a nostalgia trip listening to Dream Into Action. The second album from Howard Jones was no sophomore slump, but contained great pop tunes with a serious side—a very delicate balance that works well. It's bee four decades since its release, and the synthesizer-heavy record still stands out. "There are a lot of new bands who are drawing inspiration from that '80s era of pop, but I just do it because I love synths and love writing songs, songs that have got middle eights and bridges." Jones told Classic Pop Mag in 2019. "I'm a big fan of classic song structure and I love synths, so that's really what this (Transform) is about, recapturing what I really love most, and I think that is why it has such an energy." The 21st century has shown Jones to be no mere nostalgia act: The above-mentioned Transform is an outstanding LP (maybe his best), and 2022's Dialogue has some absolute bangers on it. Pop-flavored sensibilities aside, Jones doesn't snarl much in his songs, but when he sings, "You just try being free my friend / Everyone will hate your guts" on the title track from Human's Lib, his normal genial delivery gives way to a bit of fury. Haircut 100 featuring Richard Blade opens. Catch these musicians as they celebrate the 40th anniversary of Dream Into Action's album release at The Ballpark at America First Square (Downtown Daybreak in South Jordan) on Monday, Sept. 22. Show at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $38.95 and can be found at ticketmaster.com. (Mark Dago)

@x_itxmxr_x

Honey.Wavs

Honey.Wavs, Ipseity, Calico, Glue Coast @ Kilby Court 9/23

Summer may be in the rearview mirror, but fall is still an excellent time to see your favorite local bands. As the temperatures drop, showgoers can wear their favorite hoodies while moshing and dancing to stay warm. This lineup of four local acts is going to help you get through that mid-week slump. Who says a concert on a Tuesday night is a bad idea? SLC emo band Glue Coast will bring their signature brand of the genre, complete with a trombone, because why not? It's always a delight to find unexpected instruments in genres you wouldn't normally associate together. Calico will also bring their eclectic sound to add a little more spice to the recipe of this weekday show. Ipseity (ip-say-itty) will spice it up even more with their signature heavy metal sound, so if you were wanting to mosh, add that to the checklist. Then of course headlining is Honey.Wavs, who will no doubt bring huge energy to finish out the night. There's no way you could get bored at this show on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $13.05 in advance and $15.14 the day of the show. Grab tickets at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Above & Beyond @ The Depot 9/24

Described by Q Magazine as "the world's biggest cult band," Above & Beyond has been a record-breaking group in electronic music for the past two decades—and you have the chance to see them live at The Depot. V2 Presents is hosting the legendary artists Jono Grant, Tony McGuinness and Paavo Siljamäki, who wrote and produced the song "Sun & Moon" with the bittersweet lyrics, "I'm sorry baby / You were the sun and moon to me / I'll never get over you, you'll never get over me." Their emotive trance music has given them an amazing career including four acclaimed studio albums, 14 compilation albums, two acoustic albums, and many legendary club remixes. The songs from their 2011 album Group Therapy included songs like "Northern Soul" featuring singer Richard Bedford, and "We're All We Need" featuring singer and songwriter Zoë Johnston, which earned the trio two Grammy nominations. Above & Beyond is also the founder of Anjunabeats and Anjunadeep record labels, which have signed many talented progressive trance and melodic artists like Seven Lions and Jason Ross. Above & Beyond brings a special vibe of celebrating togetherness and shared emotional experiences. This 18+ show takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 24 and begins at 7 p.m. You can get to The Depot by taking the Blue Line TRAX and getting off at the Arena stop. General admission tickets are $89 at ticketmaster.com. (Arica Roberts)