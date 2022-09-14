MUSIC PICKS: SEP 15 - 21 

Miki Matshushima

Less Than Jake, Bowling For Soup: Back for the Attack Tour @ The Depot 9/14

If you've ever been a fan of Bowling For Soup, you may have contemplated the question, "Are they bowling to earn soup, or bowling on behalf of soup?" You might be able to get the answer when Bowling for Soup heads into town with tourmates Less Than Jake. This will be a good show for those who still love the pop-punk vibes of the early '90s and '00s. Bowling for Soup has a new album out entitled Pop Drunk Snot Bread, released earlier this year in April. The album features fun tracks such as "I Wanna Be Brad Pitt," showcasing the band's staple humor they've been known for over their nearly three-decade long career. However, the group gets more sentimental over the course of the album with "The Best We Can," a touching and heartfelt pop-punk ballad. Less Than Jake has also been around the block a few times. They have an extensive discography, and while they aren't touring on brand new music, they have a few new singles, as well as an album from 2020 that can get some love at live shows. "That was definitely a weird time, not just for us but for every band that was trying to put out a record at that time," band member Roger Lima told Worcester Magazine in June. "So much of that feeling of completion comes with getting out there and playing those new songs in front of people." Bowling For Soup and Less Than Jake play at The Depot on Wednesday, Sept. 14, with doors at 6 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $32.50 at livenation.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Boris, Nothing @ Metro Music Hall 9/15

For Japanese trio Boris, creating music seems to be about constructing songs that come to them in the moment. They play a lot of heavier music, but their sound can vary, often mixing in poppy sounds to their hardcore vibe. Boris is another group that's been around for decades, consisting of members Takeshi, Wata, and Atsuo since 1996. The trio has kept busy over the last couple years, and has put out quite a bit of music during the pandemic. The band was featured in a compilation of songs showcasing the diversity of the Japanese rock scene by Adult Swim. Entitled, Japan is Loud, the album features Boris' track "X." Supporting Boris is metal/alternative band Nothing. Their latest work, The Great Dismal, dives into the "existentialist themes of isolation, extinction, and human behavior in the face of 2020's vast wasteland," as stated on their website. That's something we can all relate to at this point. They were set to start recording the album in February 2020, but the world decided differently. Despite the chaos, Nothing decided to press on though, locking themselves away from family and friends to put the album together. The Great Dismal ended up being an emotional album, blending lyrical cynicism with unique sonic tones. The pandemic has made the world difficult in many ways, but it allowed focus for bands like Nothing to create intense art worth listening to. Boris and Nothing hit Metro Music Hall on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $25 and can be found at metromusichall.com (EA)

Matilda Hill Jenkins

Porridge Radio, Blondshell @ Kilby Court 9/16

British indie rock band Porridge visits Salt Lake on their first U.S. tour. Known for their cathartic live performances, they've gone from small indie group to one of the U.K.'s most thrilling bands. Their latest work is entitled, Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky, and the name coincides with paintings that singer Dana Margolin was working on at the same time as the album. This new record is visceral and emotional, especially on the track "End of Last Year." According to Margolin, it's a love song for her bandmates and herself. "It's about not trusting my intuition, not trusting my body to heal itself, not trusting the people closest to me, but it is also an ode to all those people, and to difficult platonic love. It came out of a particularly painful period of communication breakdown and high pressure that hurt a lot, but ended in reconciliation and understanding," she states on the band's website. Porridge Radio is joined by Blondshell, featuring L.A.-based singer/songwriter Sabrina Teitelbaum. She's a relatively new artist with no full album yet, but her singles pack a punch. Her somber track "Olympus" explores the heartbreak of being in love but knowing it's not going to work out anyway. Blondshell's singles so far are gritty and contemplative, and have seen hundreds of thousands of streams since releasing earlier this year, making her an artist to watch. Catch these two great bands at Kilby Court on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the all-ages show are $15 and can be found at kilbycourt.com. (EA)

The Obsessed, Harvest of Ash, Hisingen @ Aces High Saloon 9/18

Heavy metal outfit The Obsessed has been around since the late '70s, pioneering sounds in the doom metal genre. The lineup has gone through many changes over the years, but the constant has been guitar player and lead vocalist Scott "Wino" Weinrich. With a new lineup for 2022, The Obsessed is back on the road playing hits from their extensive discography. Local metal band Harvest of Ash—a relatively new group that released their first EP in 2020—joins The Obsessed. They've since added a new song to their repertoire, and it's sure to be heard while out at shows, as the group only has three songs out currently. That's not to say there's a shortage of performance material, though; their tracks range between 7-10 minutes each, so they take you on a journey with each one. The standout "Deadlights" from 2020 is an epic, heavy track that doesn't get boring while listening through. The thought of a 10 minute song may sound daunting to some, but Harvest of Ash knows how to keep a song feeling fresh, and how to make listeners want more as they listen. Rounding out the show is another Utah native group, Hisingen. They describe themselves as a "blend of high stakes intergalactic space rock and post apocalyptic pseudo-socialist metal." This group is pretty quiet online, but they have an album from 2016 to entertain crowds with, Hisingen I. Check out this metal show at Aces High Saloon on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $15 advance, $20 day of show. Buy tickets at aceshighsaloon.com (EA)

Natalie Jo Gray

Big Richard @ The State Room 9/20

Colorado-based neo-acoustic group Big Richard qualifies as a "super-group," since each member comes from another well-established band. Big Richard came together in 2021, and quickly gained popularity for their charismatic stage performances. This description from their website perfectly encapsulates the group: "What began as an all-female festival collaboration quickly morphed into a serious passion project driven by sisterhood, harmony and humor–along with the shared desire to rage fiddle tunes and smash the patriarchy." Watching this group play together is an absolute treat. Their chemistry on the stage is infectiously undeniable, and they truly own each performance. Musically, they each bring a great talent, but there's a lot to be said for the humor and joy they bring to the stage. In a live show back in April, cellist Joy Adams joked about a traditional song they perform called "Greasy Coat," and how it's an old-time song about condoms, according to GratefulWeb. They make the crowd laugh, and still offer tight performances, each member uber talented with the instrument they play. They have a video of this song on their YouTube channel, and even though it's not a live show, you can still see the pure joy on their faces as they jam the fast-paced old-timey song on their string instruments. They fill the room with their energy, as well as their sound. Big Richard plays at The State Room on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $25 at thestateroompresents.com. (EA)