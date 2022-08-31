MUSIC PICKS: SEP 1 - 7 

Dalton Paley

The Get Up Kids @ The Urban Lounge

Formed in the mid-'90s and finding their fame quickly as the decade went on, The Get Up Kids were not only foundational to a genre that would come to include names like Fall Out Boy, Taking Back Sunday, The Wonder Years and Saves the Day, but part of that last generation of all-American bands to find fame in all the pre-Internet ways. Their story sounds right out of a teen coming-of-age film: They played their first show on the night of their high school prom, left their hometown of Kansas, Mo., to record their debut album Four Minute Mile over a weekend in Chicago after drummer Ryan Pope got out class, and set out to tour on its songs the day after Pope graduated high school. It was on that tour that their fame exploded from the underground Midwestern emo music scene they'd been playing in to the burgeoning emo scene nationwide, and they'd secure what today would be a nearly million-dollar deal with Vagrant Records (another part of the music industry gone extinct for new bands). They'd find even more success with follow-up albums like Something to Write About in 1999, but also the kinds of growing pains that come for all bands at some point—dabbling in pop to poor reception, breaking up, trying another album, breaking up again, then releasing their best-received album of the 21st century, 2019's return-to-form Problems. Through all those ups and downs, it's been 25 years since the release of that first career-making album, and they're celebrating Four Minute Mile with a tour. They stop in SLC on Saturday, Sept. 3 at The Urban Lounge. Tickets to the 21+ show are $25 presale; $30 day-of-show; and $150 for a booth at theurbanloungeslc.com. (Erin Moore)

The Kid LAROI @ The Complex

The Kid Laroi has had a different kind of life than other new, young nepotism babies dominating the charts right now have, rising meteorically in the last few years from a background of childhood poverty and instability in his native Sydney, Australia. Throughout his teen years, he spent time on scholarship at a performing arts school, uploading music to SoundCloud and endlessly hustling in his local scene while also chasing connections with his idols abroad—working with producers like Khaled Rohaim from the age of 12, signing to Sony Music Australia at 14, then to Lil Bibby's Grade A Productions at 16. There he met the late American rapper Juice Wrld, who would bring the teen Laroi back to Los Angeles with him to live and be mentored in the ways of Juice Wrld's own emo rap inclinations. Despite his young age, Australia's Triple J explains, "a big part of [his] appeal is how he expresses teenage angst with an emotional maturity beyond his years. He may not be able to legally vote or go to a bar, but he can convince you with his howls and tremors that the hurt and confusion he's feeling is genuine." His endless trajectory has only continued with his 2020 debut album F*ck Love, which saw two extended releases and was followed by American hits like the Justin Bieber collab "Stay." See him perform with ericdoa at The Complex on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. Remaining tickets to the show at press time are $450 VIP tickets, and can be found at thecomplexslc.com. (EM)

Rob Fitzpatrick

Honey Days @ The Commonwealth Room

Head over to Honey Days for a mini festival stacked with some of SLC's finest, rocking with vintage style as diverse as a thrift store rack. Headliner Fonteyn just released her debut album this year, and it delivers on all the promises of her prior singles. Trip the Light Fantastic is a deep dive into the '70s funk and soul revival that is popping off lately (think Sam Evian, Cut Worms, and recent Angel Olsen). But romantic pop wasn't the only soundtrack of the '70s, and local band Lee Rafugee knows that. Lee Rafugee is a new band on the scene, but it's got some familiar names in it, like Sarah DeGraw. She's doing her funky soul rock thing with a new act, and they go heavy with rhythm and blues as much as they do wailing psychedelic guitars ripped right from the Hendrix era. Still in the vein of old school sounds, The Mellons will bring their updated, modern take on '60s vibrations—with tons of funky, unexpected moments among the pop rock like on their 2022 single "What A Time To Be Alive." To round things out with a modern but still warm and upbeat vibe, Umbels will bring their psych-infused folk meanderings, which comes closest in comparison to the delicate pluckings of artists like Devendra Banhart. Find all these local bands all day, plus food, local art and an afterparty at The Commonwealth Room on Saturday, Sept. 3. Tickets to this 21+ event are $15 at thestateroompresents.com. (EM)

Holy Wave @ The DLC

Nobody does dreamy psych rock like Texans, and Holy Wave are great representatives of that notion. Flush with the musings of spare, punctuative basslines, guitar with tones like ringing crystal bells and the favored electric keys of the genre, Holy Wave are masters of keeping things chill and breezy, whether on their breakout works from the early 2010s (2012's Evil Hits and 2013's aptly titled Relax) or on the work they've put out over the last 10 years. After riding the, ahem, wave of twee-ish '60s surf, psych and dream pop revival when they first started out—earning themselves hits like the vibey and gently driving "Do You Feel It"—Holy Wave have stuck to their guns more or less, branching out into some more clearly guitar-driven territory on 2016's Freaks of Nurture, where the songwriting feels bolder, moodier and more inventive. They turned a whole new leaf on 2018's Adult Fear, an album that while still rooted in mandala-like psych movements features synths and muffled production that gives it the foggy cast of an '80s goth-pop album. It makes their latest effort, 2020's Interloper something of a return to form, but one with high production value and some extra psych-y moments like on "No Love"s undulating outro. On it, they show that despite having a song called "I'm Not Living in the Past Anymore," they—like many bands who came up in the '60s rock-indebted indie pop moment—are still referencing their past, but with some mature and energetic updates. Check them out at The DLC on Monday, Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. Tickets to the 21+ show are $13 at quartersslc.com. (EM)

Concrete Live

C-Kan, MC Davo and Dharius @ The Depot

Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, C-Kan grew up listening to the rap of Eminem and Cypress Hill, but didn't realize he could rap himself until he heard rappers Vico-C and Big Boy's "Sin Tu Amor," where they were singing in Spanish. So at 17, while making a living alone on the streets of Guadalajara, he started rapping, and quickly went viral online with 2012's demo album Voy Por El Sueño De Muchos. While his early music focused on the violent themes of life on the streets, he'd later move on to soundtrack work—for 2016's Mexican-American comedy Compadres. In an interview about that soundtrack work, he also told Billboard that after becoming a father he realized, "I can't be singing about women, drugs or money anymore. And if I want to rap about a social or political issue that is going on in my country, I have to get educated." It seems that with such issues on his mind, C-Kan also decided that fateful year that he wouldn't be touring to the U.S. if Donald Trump was elected on his anti-immigrant platform. But with Trump out of office and two new albums under his belt since 2020, C-Kan is here to play, alongside fellow Spanish-language rappers MC Davo and old-school rapper Dharius—hear all three artists on their 2020 collab single, "Préndete Un Blunt." See them on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. at The Depot. Tickets to the all-ages show are $30 at thedepotslc.com. (EM)