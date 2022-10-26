MUSIC PICKS: OCT 27 - NOV 2 

Tina Tyrell

Witch Perfect @ Why Kiki 10/27

Halloween events are some of the best of the year. Spooky season is a time for scary movies, cozy sweaters, warm drinks and, of course, amazing drag shows. Why Kiki hosts the hysterical and spooktactular award-winning program, Witch Perfect, a live parody of the Halloween classic Hocus Pocus featuring Emmy-winning stars from RuPaul's Drag Race. From various seasons, Witch Perfect stars Tina Burner as Winifred, Scarlet Envy as Sarah and Alexis Michelle as Mary. These queens fiercely portray the iconic and beloved Sanderson sisters using music from the movie, but it also features hits from pop icons like Madonna, Britney Spears and Cher. The presentation wouldn't be complete without the epochal "I Put a Spell on You," which will of course be included. Laughter is sure to abound at this event Tina Burner is the reigning National Comedy Queen, and knows a thing or two about putting on a good time. The combination of three hilarious drag queens and one of the most beloved cult-classic Halloween movies will be a perfect ending to spooky season. There are two showtimes on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7:30 p.m. and again at 10 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ event are $30-$120 and can be found at whykiki.ticketleap.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Snail Mail @ The Complex 10/28

Lindsey Jordan, AKA Snail Mail, made her debut at just 17 with her album Lush in 2018. The album explored themes of confidence, vulnerability, power and delicacy, impacting listeners hard and making a name for the artist early on. Her sophomore album Valentine released in late 2021, and is a formidable follow-up to her striking debut. Jordan took her time writing this album, creating it with precision and building on the foundation of her previous work, delivering a deeper understanding of heartbreak. "I think songs need time to breathe, and you need to be inspired," Jordan told Document in September. "I try to make sure that any time I'm working on music, my head is clear. I have to get really in touch with my intuition; my instincts are the ones that created this project, and I don't really want to know anybody's opinion 'til I'm done.. The pandemic also gave her more time to focus on writing the album. "When the pandemic happened, it was kind of cool creatively. I was like, time is slowing down and I have the grace to sort of work longer: to write a little and take a break, look at what I've done, work on it some more, take a break," she said. Tour dates immediately following the release of Valentine ended up being postponed due to Jordan undergoing vocal cord surgery, but luckily she recovered and trained herself to sing again in time for an extensive 2022 tour. Snail Mail will be at The Complex on Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. Tickets for this all-ages show are $35 and can be found at complexslc.com. (EA)

Olivia Mead

Vision Video @ Aces High Saloon 10/30

Gothic post-punk quartet Vision Video are stopping in Salt Lake amid releasing their sophomore album Haunted Hours. Their website states their music is "dance music for the end-times," and it's evident on their latest work. Songwriter/guitarist Dusty Gannon shared that their single "Cruelty Commodity" focuses heavily on political unrest in the U.S. "'Cruelty Commodity' is a song about our reflections on the effects of the evangelical ultra-right wing during the BLM protests and how the Right has effectively brought a form of violent hate-filled rhetoric to the mainstream in America. It always strikes me as really bizarre that these people espouse Christian morals and ethics in word, but act in complete opposition to those ideals," said Gannon. "The song is inspired by that grotesque moment when Trump was speaking to the press, bible in hand in front of St. John's Church, moments after people were just tear gassed for demonstrating minutes prior. I think these people realize their time is coming to a close ideologically and are therefore lashing out as much as they can to try and keep a hold on their siphoning power and influence in this world. This song is a death knell of their ideology." The album explores more than just the band's experiences; the title track on the album channeled the true story of a fan's husband's untimely passing. This track ended up being one of the most accessible and relatable songs Video Vision has put out. Catch the quartet at Aces High Saloon on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $15 and can be found at 24tix.com. (EA)

BAYLI, Magdalena Bay @ Soundwell 11/1

Buzzy, cutting-edge pop artist BAYLI opens for pop duo Magdalena Bay on their fall/winter U.S. tour. Under the mentorship of legendary producer Rick Rubin, BAYLI entered her solo career with an exciting jumpstart. The Brooklyn native has amassed a dedicated following with her anthemic singles as well as her 2021 debut EP stories from new york. In 2022, BAYLI has been pumping out more tracks leading to her second EP, including "TELLY BAG." This summer anthem lives at the intersection of culture and her own personal experience, and her rejection of labels and perspective as a Black, queer woman have allowed her to leave her mark on culture through exploring topics, such as addiction and sexuality. Her set will be an exciting precursor to the headlining act, Magdalena Bay, an L.A.-based pop duo sharing their latest release Mercurial World (Deluxe). This recent release–a reimagined version of their 2021 debut Mercurial World—was entirely written, produced, performed, mixed and mastered by Magdalena Bay, and now features some new songs, remixes, alternative versions of album tracks, orchestral arrangements and some surprises for fans. "The Deluxe is a mish mosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn't originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets," the band explains. "When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. These secrets tie the record together in a cool way, we can't wait for everyone to hear it." Catch this stunning pop performance at Soundwell on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $20 and can be found at soundwellslc.com. (EA)

John Jay

Jessie Reyez, Armani White @ The Depot 11/2

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Jessie Reyez tours following the release of her sophomore album Yessie, a collection that captures the human experience in a unique and relatable way. On the record, Jessie clears the air to an ex-lover and releases any lingering emotion she carries while declaring her independence—shown as scenes of beautiful rage, dying flowers symbolic of the relationship, and fluid dancing in the music video. Reyez has also made a splash with several live performances. She debuted her break-up ballad "Mutual Friend" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this year, and recently performed at NPR's Tiny Desk. Renamed "El Tiny" from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 this year, Tiny Desk celebrated Latinx Heritage Month with Reyez and several other Latinx performers. This dynamic performance showcased her prowess and high energy, a good precursor to her live shows. Rapper and singer/songwriter Armani White joins Reyez with his new and popular music. His track "Billie Eilish" went viral earlier this year, earning millions of streams and becoming a breakthrough for the young artist. "It always feels really good when you put so much hard work into something and it pays off," White told HipHopNMore in August. "I'm not just talking about the 'Billie Eilish' moment but the entire career moment. Like we're finally cracking the ground and making a lot of noise. Something that we've been fighting and fighting for so long. Then you have these tangible moments that really matter." Catch these dynamic artists at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at The Depot. Tickets for the all-ages show are $47-$99 and can be found at livenation.com. (EA)