MUSIC PICKS NOV 30 - DEC 6 

Hurtado EP Release @ Kilby Court 12/1

As we move on from Thanksgiving and creep ever towards the end of the year, it may seem like the concert selections are thinning. But worry not: There are plenty of fantastic locals who are ready and excited to share their new music with you. Young trio Hurtado hit the scene last April with their single "Energizer Bunny," a moody, introspective track that will have you overthinking in no time. Their most recent single, "Away From Here," follows suit, offering a slow song with melancholy vibes that can serve as a perfect soundtrack for relaxing and unwinding at the end of a stressful day. It will be exciting to see what the young trio has cooked up with their debut EP at this show. Joining Hurtado are fellow locals Wilbere, who just released a new EP themselves in November. Entitled Quiet Eyes, it's a fun yet calming indie-rock collection that will fit perfectly in any music library. Also on tahe bill is Nicole Canaan, a well-known indie-pop artist in SLC who is constantly captivating with their enticing mixture of cheerful, thought-provoking tunes. Last but certainly not least on the bill is BLISSTER, who lovingly describe themselves as "punk ABBA." Their debut EP hit in September, so this will be a perfect chance to hear that new music. Come enjoy this exciting local lineup on Friday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

SLAMROCKS! Benefit Concert @ Commonwealth Room 12/2

Having access to music resources is important for children and adults alike. SLAM (Salt Lake Academy of Music) does their best to provide lessons on a free to fee sliding scale. Students who enroll have the chance to learn about performing, composition, songwriting and recording. Summer camps are also offered, giving students a chance to learn and perform together. "Whether a student has aspirations in rock, classical, jazz, pop, blues, bluegrass, or electronic music, we believe they deserve access to quality musical instruments, instruction, programs, and opportunities," SLAM says on their website. Kids, adults and pros are able to access these resources, so you can probably imagine how much it takes in funds to keep these programs going. That's why you can head out to the Commonwealth Room to contribute to a great cause, while being treated to an incredible show. The show will feature students from 11-18 years of age, as well as staff members involved with the program. This is a complete family-friendly event, and kids get in for free! Adult tickets are $35 each, or $100 for a reserved VIP section. If you're unable to make it to the show, consider donating directly at SLAM's website (slamslc.org), or if you have instruments or music equipment that no one uses, you can donate those as well. Head to thestateroompresents.com for tickets. (EA)

Hiss Golden Messenger @ Commonwealth Room 12/4

Clearly, the Durham, N.C.-based band Hiss Golden Messenger deserve their status as today's top indie contenders, but with their stunning new album, the wholly inspired Jump For Joy, there's ample reason to suggest they're ready to take that major leap into the mainstream. Spawned from the creative impetus of singer/songwriter and helmsman M.C. Taylor, it's another plateau on a path that's found him coming of age, becoming a dad, dealing with depression and finding his spiritual center. A follow-up to the band's critically acclaimed 2021 album Quietly Blowing It, the new effort finds Taylor adopting an alter-ego, a fictional stand-in named Michael Crows. Taylor adapts to the role by sharing his own personal perspective, and clearly the band are only too happy to join in the journey. When Taylor declares, "I saw a new day in the world" in the song of the same name, that optimism and euphoria can't help but win over an audience as well. Then again, this is a band that's found inspiration from the very beginning. An offspring of cult favorites The Court and Spark, they eventually signed with the formidable label, Merge Records, and now claim 15 studio albums to their credit, among them, their 2019 release, Terms of Surrender, which garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album the following year. That in itself is reason to jump for joy. Hiss Golden Messenger with special guest Adeem the Artist perform a 21 + show at the Commonwealth Room on Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $31 - $53 at tix.axs.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

The Slackers @ Metro Music Hall 12/5

Ska music is like an instant explosive blur of rhythm and message, anger and euphoria, color and culture, great lyrics and smart moves. Since 1991, New York City-based sextet The Slackers have released 15 albums and innumerable singles, and performed thousands of live gigs. The music and the band simply exude fun, irrepressible dance-along fun, more fun than any of the other sounds and acts performing this type of fun. "I remember there being a moment where we had found this vein of truth and goodness. And it had been somehow passed over by the rest of the world. They missed the ska beat, somehow," vocalist Vic Ruggiero told the Washington Post. "It was our job to be like, 'We're going to pick up where those guys dropped the ball.'" Their sophomore LP, Redlight, solidified their iconic sound, and is a must-have. I also find myself either nodding along, shoulder-groovin' or singing off-key to most of the tunes on Wasted Days. Now, their newest album—Don't Let The Sunlight Fool Ya, which dropped last year on Pirates Press Records—contains even more infectious music to move to. So break out those white toweling socks and tasseled loafers with perforated uppers; you will be glad that you were there. Los Mal Hablados, Buster Shuffle and Voodoo Glow Skulls open. Catch these acts at Metro Music Hall on Tuesday, Dec. 5 Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $28 at 24tix.com (Mark Dago)

Yetep @ SKY SLC 12/6

L.A.-based future bass producer Inho Hong, known as yetep, has quickly risen as a household name in electronic dance music. His monthly mix series on Soundcloud (his ÿ mix series) helped him secure an online presence with fans across the globe over the past five years that Hong has been active in the scene. For fans of Adventure Club, yetep has similar emotive melodies as part of his signature sound. However, he is unique in his blends of a myriad of EDM sub-genres which have led to releases on prominent labels such as Ophelia, Monstercat, Proximity and Enhanced Recordings. Hong's debut Monstercat single "First Place" was released in April 2022, with subsequent singles "Daisies" in July 2022 and "Journey" in September 2022. Within a short time, Hong's career has taken off, and should only continue to grow in success. He is best known for Tritonal's "Now or Never" remix featuring Phoebe Ryan, as well as the collab with Danny Olson and EASAE "Melting," both showcasing his emotionally-charged production. Not only does his music connect deeply with the hearts of his listeners, but he connects back to communities as an advocate for humanity, best exemplified by yetep's benefit festival Common Unitÿ for the nation's homeless youth and raising mental-health awareness. Check him out at Sky SLC on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Sky SLC. Doors open at 9 p.m. Earlybird tickets cost $10 and general admission costs $15 at skyslc.com (Arica Roberts)