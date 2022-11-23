MUSIC PICKS: NOV 24 - 30 

Griffin Lotz

Beabadoobee

beabadoobee, Lowerton @ The Depot 11/25

Reigning bedroom-pop indie-pixie princess beabadoobee will grace SLC as part of her North American tour, following her July release Beatopia. On this album, beabadoobee's vocals dare to dabble in the angsty, Avril Lavigne-esque pop-punk ballad as well as the sing-song, tell-all Taylor Swift sound (who she's joining on tour, by the way). In the backdrop, beabadoobee incorporates more explicit static-electronic influences, as showcased on the track "10:36," which contrast the lonely guitar strings that characterized her early hits such as "Coffee." Despite these new and powerful elements, Beatopia never forgets to dip its toes back into the sometimes sad, yet always lovely breathy tone and wistful thinking that put beabadoobee on the map. The album's myriad influences suggest a live performance fit for fairies, sprites, thick eyeliner, ripped black tights, as well as hopeful and hopeless romantics alike. beabadoobee will be joined on tour by the dark-edged and wonderfully doldrum duo Lowertown, who you might recognize from their overnight sensation singles "The Gaping Mouth" and "Best Person You Know." Their new album I Love to Lie maintains some of the delicious despair present in previous tracks, but also shocks with unexpected shoegaze influence and punchy riot grrrl deliveries. A feat that is hard for anyone to achieve, Love to Lie holds songs both for swinging lovers and for punching white walls. See the unexpected yet foolproof pairing beabadoobee and Lowertown for yourself at The Depot on Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $22.50 and can be found at livenation.com. (Sophie Caligiuri)

Alex Varsa

Svdden Death

Svdden Death, Space Laces @ The Great Saltair 11/26

Svdden Death is the final boss in DOOM who found a passion for summoning raves after deciding to leave his 9-5 to create Earth's most haunting EDM. Labeled the Riddim King, Svdden Death pushes the genre of dance music to the darkest corner of the dungeon, trading in the quick and boppy melodies of house for a dark, kinetic, screeching bass line. Fear isn't an emotion traditionally utilized by musicians to captivate an audience, but SD champions the notion, transporting his listeners to his delicious underworld. Svdden Death's performances elevate his music to make the transportation nothing short of authentic. Utilizing smoke, strobes and flashing lights, his shows are a wonder to behold. Prepare to enter another plane of existence along with thousands of others, all following the command of a lanky black figure covered in spikes, donning a stag's skull. Svdden Death is touring his highly praised latest album, VOYD Vol. II, which proves that SD is at the top of the genre, with an hour-long track list that flows wonderfully while making room for each track to have standout moments. "Thirst for Revenge" has an industrial combativeness that sounds like it'd be playing in Neo's Airpods if not only was he the "one," but he was also the "rageful one." "Dream Sequence'' has the same energy as Alice going down the rabbit hole, only to find flames at the bottom. If the Riddim genre of EDM is new to you and you're interested in dipping your toes in, but also cover your eyes during horror movies, "Crusade" by Svdden Death and Marshmello is a great place to start, blending Marshmello's expertly crafted dance sound with the intensity of SD. Catch Svdden Death and Space Laces at The Great Saltair Saturday, Nov. 26. Tickets are $35 for the 18+ show and can be found at thesaltair.com. Doors at 7 p.m. (Caleb Daniel)

Secret Shame @ The DLC 11/27

As much as we all want to move on from the dumpster fire of the last few years, it's undeniable that the pandemic changed the world in many ways. The pandemic also brought out some of the worst parts of our society, and it's hard to move on from that. Post-punk group Secret Shame dive into themes such as transphobia, substance addiction and systemic abuses on their latest album Autonomy. "The songs are not specifically about the pandemic, but some of the songs make references to being alone and trapped with yourself and not being able to get away from yourself and your mind," lead singer Lena Machina told Blueridge Public Radio in March. "I don't want to hide myself anymore," she said. "I am trying not to be afraid of what people think." Autonomy is a melodic force throughout; enchanting vocals paired with urgent and chugging music create a dismal soundscape that matches the dark themes of the album. While reflecting the world outside, Machina detailed that the album also focuses a lot on her mental health and her struggles with it. "The songs are not specifically about the pandemic, but some of the songs make references to being alone and trapped with yourself and not being able to get away from yourself and your mind," she said. Catch this punk group at The DLC on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at quartersslc.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Colin Medley

July Talk

July Talk @ Urban Lounge 11/28

Toronto-based rock band July Talk are gearing up for a new album coming at the start of 2023, from which they've shared three singles so far. The group is eager to show the world their latest project, saying that this work is July Talk starting anew. The album will start out with one of these singles, "After This," which sets the tone and pace of the project. The track starts out strong with high energy and a spicy bassline; its frenetic energy will make listeners curious to hear what's next, especially if the band is saying this song sets the vibe for the rest of the album. The next single "Certain Father" features Spencer Krug and "embraces extreme anti-melodic dissonance as it faces the discomfort of acknowledging That Guy," according to the band in a press release. "'Certain Father posits that we uphold the patriarchy even when we don't want to, even when we know better, out of comfort, out of fear, out of habit, out of being born into the systems that maintain these mechanisms. Squelchy and industrial in equal measure, 'Certain Father' is a beacon in the sludge, a message of hope to those who engage in conflict with this paradigm." Catch these new songs from July Talk on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $16, and can be found at urbanloungeslc.com. (EA)

Sir John William Chiaravalle III

Yung Gravy

Yung Gravy, BBNO$ @ The Union 11/30

A lot of rap/hip-hop artists utilize sampling in their songs, taking bits from other songs and using them on their own. That's how Yung Gravy rose to stardom in 2018 with his internet smash hit "Mr. Clean," which samples "Mr. Sandman," a 70 year barbershop bop by The Chordettes. Yung Gravy weaves his comedic style rap into the traditional pop song, and it took the internet by storm. In the time since then, Yung Gravy has become a staple in the meme rap era, as well as becoming well-known for his retro style and penchant for dating older women. His latest album Marvelous released at the end of October, and is already largely popular with fans. Generally, Yung Gravy seems to want to have fun and that theme shines through on this new album. He continues to utilize sampling from soul and oldies while coupling them with electronic beats. The album is also geared towards the humorous side, relying on tongue-in-cheek quips, which isn't for everyone. But, if this type of music is your jam, this show is for you. Joining Yung Gravy is Canadian rapper BBNO$, who gained fame similarly to Yung Gravy, via viral tracks online. Catch Yung Gravy and BBNO$ on their exciting tour on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $84 and can be found at theunioneventcenter.com. (EA)