MUSIC PICKS: NOV 17 - 23 

"'Patient' is about having the patience to see all points of view from every perspective in a relationship. The longer you sit with an idea, the more you can realize just how valid it is even if the idea didn't come from you," Night Tales told Forbes in August. Their new album, Proof, explores emotional and relatable topics that reach and resonate with millions of listeners. The duo describes their music in three words in the same article: alternative, electronic and emotional. "A lot of what we write about is this human emotion and, whether someone's going through a heartbreak breakup or falling in love with someone or being a little bit lost or the excitement, I think they resonate with that because we are writing about that experience, which is quite universal. It's insular, intimate experiences that are put over the format of dance music," they said. A large focus for the duo is to pioneer soul in a white-male-dominated genre. "There are not many acts that are doing what we do. So both [of us] write all our music from top to bottom," they said. "We also perform live. We sing, we deejay, and I think a lot of the time, because of our... I guess the color of our skin, and the perception, especially when we were doing our first tours over here, people used to want to assume that we were urban hip hop rappers or something like that." This duo will be in SLC on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $15 and can be found at soundwellslc.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Jake Scott, Rosie, Brynn Cartelli @ Union Event Theater 11/18

Nothing melts hearts more than a guy singing a sweet and earnest song about his partner. Singer Jake Scott made his TV debut back in March on The Kelly Clarkson Show performing his instantly memorable song about his wife, "Texas Girl." Scott continuously proves himself a pop maverick with a dynamic style by putting out exciting and impactful tracks, as well as collaborating with other artists and delivering stellar live performances. "I would say that, at my core, I'm a singer-songwriter that loves telling stories with my music," Scott told Ninertimes in October. "I also love really catchy melodies and infectious, anthemic kind of songs that stick with you and are fun to sing along to. I hope that my music is the kind of music that makes you feel nostalgic in a way that, if it's a sad song, you can find your own story in this breakup or heartbreak, and if it's a happy song, falling in love or feeling good or happy. I hope that my songs invoke some nostalgia in people where they can connect to it and kind of picture themselves in it." 21-year-old singer/songwriter Rosie joins Scott after becoming viral on TikTok. She went from dropping out of college in the middle of the pandemic to touring with big artists and releasing a debut EP. Catch this show on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $60 and can be found at theunioneventcenter.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

TITUS, Arrows in Action @ The Beehive 11/19

Musical artists often bend genres so they don't fit into one narrow category. Singer/songwriter TITUS draws influence from bands like Blink-182, Taking Back Sunday, Dipset and Lil Wayne, becoming a true representation of culture clash. His latest album exemplifies his ability to weave a new wave of music expression using opposite ends of a spectrum that fuses the heydays of pop punk with the lyricism & swagger of hip-hop. While creating a unique sound of his own, the singer also dives deep into sorrow and heartbreak with the track "Until Next Time," a tribute to his late mother. He posted a photo of her with this caption on his Instagram earlier this year: "Some of u know how much my mom meant to me and losing her a few months ago really fucking destroyed me. The only way I know how to deal with my emotions is pour them into songs and even that hurts because I used to share them with her. If you're going through something just know somebody else out there is too. I love you mom and i miss you every fucking day. 4/10/2022... until next time." TITUS opens for rock trio Arrows in Action, whose sound teems with new-age nostalgia. This group is another who found success on TikTok and are now on their first American tour. This exciting show is rolling through The Beehive on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $20 and can be found at 24tix.com. (EA)

The Backseat Lovers @ Capitol Theatre 11/22 - 11/23

Local lovelies The Backseat Lovers play two nights at the Capitol Theatre in celebration of their new album Waiting to Spill. It's exciting to see small bands from town gaining popularity and getting signed to major labels; The Backseat Lovers have recently been signed to Capitol Records, so this work is their first under the label. Waiting to Spill is a strong album from the quartet, the band's chemistry being a palpable energy throughout, and particularly shining through on the opening track "Silhouette." "So many elements of it lived in our heads for years before being able to bring them to life through the speakers," lead vocalist and guitarist Joshua Harmon told Consequence Sound. "Running emotionally significant voice memos through pedal boards, re-writing a piano part to be played in reverse, using elementary toys as percussion, and eventually blaring a droney 'E note' out the side of a moving vehicle toward a pair of microphones to capture the Doppler effect creating a natural key change to D." The group also infuses a bit of humor and fun into their music with their track "Snowbank Blues." Harmon and guitarist/vocalist Jonas Swanson started the song as a parody, and realized it would be a great song. "Jonas and I made a garage band demo in about two hours using a rice-filled Altoid case for a shaker and improvising song structure," Harmon said. "We fell in love with the DIY nature of the demo and tried to capture that same feeling in the studio recording. We ended up keeping this 'dog howl' sound from the first demo that was actually a fire truck driving by during a vocal take." The Backseat Lovers play at Capitol Theatre Tuesday, Nov. 22 and Wednesday Nov. 23. Tickets for the all-ages show are $33-$53 and can be found at saltlakecountyarts.org. (EA)

The Garden @ The Depot 11/23

Identical twin brothers Wyatt and Fletcher Shears make up this rock duo, defined by their clear-cut penchant for angular chaos, a tongue-in-cheek sense of humor and complete disregard for genre. They're touring on their latest album Horseshit on Route 66, which shows off their more experimental side. The record pulls from Southern California hardcore and UK punk, but continues to experiment with dissonant electronics and the drum & bass sound the duo are known for. Horseshit on Route 66 is also the duo's first album released independently since their departure from Epitaph Records, and it revisits some of their earliest interests. As an added bonus, the duo are getting to tour with bands that they enjoyed listening to growing up such as Flipper, Saccharine Trust and T.S.O.L. "It's kind of like a novelty thing for us because we grew up with these bands so heavily, like on repeat all the time," Wyatt told Bandcamp Daily in September. "So to be able to have them not only say yes but be willing to go on tour and willing to do shows with us and stuff is a lot of fun." Their latest album draws from memories as kids, including from Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Anyone who remembers seeing these illustrations as kids probably still remembers the fear they felt seeing those eerie drawings. The Garden's track "Haunted House on Zillow" is heavily inspired by the books. "They were in every book fair—every kid has some memory of it," said Wyatt. "It's always been an influence on The Garden but it's the most prominent on this album, without a doubt." Catch this unique duo on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $57 and can be found at livenation.com. (EA)