MUSIC PICKS: NOV 10 - 16 

Lorna Shore @ The Complex 11/11

It's hard not to be skeptical when life is going a little too well. "Things are unbelievable right now. We're excited to see how far we can take this," guitarist Adam De Micco and vocalist Will Ramos told Kerrang! in October. Deathcore metal band Lorna Shore are experiencing a surge in popularity, thanks to their 2021 EP To The Hellfire and latest album Pain Remains. "I'm always suspicious," De Micco added. "Where's the next thing gonna come from?" It's been a bit of a roller coaster for the band over the last few years, so the mindset of expecting something bad to happen is understandable. Not too long after being signed with Century Media, their previous lead singer was given the boot for some allegedly reprehensible behavior, leaving the group to find another vocalist with an equally hardcore sound. Luckily, Ramos fit the bill and helped the band gain more popularity over the course of the pandemic. "It cemented Ramos as the new face of the band, and in that capacity, he leaned into the social media wave, his good-natured boyish charm a wholesome antidote to the nasty aftertaste left by McReery," according to Angry Metal Guy. This massively heavy bill will also feature bands Aborted, Ingested, Angelmaker and Ov Sulfer. Check out this hardcore show on Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $20 and can be found at thecomplexslc.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Salt Lake City miniFEST @ Soundwell 11/13

Bridging the Music is bringing a fun and exciting event coming to SLC that blends music, art and community in a festival-style atmosphere. The lineup includes local and touring music artists, while also including work from visual artists. The exciting lineup of local musicians features Basement Waves, Echo 63, Kimi K and Mel Soul, to name a few. Kimi K has been dazzling SLC for years with her smooth R&B/soul tracks. She's had a busy year, releasing her latest self-titled EP as well as a new single, "Me Be." Her passion and soulfulness shines through in all of her music; she talked to SLUG Soundwave earlier this year about how she fills her work with emotion. "I like to make this kind of music because of the emotion in it—anything that can make you feel something or cry or break up with your boyfriend. That's my type of music," she said. Similarly, Mel Soul brings so much of that soulfulness to her music, it's in her name after all. Utilizing vocal training from big names in the industry, Mel Soul blends her beautiful voice with impactful music to create goosebump inducing tracks. With three singles out this year so far, "Desperation," "Bad Guy" and "Good Woman," Mel Soul is a local artist to watch. MiniFEST will be a packed and exciting 21+ event at Soundwell on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 5:45 p.m. Tickets for the event are $22.99. Tickets can be bought for a livestream of the event for the same price and can be found at soundwellslc.com. (EA)

At the Heart of the World, Last, Dehorn @ Aces High Saloon 11/14

Aces High Saloon excels as a venue for a heavy show, and this will be a good one for showgoers who want to catch some heavy local acts. Last, a synthesizer-driven doom duo from SLC, came on the scene last year with their debut album All Light, No Tunnel. The album has received favorable reviews, including praise from Everything Is Noise in February 2021 just after the album was released. "All Tunnel, No Light is not an easy listen. It hits you in the guts and sticks in the throat, and feasts on your insides as you try to digest it. It's not jagged; it's more like a throbbing ball of fuzz, sinew, and small, decaying creatures. Utterly unpleasant, but so well crafted. I've never heard anything quite like All Tunnel before, and maybe I won't again any time soon, but I feel privileged to have been around to witness it." Local solo artist Dehorn joins the duo with his new music; Chris Clement is known in the community from previous projects, but started this new solo act during the pandemic. He's been releasing singles since 2020, and the songs are aptly described as a "soundtrack for a global pandemic" on his Bandcamp page. The theme shines through on his latest single, "Plague Proportions." Portland EBM group At the Heart of the World round out the show with their newest album Proxysm, released at the beginning of October. Catch these metal acts on Monday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at aceshighsaloon.com. (EA)

No Age, John Weise, Idi Et Amim @ Kilby Court 11/15

"Ensconced in Randy's Garage without a clock to spit on 'em, Dean and Randy composted drums and guitar and life on planet earth into a stream of miniatures, vignettes and re embodied images–an infinity of hits," states No Age's Bandcamp profile. Duo Dean Spunt and Randy Randall, also known as No Age, have released their latest album People Helping People with an ethos that "sings to us from beyond the clouds," as that same profile continues. The aim is to "boost everyone helping everyone," which is sorely needed these days. The duo has been recording together since about 2005, and over that time formed a strong bond that's obvious in their music. Joining No Age is musician and visual artist John Weise, who has created a space for himself as a prolific artist in both fields. "I think that I've always been more of an editor than a musician in a sense," he told Bandcamp Daily in October. "That's why things like musique concrete have always appealed to me because it's not necessarily like instrumental virtuosity, but it's more of a process of what you're doing with sounds that are recorded." Rounding out the show are Idi Et Amim, a local dirtgaze band from SLC. This year the locals released their latest work Candy Suck, all of which was recorded by founding members Catalina Gallegos and Rocky Maldonado from October 2019 - June 2022. These unique acts will be performing together on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15 and can be found at kilbycourt.com. (EA)

Let's Eat Grandma, Angel Magic @ Urban Lounge 11/16

Commas matter. There's a difference between "let's eat, grandma" and "let's eat grandma." In this case, the U.K. pop duo are going for the hilarious latter. For nearly a decade, the two have been releasing their experimental music, but 2022 has been an exceptionally busy year. They released their album Two Ribbons in April, and then they wrote and recorded a whole original soundtrack for the new Netflix thriller The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself. "Working on the OST for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has certainly been a very informative process and a wonderful new experience which has shaped and broadened the way we write and think about music," Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth told Dork in October. "We're always looking for ways to move forward musically, and we think being part of a bigger project with lots of other people all working creatively in different ways has been so valuable and inspiring." Joining the British pop duo is a pop duo of SLC's own, Angel Magic. Lauren Smith and Andrew Aguilera have been creating synth pop together for about a decade, playing live shows all over Salt Lake. Their latest work is a short EP entitled K.O. from 2020, following their debut album Fall Through from 2015. This album highlights the duo's sound and their overall vibe. The description on their Bandcamp states that the album "combines the layered and melodic beat-driven production of Andrew Aguilera with the soft, thoughtful vocals of Lauren Smith. The result is 30-minutes of raw, low-key, and unique synthpop." This exciting pop show is on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $25, and can be found at urbanloungeslc.com. (EA)