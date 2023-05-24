MUSIC PICKS MAY 25 - 31 

@megbirdphoto

Lord Vox @ Urban Lounge 5/25

Get on your knees and bow: Hailed local band Lord Vox will breeze into The Urban Lounge on May 25, with support from (also local) Harpers and The Alpines. A tried-and-true staple at Psych Lake City, Salt Lake City's foremost psychedelic-specific festival, Lord Vox have made a name for themselves in the Beehive State for their unique sound, which buzzes with contemporary energy yet possesses an incisive, splintering nostalgia. In the true spirit of the genre, Lord Vox provides luminous musical offerings—an unmistakably layered sonic sonance of callous and verbose guitar solos on top of full lyrics that feel just slightly out of grasp. With the new (I'm talkin' one week old!) introduction of bassist Nora (also of Daytime Lover), their already-rich music can only dive deeper. Coalescing in a sound that feels zealously overlaid with a light film of ghost-town dust, Lord Vox are rightful (and will rightfully remain) nobility. With Harpers and The Alpines' carefully carved out melodies remarkably slotted beforehand, May 25 promises a night of music one won't easily forget. Doors open for the 21+ show at 7:00 p.m., and tickets are $10 at 24tix.com. (Sophie Caligiuri)

Cameron Gile

Image/Intent, Del Lago, Belle & The Blackbird @ Boardwalk Sound 5/26

Boardwalk Sound is hosting a triple-threat of locals this week that is not one to miss. Heading the charge is post-rock/Las Vegas metalcore group Image/Intent. Despite only having started putting out music just last year, the group has gained thousands of streams from their intense and addicting rock vibes. The production on the group's sound is insane; cool effects linger in the background, while driving guitars carry the song along with energetic vocals. Their most recent single, "Heartache," takes a bit of a more solemn approach to the band's vibes, but is still easy to get lost in. The soundscape for their music is huge—listening to their singles on your best speakers or headphones will transport you to another dimension. Joining Image/Intent are metalheads Del Lago, who have recently been playing their heavy tracks alongside classic horror movies like The Evil Dead. If you head to their Instagram page, you can see a clip of them performing while the movie plays in the background. Honestly, what a cool way to experience horror movies and metal all in one place. Belle & The Blackbird roundson the bill of this hard-rocking show. Check out this epic lineup on Friday, May 26 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 before and $15 at the door. Grab tickets at theboardwalksound.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Michael Schoenfeld

Jerry Joseph and the Jackmormons @ Garage on Beck 5/27

Jerry Joseph and the Jackmormons are no strangers to SLC. Joseph hails from the Pacific Northwest, but is hardly ever there. According to his website bio, Joseph plays more than150 shows a year—quite the busy bee. These shows aren't just in the United States, but all over the world, including Europe, Mexico, Central America, Lebanon, Israel, Kurdish Iraq, India and Afghanistan. To say the man is well-traveled is an understatement. A lot of this has to do with his non-profit called Nomad Music Foundation, which acts as a School of Rock for displaced kids in areas of conflict. It appears the man can do it all. Utah got its own chapter in Joseph's history when he moved here in 1996 and joined up with the Jackmormons. Alongside the creation of Jerry Joseph and the Jackmormons, Joseph released a solo album entitled Salt Lake City in 1998. How many other cities have entire albums named after them? A lot, probably, but it's still cool to see SLC getting some love from such an experienced and profound singer/songwriter like Joseph. Come out and see Jerry Joseph and the Jackmormons at Garage on Beck on Saturday, May 27 at 9 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $40 and can be found at 24tix.com. (EA)

Julianna Photography

Kainalu @ Kilby Court 5/28

Multi-instrumentalist Trent Prall does some great things with soundscapes. He has a knack for taking a lot of different sounds and arranging them into extremely catchy songs, some of which sound pretty effortless and close to pop perfection 90 percent of the time. At his best, he can make all the synths, psych-rock guitar and funk drum patterns unite like Voltron. Kainalu—the solo project that he set in motion back in 2017 with the EP Bloom Lagoon—was just the beginning of hitting that sweet spot of blending '80s-influenced melodies and '70s-style appeal. Kainalu's latest effort, Ginseng Hourglass, is an ultimate headphone album. "I used to pile a lot of sounds and layers on top of each other. Now I'm trying to be more intentful with choosing the sound and shaping the tone," Prall told From The Intercom in 2022. "To me, it feels like the next step in what I've been trying to do so far, and I'm excited to let it be heard, finally." Ginseng Hourglass is gripping in that it feels like its songs demand to be listened to. For example, whenever "Revelator" comes on, I have to divert most of my attention to it, as it really fills your mind. It doesn't feel predictable, or same-y of what came before. It makes me appreciate a different angle to Prall's psychedelic approach, and the music plays perfectly in a live setting. Pink Skies and future.exboyfriend open. Catch these acts at Kilby Court on Sunday, May 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all ages show are $15 and can be found at 24tix.com (Mark Dago)

Issa Kaddissi

Anees @ Soundwell 5/31

"Anees writes from the soul, for the soul. He believes passionately that music is meant to help others heal. That is the driving spirit in all of his songs," says the bio of singer/songwriter/rapper Anees. "His music is a genre-bending treat of ear candy melodies, sublime rhyme-scheming and crooning lyricism. His authentic fusion of pop and hip-hop with an R&B tone often draws comparison to artists such as Mac Miller, Jon Bellion and Chance the Rapper." It's safe to say that Anees is making a name for himself in the R&B/rap world. One of his biggest singles to date, "sun and moon," is a perfect summer bop, showcasing Anees' many talents. His voice is buttery smooth, while the music accompanying him is addicting; there are beats that sound so natural and appealing that they create a soundscape perfect for get-togethers with the best of friends. His newest single, "free me," is light and airy musically, but has heavier lyrics that depict leaving a toxic relationship. This is another one fit for the summer, which you can belt at the top of your lungs while zooming down the road lamenting relationships of the past. Come check out Anees at Soundwell Wednesday, May 31. There are a few options for all-age tickets, including a VIP experience at $125, a meet-and-greet package at $75 and a regular old GA ticket at $25. Grab tickets at soundwellslc.com. (EA)