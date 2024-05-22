MUSIC PICKS MAY 23 - 29 

Rachel Bennett

Lane Lines

Lane Lines, Josaleigh Pollett, Runestomper @ The DLC 5/23

Mandi Kimes' music has moments and harmonies in it that will stop me in my tracks. Seattle singer/songwriter Kimes (a.k.a. the music project Lane Lines), continues to develop a brilliant body of work with her sophomore album, Lucid Dreaming. The quality is second to none, as her newest effort is filled with honest, vulnerable lyrics. "Most of the topics I sing about are subject items that take up mental space, whether necessary or not, and my release is to sing about them," Kimes told Bored City. "Maybe someone somewhere is experiencing the same thing I am." Lucid Dreaming expands upon her debut Canceled Plans while contracting on the melodies that defined her sound at first, and actually frees up Kimes to really spread her wings. It's the kind of album that feels like an album, you know? You feel like you've traveled to another place by the time it's over. Opening the show is Runestomper and indie DIY juggernaut, Josaleigh Pollett. Pollett has kept busy performing and writing since 2023's In The Garden, By The Weeds. They are learning how to collaborate long-distance, since producer Jordan Watko has moved to a new country. Pollett's process is workman-like, and in the last few years, they have tried to make the creative process a consistent practice that isn't so dependent on inspiration hitting. They're a genuine talent, and I can't wait to see what they do next. Catch these acts at The DLC on Thursday, May 23. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at quartersslc.com (Mark Dago)

David Zentz

Anne Akiko Meyers

Anne Akiko Meyers @ Abravanel Hall 5/24-25

The classical music world is quite different from the pop milieu, but both have their leading lights. And in the classical realm, violinist Anne Akiko Meyers is without doubt a rock star. Meyers burst onto the national stage at the tender age of 11 with a bravura performance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. More than 40 years later, the preternaturally youthful Meyers is still at the top of her game. Along the way, Meyers has amassed a sterling pedigree. She's a trustee of the Juilliard School, and a Grammy Award nominee for 2023's Fandango with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and conductor Gustavo Didamel. Featured on more than three dozen albums, Meyers is a world-class violinist—playing historic Guarneri and Stradivarius instruments—and that rare artist who manages both critical acclaim and large-scale commercial success. Her May 24 and 25 dates with the Utah Symphony under the direction of conductor Giancarlo Guerrero will feature a performance of Arturo Márquez's acclaimed Fandango, a concerto for violin and orchestra in three movements. The program also includes two other works. First up is Jennifer Higdon's Fanfare Ritmico, a single-movement orchestral composition from 2000. The program also features Aaron Copland's Symphony No. 3, the acclaimed American composer's final major work that includes the popular "Fanfare for the Common Man." Tickets for this concert begin at $21 at saltlakecountyarts.org. (Bill Kopp)

Chanelle Nicholas

Zeds Dead

Zeds Dead @ Rice-Eccles Stadium 5/24-5/25

If one-night stands aren't your thing, perhaps a two-night stand with your favorite DJ duo sounds better. The event, 2 Night Stand, takes place over Memorial Day weekend, with top electronic act Zeds Dead. Hailing from Toronto, DJ and producers Dylan "DC" Mamid and Zachary "Hooks" Rapp-Rovan are taking over the University of Utah's Rice-Eccles Stadium for a two-day all-ages event. Their hundreds of millions of streams, dozens of Top 20 Billboard hits and multiple JUNO Award nominations speaks to the popularity of their music. They've been in the game since 2009 and have dozens of singles, remixes and EPs. For example, the album Northern Lights, released in 2016, features fellow musicians Diplo, Twin Shadow and Pusha T, and the album was nominated for Dance Recording of the Year at the 2017 JUNO Awards. While they have their annual DeadRocks headlining show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver (which sells out every year since launching in 2014), you don't have to travel out of state for a full Zeds Dead experience. Doors open at 4 p.m. both Friday, May 24 and Saturday, May 25. You can purchase one-day, all-ages passes for $45 or a two-day pass costs $85. Check out full line-ups and get your tickets from v2presents.com. (Arica Roberts)

Peggy Sirota

Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks @ Delta Center 5/ 27

Given her popular image as a whirling, swirling sorceress of sorts and flower child in full bloom, it's all too easy to identify singer/songwriter Stevie Nicks by her former role in the front line of Fleetwood Mac. On the other hand, having established a career that can easily be confined to her solo work, she transcends any earlier identity, including the part she played as half of Buckingham Nicks. That duo not only came to define the Mac in the 1970s and 1980s, but also take them to their greatest commercial success. With her singular singing style—a gritty yet compelling vocal that conveyed both sad and celebratory circumstance—she later compiled an impressive list of chart-worthy records on her own: "Stop Dragging My Heart Around" (in the company of Tom Petty), "Leather and Lace," "Edge of Seventeen" and "Stand Back," among the many. With the fate of Fleetwood Mac seemingly on hold given the passing of her singing sister, Christine McVie, Stevie's solo survival nevertheless remains assured, given her own irrepressible approach and the ace band she employs to back her up. To paraphrase the titles of two of those aforementioned hits, there's no reason whatsoever for Stevie herself to ever stand back, much less stand down; her attitude and her efforts assure that she'll be dragging our hearts around with her for quite some time to come. Stevie Nicks performs at Delta Center at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 27. Tickets are $100 - $398 at ticketmaster.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Via Instagram

Skumbudz

Bat Brain, Pepper Rose XO, Skumbudz @ Urban Lounge 5/29

Memorial Day week is usually a time for people to head out and enjoy the lovely weather and take a break from the grind. If you don't have particular plans, you may want to head to this talent-packed local show. You'll get to see Bat Brain, a "jammy, grunge-pop four-piece garage band," as described on their Instagram page. The young group has energy to spare, and puts on live shows that are unforgettable. The band is working on crowdfunding their debut album, so if you like their sound, find the link on their Instagram (@batbrainband) and throw a couple bucks their way. Also joining the fun is singer Pepper Rose, the enigmatic powerhouse vocalist from Spirit Machines who also has incredible solo work as Pepper Rose XO. Her most recent release, "Stop Breaking Your Own Heart," is a must-listen for those who have a habit of setting expectations too high and ending out bummed in the end. And, who can't relate to that? Last but not least, Skumbudz will be bringing their signature brand of rock 'n roll-meets-reggae. Their most recent self-titled album is an incredible journey full of excitement, high energy and addicting sound. You'll easily find yourself headbanging and swaying to the beats on this one. There's zero doubt that this show will be one of the most fun you've been to in a while. Catch these fantastic locals on Wednesday, May 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 each and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)