MUSIC PICKS MAY 18 - 24 

Marco Alexander

Rico Nasty

Rico Nasty @ Soundwell 5/19

Her name is Nasty because her bars are filthy—which is a compliment, I'll have you know. At just 26 years old, Rico Nasty flaunts an impressive discography, complete with singles, EPs and albums aplenty. And she's not just any old run-of-the-mill musician—oh no. Rico Nasty is at long last triumphantly bridging the divide between rap and punk rock. Impossible, you say? Well, you'd be wrong. Parading a peerless personal style complete with tall liberty spikes enhanced by the sharp lines of her splashy, graphic eye makeup, Rico Nasty looks and plays the part of a pop-punk princess. Her music complements this aesthetic in many ways, featuring hard lines mixed with just enough weight to be heavy. Rapping in a way that also pays tribute to punk queens of the past, she serves up lines accented with guttural annunciation and delivered with enough assertiveness to make any ear within a stone's throw perk up dutifully. However, she brings in a rap-star twist with the skilled and nonstop thrum of a kick-beat bouncing at the forefront of each of her tracks, as well as the rapid—yet always witty—delivery of lyrics. Her artistic versatility is nuanced further by the storied group of artists she has pumped out tracks with, including Kali Uchis, Flo Milli, Denzel Curry, Charli XCX, slowthai, EARTHGANG, and Kenny Beats. This tour follows the release of her most recent album, Las Ruinas, and promises a downright dirty evening at the Soundwell. Tickets for the all-ages show range from $42-128 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com. (Sophie Caligiuri)

Olof Grind

First Aid Kit

First Aid Kit @ Union Event Center 5/20

First Aid Kit have been successfully winning over audiences for years. In 2022, the Soderberg siblings dropped their fifth LP, Palomino, and since their debut The Big Black and the Blue (circa 2010), they have grown with each new release. "We didn't feel like we had any limitations when we were making this record." Klara Soderberg told Paste Magazine "On a lot of our previous records, we had a very clear idea of what we wanted to do, and also what we didn't want to do. And with this one, I feel like we knew ourselves so well, and what we like and don't like, that we kind of could try anything." If you have spent any time at all with their catalog, the album Ruins is exceptional and gets better on every listen. The instrumentation may be Americana, but the songs, the strings and the blood-twisting harmonies are so lock-tight and perfect that it screams mid '70s album-oriented radio. These singer-songwriters sweep all comers aside, making me wonder how the Swedes manage to nail the pop genre so effectively. And for those out there who think they're just a nicey-nicey country-folk duo, check out their cover of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs." These artists are at the height of their powers, and I'm not surprised that music of this quality is finding a wider audience. Hurray For The Riff Raff open. Catch these acts at The Union Events Center on Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $37.50 and can be found at ticketmaster.com (Mark Dago)

Ester Segretto

Fruit Bats

Fruit Bats @ The Commonwealth Room 5/20

To put it bluntly, the Fruit Bats may be the least likely band to have escaped any sort of wider recognition. Despite a collective career that spans 25 years, that status seems strangely suspect. After all, they take a power-pop approach that's not only effusive and engaging, but also incorporates an articulate, intelligent and sublime yet sophisticated sound. That certainly applies to the Fruit Bats' new album, A River Running to Your Heart, which, by any measure deserves to be hailed as a masterpiece. Credit the band's founder and steadfast leader, Eric Johnson, for maintaining their singular standard, while also ensuring the band's sound remains fresh and flawless. A classic-rock enthusiast, Johnson lists the Beatles, the Velvet Underground, Big Star, Uncle Tupelo, Joni Mitchell, the Grateful Dead and Prince among his most indelible influences. Yet even though the Fruit Bats sometimes seem to echo the sound and styles of the '60s, '70s and '80s, there's nothing precious or predictable about the music they make.Indeed, while their songs are capable of ensuring an immediate embrace, certain offerings also share words of wisdom. "Well, we all want a home—metaphorical or real," Johnson insists on "Waking Up In Los Angeles," one of the new album's especially telling tunes. That's a truth to which we can all relate. The Fruit Bats play The Commonwealth Room at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. Tickets for this 21+ show cost $31 - $45 at tix.axs.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Jimmy Fontaine

The Interrupters

The Interrupters, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Bedouin Soundclash @ The Complex 5/23

Music from The Interrupters can fit into so many categories. From SoCal punk rock, to next wave ska, the quartet has put a spin all their own on their addicting and exciting music. After a difficult time during the pandemic, their latest album In the Wild came with an ease and comfort to the band. "I feel like a burden has been lifted by making this record," said vocalist Aimee Allen on the band's website bio. "A huge weight is gone. If you ever want to know me, you can listen to this record, and I can die knowing it tells my story. While we were recording, I felt like I was healing and closing those chapters in my life. For years I tried to, but I never could. I wasn't ready, or I was too traumatized. Now I feel strong enough, I've finally said what I'd been keeping inside for so long. And, it feels so good." The band feels like a family (which makes sense, since three-quarters of the group are brothers), and that feeling shines through on this latest work. It just has an overwhelming sense of ease about it; it feels like the band are at their best in this album, like they're having fun and doing what they love. It's effortless to press play on the first track, and let it play out without skipping. Check out The Interrupters joined by Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls on Tuesday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $39.50 with VIP packages at $149. Snag tix at thecomplexslc.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Christopher Smith

Shania Twain

Shania Twain @ USANA Amphitheater 5/24

Let's go, girls! If you hear that phrase and immediately hear a catchy guitar riff in your head after it, chances are you're a Shania Twain fan. Or at least a person who has been alive and on earth since the late '90s. If you're the former, good news! The country star is stopping by SLC this week at the spacious USANA Amphitheater. The country singer-songwriter has been dominating charts for decades, selling over 100 million records, making her one of the best selling artists of all time—not to mention the best-selling female country music artist in history. Twain built her empire on a strong yet playful voice, coupled with addicting and catchy musical phrases. She appeals to those who love country music, but blurs lines a bit with heavier guitar riffs that help bridge the gap into rock territory. Many who don't like country music might enjoy Twain's lively and slightly rock-y twist on the genre. Twain hasn't slowed down over the years, she has a pretty constant stream of new tunes, including several releases for 2023 alone. So far the country star is bringing an epic fusion of her greatest hits with her new songs on her worldwide tour. Come out and catch Twain perform some of her best-known tracks on Wednesday, May 24, but only if you've got some extra coin. Tickets for the all-ages event are $158-225, and if you're Oprah rich, VIP packages are $675. Grab tickets at livenation.com. (EA)