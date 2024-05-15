MUSIC PICKS MAY 16 - 22 

Alysse Gafkjen

Marcus King

Marcus King @ The Complex 5/17

One would be hard-pressed to find a more expressive, honest or impactful album than Marcus King's current opus, Mood Swings. An exercise in abject vulnerability and self-reflection, it's cloaked in a soulful sway that reverberates throughout each emotive entry. It conveys a decidedly downcast set of circumstances—specifically, King's struggle with substance abuse, suicidal ideation and deepening depression, a shift that wreaked havoc on his already fragile psyche. Granted, one might wonder why there's such a contradiction in terms as far as his mood and music. Having earned a Grammy nomination for his debut album El Dorado, he's maintained a well-regarded and rewarding career. His second album, Young Blood, which, like his first, was produced by Dan Auerbach, reaped critical acclaim, including kudos from Billboard, which declared it "a staggeringly confident work." The album debuted at number one on the Billboard Blues Album Chart, no small accomplishment in itself. At age 24, with three highly acclaimed albums released in the span of only four years, King clearly has reason to be proud of his achievements. The fact that he's willing to confront his demons with such honesty and integrity affirms both his courage and credibility. Few other artists would be so willing to bare their souls so decidedly and dramatically, and then do it so well. Marcus King's Mood Swings World Tour comes to The Complex at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 17 with special guest JJ Wilde. Tickets cost $46 GA at tickets.thecomplexsic.com (Lee Zimmerman)

Nici Eberl

IDLES

IDLES @ The Union 5/17

I do appreciate when bands who've achieved some level of success try to evolve a bit—or even change entirely—rather than sticking with their formula. Sometimes I don't like the new stuff, but that's fine. That's not the case here with IDLES' latest release TANGK, however, because it's brilliant even if its genre can't be put in a box. "Being called a punk band was something I wanted to stop, because I didn't want to then have to ride that horse and be forced to play what people thought was punk music," vocalist Joe Talbot told Rolling Stone UK. "I'm in a band with five very different human beings in it, and we're not going to be just one thing." Sure, some songs hit harder than others. A lot of IDLES music is great, especially when performed live as intended. And IDLES are all about performing live. Is there anyone who, after attending one of their gigs, has gone away saying, "Meh"...? I think not. They stand apart from a lot of contemporary bands, because of their focus on raw aggression over musicality. They've got the volume, politics and sardonic lyricism that shows music is still relevant and exciting. There is nothing about this group I don't like. They also craft wonderful shout-out-loud-alongs; be there to witness it all. Catch IDLES at The Union on Friday, May 17. Doors at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $35 can be found at ticketmaster.com (Mark Dago)

Brandon Daniels

Nate Lowpass

Nate Lowpass @ Sky SLC 5/17

Get ready for summer and warm weather this weekend with rooftop sessions' latest event: Electric Sky Carnival at Sky SLC. It will start off with local DJ and producer, Nate Maretsky, known as Nate Lowpass. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Maretsky moved to Salt Lake City in 2007, and has worked his way into being a top name in the local EDM scene. He has played his signature house and techno music at several local warehouses, clubs and festivals, including a former residency at Sky SLC called "Playhouse" as well as the main stage at V2 Presents Das Energi. He's been a staple of the local scene for more than a decade, giving back to the community by formerly teaching music production and DJ lessons at Salt Lake DJ and Production downtown. Now, he has secured a residency for local production company LNE Presents Rooftop Summer Music Series on select Friday nights. Maretsky can be described as a studio/synth nerd who loves to produce house music. He has released songs like the mid-tempo "Beat Me" with local duo X&G and Los Angeles singer josh pan, as well as techno "In The Bag" with producer Elijah. His sets are generally a fun, exciting vibe perfect for a summer night with friends on a rooftop overlooking the city. Nate Lowpass plays on Friday, May 17 at Sky SLC. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets are free with RSVP and entry before 10:30 p.m. at tixr.com (Arica Roberts)

via Band S Website

Oingo Boingo

Oingo Boingo Former Members @ Liquid Joe's 5/18

For a significant subset of late-period boomers and the first Gen-Xers, Oingo Boingo was an important part of the soundtrack of their teenage and college-era lives. Starting in 1972 as an outlandish musical theater troupe known as the Mystic Knights of the Oingo Boingo, this Los Angeles ensemble combined many musical genres and a sense of the wild and absurd. With inimitable front man Danny Elfman as the group's most prominent member, the band shortened its name and sharpened its approach and trimmed down its 12-person lineup to a more manageable number. Between 1981 and 1994, Oingo Boingo released seven studio albums, a live set and three compilations. The group also contributed to many film soundtracks and appeared in several films. They crafted many songs that would remain in the public's consciousness: "Only a Lad," "Little Girls" (with its slightly unnerving MTV video), "Weird Science" (from the film of the same name) and "Dead Man's Party" are just some of Oingo Boingo's classics. Elfman, of course, left the group for a highly successful career of scoring and film soundtracks (Batman, The Nightmare Before Christmas), but he has given his blessing to this band that brings the music of Oingo Boingo to 21st-century audiences. Five key members from the band's '80s-'90s heyday are in the current lineup; joined by four more ace players, they serve up the exuberant and mysterious music of Oingo Boingo for their Saturday, May 18 show at Liquid Joe's. Tickets for this 21+ concert at $50 at liquidjoes.ticketsauce.com (Bill Kopp)

via Instagram

Theoretical Blonde

The Lip, Theoretical Blonde, Caleb & The Haze @ Urban Lounge 5/22

Sometimes genres take hold of a certain area or city and become a big part of the culture. Colorado is partial to reggae, it seems, and that sound has rubbed off on local band The Lip, who are Coloradan reggae enthusiasts, according to their Instagram. If you're not familiar with the sound, The Lip's latest release 801 is a good place to start. It's a raucous, fun and energetic EP that will have you bobbing your head along with it from start to finish. If the band brings even half the energy to their live show that is found on its recordings, you're bound to have an incredible night. Also on the bill is Theoretical Blonde, who comes with a different yet still very welcome sound. The bluegrass group also boasts an incredible energy found in their music, and that's especially true with their latest releases, "Bode's Reel" and "Time." You'll find plenty of traditional bluegrass elements here, but it's also not like every other bluegrass band you've heard. If you're a fan of the genre, Theoretical Blonde is a must-listen. If you're not a bluegrass fan, why not try them out anyway? Last but not least, you'll be able to catch Caleb & The Haze on this fine Wednesday night. Come hang out for a fun show at Urban Lounge Wednesday, May 22. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)