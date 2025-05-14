MUSIC PICKS MAY 15 - MAY 21 

Courtesy photo

Diamond D

Diamond D @ Uprok 5/17

Diamond D will always have my earshot. As one of the founding members of the legendary Diggin' In The Crates crew and boasting a career that spans more than 30 years, Diamond has produced some of hip-hop's most iconic tracks: Showbiz & AG's "Soul Clap (short version)," Lord Finesse & DJ Mike Smooth's "Funky Technician" and his own "Best Kept Secret." Sampling is still part of a cultural expression within the music—always has been, always will be. "It always mattered what you sampled. Where everybody was leaning toward certain artists to sample, we wanted to look for artists that maybe were not on the radar," Diamond D told Reverb. "Diggin' In The Crates—that's what it stood for. The next level of production, to do what the name says, to go digging, and just try to find rare samples or just some groups nobody really was messing with." Brilliant! The samples had to be obscure, as it gave hip-hop a sound of its own, distinct from everything else. And if I have to spell it out for you: Diamond D in Salt Lake City at an intimate venue rocking it house-party style? C'mon, this event is not to be missed. Reks & Queen Philosophical, Pawz One, Bad Apples/LAB, MC Eneeone, Jam Young, Free Mind Ent, Eddie Lion and DJ Mixter Mike open. Catch these acts on the "Stunts, Blunts & Hip Hop Tour" at Uprok (1594 State St, SLC) on Saturday, May 17. Doors at 5 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15 and can be purchased at the door. (Mark Dago)

UMG Nashville

The War and Treaty

The War and Treaty @ The State Room 5/17

While deployed in Iraq with the U.S. Army, Michael Trotter Jr. turned to songwriting as a coping mechanism. His songs explored personal themes of love, healing and resilience. Once back in the States, he met singer and actor Tanya Blount; the two fell in love, and a musical partnership arose along with their personal relationship. In 2018, the duo debuted as The War and Treaty; their debut full-length, 2018's Healing Tide climbed to #26 on Billboard's Indie chart, and #11 on the Heatseekers chart. The War and Treaty followed up that release with Hearts Town (2020), 2022's Blank Page EP, and Lover's Game in 2023. A collaborative holiday-themed single with Josh Groban, "Do You Hear What I Hear," was released in 2024; the track placed #22 on the Adult Contemporary singles chart. Other collaborations have found the pair working with Brandi Carlile and Chris Stapleton. The duo's latest album, Plus One, was released in February 2025. The Grammy-nominated duo's emotionally honest musical approach is carried through with their energetic live shows, and the duo's sound—while based in Americana and roots textures—truly transcends genre boundaries. The War and Treaty comes to The State Room on Saturday, May 17 at 8 p.m. Madeline Edwards opens. Tickets for this 21+ show are $33 and available at axs.com. (Bill Kopp)

Cheap Trick @ Red Butte Garden 5/19

After some 50 years of non-stop touring and recording, Cheap Trick can rightfully be called an iconic American institution. Nevertheless, it's an indication of their irrepressible attitude that they've never taken themselves too seriously. They're a throwback to a time when radio-ready rock and roll ruled the airwaves, unencumbered by branding or stereotypes, yet maintain a distinct personality all their own—from guitarist Rick Nielsen's fondness for baseball caps and sweaters with checkerboard designs, to singer Robin Zander's precise posture as a sexy frontman boasting perfected rock star moves. When this reporter had the opportunity to ask Nielsen about the seemingly instantaneous fame launched by their best-selling album Cheap Trick at Budokan, he ruefully replied, "It was really overnight success: Our first album came out in 1973, and we made the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 40 years later." That said, the band has earned more than a measure of respect from fans and critics alike, courtesy of their devotion to pure, unfiltered rock and roll revelry. "We've never improved," Nielsen also insisted. Nevertheless, the late Beatles producer George Martin didn't seem to care; he called Cheap Trick the best band he had worked with since the Fab Four. "He must have liked us," Nielsen mused. "I guess we should have been nicer to him." Super showmen all, they can be forgiven. Cheap Trick perform at Red Butte Garden on Monday, May 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $72 for members, $77 for general public, at etix.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Courtesy photo

The Toxhards

The Toxhards, Muskies @ Kilby Court 5/19

L.A.-based rock band The Toxhards describe themselves as "half alt-rock, half prog-rock, half theater-rock"—that's rock math for you. This trio of self-professed theater kids bring their affinity for fun entertainment to their music, making for an amusing show-going experience. They are "an ADHD-core rock band that began their beginnings in a scrappy SoCal college drama club. They now bring that same theater-kid energy to their genre-bending songs and rousing live performances with 8-foot-tall pig suits, passing out coffee, t-shirt tosses, and instrument swapping," according to their bio. If that sounds like it would be your thing, you won't want to miss The Toxhards. You'll also be able to see Ogden alt/comedy band Muskies. Their personal brand of "pike psych" combines elements of psychedelic rock, jazz and absurdism, all coming together to create a unique and lively recipe for a good time. Their self-titled debut album dropped at the beginning of this year, offering listeners a chance to experience Muskies at their best. "Jumping from genre to genre, fusing our individual inspirations into a shared one, we feel this LP is a fitting reflection of our identity and evolution as a band (thus far)," they say of the album. "Something for everyone. Made by us, for you. We hope you enjoy." The Toxhards and Muskies have very similar vibes and will complement each other well on Monday, May 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15 at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Drusky Entertainment

Matisyahu

Matisyahu @ The Depot 5/21

Most will remember the 2009 classic reggae anthem "One Day" by Matisyahu (Matthew Paul Miller). It expresses a hope for an end to violence, and a prayer for a new era of peace and understanding—still a relevant topic for today. Miller has the ability to blend spiritual themes with reggae, rock, beatboxing, a blend of jazz scat singing and Judaism's hazzan style of songful prayer. Think of Phish and the Grateful Dead combined with some Bob Marley. For example, the lyrics to Miller's 2005 single "King Without a Crown": "What's this feeling? / My love will rip a hole in the ceiling / Givin' myself to you now from the essence of my being / And I sing to my God, songs of love and healing." For fans of the early reggae stars like Barrington Levy and Eek-a-Mouse, his sound stays true to the spiritual roots of reggae yet blends rapping with rock instruments and hip-hop rhythms to create a dynamic and energetic sound. For two decades, Miller has kept evolving his sound by mixing genres and playing with various musical traditions like his latest album Hold The Fire with the single "Fireproof" that stays true to his Old Testament religion. Catch Matisyahu this Wednesday, May 21 at The Depot. Doors open at 7 p.m. General admission costs $49.25 while the VIP meet and greet + exclusive merch experience costs $131. Go to concerts.livenation.com for tickets and for additional event information. (Arica Roberts)