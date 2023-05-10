MUSIC PICKS MAY 11 - 17 

Matsu

Pond @ The Depot 5/11

A live album from a band can be so transportive. Throwing on your best headphones and closing your eyes while the album is playing will make you feel like you're in the room—minus the sweaty, pushy crowd around you. The latest release from Australian psych legendsvPond is live from the Marc Riley show on BBC6, and features four of their iconic tracks. The production on them is incredible; the sound is so full and crisp, it's hard to tell that they're live recordings, but then again, Pond has been around the block a few times over their nearly 15-year career. The group offer an enticing mix of psych sounds blended with groovy bass and sharp vocals. "America's Cup" has all of these aforementioned attributes, and the live version will have you putting the track on repeat. Each of the songs on this live EP is newer, released in 2021, but journeying back through some of the band's older work is a captivating journey. Their most streamed song on Spotify, "Paint Me Silver," comes from their 2017 album The Weather, and it's a perfect summer song that's high-energy, cheerful and perfect for blasting with the car windows down. Join Pond at The Depot on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $40 and can be found at livenation.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Apes of the State

Escape From the Zoo

Escape From the Zoo, Doom Scroll, Captain Daniels and the Sunnybrook Sailors at Aces High Saloon 5/12

Aces High Saloon is the go-to place for a variety of rock and metal music. Each week, there's a showcase of so many different subgenres that there's always something for everyone. This weekend, you can get your fill of three unique bands united by one attribute: Punk. Glorious punk. Headlining are Houston natives Escape From the Zoo, who affectionately describe their sound as music that "makes you think, feel and want to mosh simultaneously" on their website. According to the band, their latest release Countin' Cards is a perfect blend of all three of these feelings. Escape From the Zoo offers up a fun, exciting ska twist on the genre, mixed with more hardcore elements like screaming vocals; there's no way you can listen to their music without headbanging. Joining along in the fun is Doom Scroll, who will undoubtedly share new tunes from their latest album Immoral Compass. They offer up yet another twist on the punk genre, incorporating folk sounds into their repertoire. "Doom Scroll delivers an aggressive melodic punk/crust wave of complexity, instrumentation and dangerously irresponsible harmonies," as stated on their website. Rounding out the show is local act Captain Daniels and the Sunnybrook Sailors, who manage to bring together folk and ska like the previous groups, along with some rock sounds. If you want to experience a delightful variety of punk, come out to this 21+ show on Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Grab tickets at aceshighsaloon.com. (EA)

Travis Shinn

Pixies

Kilby Block Party @ Utah State Fairpark 5/12-14

I'm sure you've already heard, but I'm going to tell you anyway: This lovely mid-May week marks the ushering in of Salt Lake City's very own Kilby Block Party, now in its fourth iteration. Those used to the intimacy and trendy quaintness of Kilby Court should know that our local and longtime music sanctuary is equivalent in cool factor but no match in stature to the behemoth that is the Block Party. Boasting four different stages and three 10-hour days filled to the brim with local and national acts, Block Party 4 promises to be the most prodigious of Kilby's endeavors to date. The Strokes, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Pavement are the heavy-hitting headliners, though the lineup also flaunts other superstars including (but certainly not limited to) Pixies, Run the Jewels, Alex G, The Walkmen, Weyes Blood, Osees, Mannequin Pussy and Alice Phoebe Lou. Homephone, Worlds Worst, Sunhills, and Anais Chantal are just a few of the local legends to watch on this glorious weekend as you gear up for the main events. But wait ... there's more! With two kick-off concerts slotted on May 11 and three after-parties spread out between the 12th and the 13th, I don't even feel like I need to tell you that this will be a weekend to remember. General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now at 24tix.com. Tickets for the all-ages festival can be purchased for single days or as a three-day pass and range in price. All after- and kick-off party tickets are sold separately, and all but one are 21+. (Sophie Caligiuri)

The Golden Hour @ The International 5/15

Golden Hour brings an evening of passive participation, while being actively engaged by your host, Peter Goldie. Every Monday night, you can count on weekly guest DJs and performing artists, live hairstyling and often a movie showing on VHS. Golden Hour moves through musical moods and art to casually facilitate engagement between the patrons, bar staff and performing artists. Goldie's curiosity drives the experience into the liminal space between performer and audience, artist and art-observer, hoping to better balance connections between people co-existing in temporary spaces. The curation of Golden Hour focuses on honing a physical setting, and capturing the opportunity to transform fleeting moments into memories—a place where one could find power, beauty and emotional resonance. With the intention of honoring International's oft-sought lounge-feel, maintaining ambience in the space is a requisite feature of Goldie Presents; having an active host is key to creating comfort and a welcoming environment. Goldie keeps the volume controlled to encourage a space where the audience can exist and interact, outside of the traditional late-night setting. Caricature artists, illustrators and painters creating live onstage to a soundtrack curated by the host - with an open invitation for performance artists who would like a stage to work on. He is actively seeking new collaborators, and can be contacted for bookings through @goldieandtheguise Instagram. Catch the Golden Hour at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 15th at the International. General admission is free for the 21 and over show. More information can be found at internationalbarslc.com (Mark Dago)

Ashley White Public Relations

Morgan James

Morgan James @ The State Room 5/16

Soulful songstress Morgan James is stopping by SLC for an intimate evening at The State Room, offering showgoers a chance to experience James' powerful, entrancing voice in an intimate showcase. The singer did a tenure with Epic Records, but has since been able to take control of her music in ways she wasn't able to before. "I feel like I am a part of the lineage of soul music. My guiding force throughout my creative process is "What would Aretha say? What would Otis say?' It's not a retro or throwback by any means," she states on her website. "This music is me: classic elements, timeless melodies, and lyrics from my soul and experience. We need that right now. We need real music now more than ever." James seamlessly blends her distinct voice with thoughtful stories to create music that takes you on a journey full of truth, beauty, heartache and thoughtfulness. Her latest release, Nobody's Fool, is an exciting work that starts out with a strong funk vibe that will have you wondering what comes next. As it progresses, you're hit with slower and more contemplative tracks, mixed in with songs full of that heartache James is known to bring. Come spend an evening with Morgan James on Tuesday, May 16 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $30-42, and can be found at thestateroompresents.com. (EA)