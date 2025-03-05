MUSIC PICKS MAR 6 - MAR 12 

Courtesy Photo

lucy

Lucy, The Madeline, Honey Stomach, Severin @ Kilby Court 3/6,

The best bands have odd and vague biographies posted on their socials. Take SLC's lucy for example. Theirs reads, "lucy loves lambent ladies lavishly lamenting long lost lenses. A lens for what? hope? beauty? Not quite, instead we find a loathsome lifeless lachrymose latently looming. Lay back, leisurely, and listen to lucy's lullabies." Bios like that lead you to believe you're in for a fun, trippy ride—and that's exactly what you get with lucy's music. Stripped back songs like "dracula3" sound heavily inspired by Nirvana; then you get to other tracks like "Salzakudor!" that do a complete 180 and bring in thrashing instrumentation and screaming before heading into the next track that gives new wave/synth vibes. You get a little bit of everything with lucy, and that's not a bad thing. Also on the bill is The Madeline, who also specializes in "somber dreamscapes," as noted on their Instagram page. You'll also be able to catch Honey Stomach, who classify themselves as "dreamrock." With Severin rounding out the bill, you're sure to have a great time at this show. Come jam out with these local acts on Thursday, March 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10, and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Thom Jackson

The Reverend Horton Heat

The Reverend Horton Heat @ Metro Music Hall 3/6

He may have been born James C. Heath, but he took the name The Reverend Horton Heat in recognition of his reverence for archival American music. But perhaps the most accurate assessment of his devotion to that description was best expressed by a publication with the dubious name Prick, which called him "the godfather of modern rockabilly and psychobilly." We'd have to concur, given his group's nearly 40-year reign as an institution. The band—which includes Reverend Horton on guitars and lead vocals, Jimbo Wallace on upright bass and current drummer Jonathan Jeter—boasts a deep catalog that mines old-time rock and roll, rockabilly, classic country, punk, big band and swing, all stirred into a singular sound. Various radio-ready standards such as "Rock the Joint," "It's Martini Time" and "Like a Rocket"—the latter of which was appropriated as the theme song for the 2002 Daytona 500—helped bring their music to the masses. The Rev would likely be the first to admit he's merely revving a foolproof formula, and his admiration for his influences such as Willie Nelson, Junior Brown and Merle Travis remain at the core of his endeavors. Hence, be ready for an evening of rocking revelry. The Reverend Horton Heat with special guests Black Joe Lewis and Piñata Protest perform a 21+ show at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 6 at Metro Music Hall. GA Tickets cost $30 in advance (+ $9.68 service fee and $2.48 tax) and $35 (+ $9.91 service fee and $2.89 tax) day of show. Go to 24tix.com. (Lee Zimmerman)

Criss Cain

Heart

Heart @ Maverik Center 3/8

When Heart came on the scene in 1973, the band led by sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson earned a lot of notice. Fans and reviewers often couldn't get past noting that a rock band with women in it—much less one led by them—was quite unusual. True as that may have been at the time, the reality could have threatened to overshadow the quality of Heart's music. But the band—often described at the time as a female Led Zeppelin—was too accomplished to let that happen. Heart delivered the goods with style: well-written tunes, sharp hooks and arena-worthy vocals. The group's self-penned '70s hits ("Magic Man," "Crazy On You" and "Barracuda") all rocked hard, with as much swagger as one would have heard from contemporaries like Aerosmith and Cheap Trick. Heart's commercial fortunes began to flag a bit in the early '80s, but they roared back with their self-titled 1985 hit LP and its power-ballad singles "These Dreams" and "What About Love." Today, the band's days as a creative entity are long over; Heart's most recent studio release—itself a collection of re-recorded songs from the group's catalog—is nearly a decade old. But as a live band, Heart remains as rocking and entertaining as ever. Heart's Royal Flush Tour comes to Maverik Center on Saturday, March 8 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $49.50 from ticketmaster.com. See our interview with Nancy Wilson at cityweekly.net. (Bill Kopp)

desireofc

Ferra Black

Ferra Black @ IYKYK HIFI+ 3/8

The Los Angeles-based DJ and producer Ferra Black is fairly new to the electronic music scene. He gained international attention in 2019, and six years later, is going strong. Songs like "Midnight Train" (featuring producer Warren Blake) and "Jordan" (featuring the Rotterdam-based DJ and producer Gino Da Koda) give listeners a taste of Black's talent as a house producer. Overall, Black is still pretty mysterious, but this allows his music to speak for itself. There's a lot of the ever-growing subgenre Latin tech house in his discography, such as the newer song "Tecuila Sunset," or other songs like "Discoteca" (featuring producer Kofia) and "No Paramos" (featuring producer Leyva). These collaborations have undoubtedly helped Black expand his reach in the industry, with music continued to be supported by major radios like BBC Radio 1 with Pete Tong. What really sets Black apart is his love for vinyl culture and his ability to DJ live using vinyl. The venue, IYKYK HIFI+ (569 W. 600 South), is unique for regularly booking vinyl DJs and keeping that culture alive. This is the perfect show for people who really like the more underground feel, but with the guarantee of a high-quality, talented artist like Ferra Black. This show is on Saturday, March 8. Doors open 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., late late (or early morning depending on how you look at it). Tier 2 tickets cost $25. Go to posh.vip for tickets and event information. (Arica Roberts)

Dorothy Hong

Talib Kweli

Talib Kweli @ Urban Lounge 3/10

I doubt I'm the only one that's excited by a newer release of well-produced, soul sample-heavy hip-hop. Talib Kweli's 2024 collaboration album with J.Rawls, The Confidence Of Knowing, is consistently excellent. With nearly three decades of groundbreaking work behind him, Brooklyn-born musician, actor, and activist Talib Kweli Greene is still relentless, passionate and putting new rappers to shame. Known for his profound lyricism and thought-provoking commentary, he's earned his place as one of the genre's most respected voices—even if he isn't a "household" name. "Most people who listen to music... where my name is recognized, they're like, that's the guy from 'Get By.' Or that's the guy who did a song with Kanye," Talib Kweli told Revolt. "They know about one hit, maybe two, and so that's what a one-hit wonder is. It's not necessarily a fair thing when you look at the scope of my whole career, and my fans would argue to death on that... I'm very honest and aware of my place in the culture." And look, when it comes to stage craft, any comparison with all these street cats that record labels throw out as cannon fodder these days, is going to be a bit unfair on them. Most definitely, Kweli's set should include Black Star sure-shots, Reflection Eternal classics, hits off of Quality and those Madlib joints. "Get By (remix)" —I'll run that back every time. Doors open at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 10. Tickets for the 21+ show are $28 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Mark Dago)