MUSIC PICKS: MAR 31 - APR 6 

Baroness @ The State Room

Though they've been working on a new release for a bit of time now, the veteran metal band Baroness can go out on tour with the surety that fans will already know the songs they'll be playing. In fact, the band's been doing something particularly cool on this round of rescheduled shows, a touring run that'll included a makeup date in Salt Lake City. The State Room's webpage notes: "As the band did on the first leg of the special performances, Baroness is giving fans the power to create their setlist. 'Your Baroness – An Intimate Evening with Baroness' ticket purchasers will be provided with a link to cast their vote for the 10 songs they want to hear at the show." The veteran band's been posting those sets to their webpage, as well, giving enough clues to suggest what tracks are still finding favor among their following. Baroness plays the State Room (638 S. State Street) for a 21–up show on Thursday, March 31, with doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are $68 at thestateroompresents.com, though that figure includes two full sets with no opening act slated for the bill.

Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute @ Covey Center for the Arts

The genius of tribute bands is that they're able to adapt to the needs and wants of their audience. Like crazily so—whether playing the hits or the deep cuts, the tracks simply hit a fan's sweet spot. Bee Gees Gold, which covers the act you'd expect, is smart enough to not only offer a full-band experience, replete with rhythm section, but also a stripped-down trio that plays along to backing tracks, "perfect for smaller, more intimate special events and corporate events." An event producer's dream, that! Without the chops, though, none of that would matter. Bee Gee Gold has the musicianship and harmonies to augment the sharp suits. Going for the look/vibe of the band as well as nailing the band's '70s-era hits, Bee Gees Gold does the job, with a salt-and-pepper fanbase that appreciates the evident effort they've put in to create an "experience" rather than just providing a one-off show. This band's in it for the long haul, and as long as those harmonies hold tight, there'll be an audience for 'em. Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute play the Covey Center for the Arts (425 W. Center Street, Provo) on Friday, April 1 with a 7:30 p.m. door. Tickets are $25-30 and available at coveycenter.csstix.com.

Yola @ The Depot

Over the past few years, English singer/songwriter Yola's drawn on a variety of co-working situations to craft a real career: acting, songwriting, recording, live performance, appearances on television shows, multiple Grammy nominations in 2020 and the small matter of "changing Nashville," a phrase that's bandied about in some of her increasingly-large press clippings. The New York Times praises her 2021 album Stand For Myself by saying, "The lyrics touch on romance, but also her more tumultuous early years—her mother didn't support her career, and Yola experienced a bout with homelessness in her teens—and the struggle to musically assert herself in rooms that often didn't care about what she had to say." Pitchfork, meanwhile, says that the genre-blending release "with its themes of inner fortitude only brightening the white-hot star at its center, vaults Yola to another place in the pop world, with her boundless curiosity and vocal brawn establishing her as a knowing, honest voice for those who need help summoning their own strength from within." Yola plays The Depot (13 N. 400 West) with Jac Ross on Tuesday, April 5. The doors open at 7 p.m., tickets are $25 available at concerts.livenation.com; a health check is required for all attendees.

Hurray for the Riff Raff @ Urban Lounge

After 2017's The Navigator, a concept album that brought widespread acclaim and a host of viral performance opportunities for Hurray for the Riff Raff, it was a time of waiting and curiosity for fans. This year, the answer for "what's next" for this intriguing band has arrived. TheCurrent.org says "The Nonesuch debut of Hurray for the Riff Raff (aka Alynda Segarra), Life on Earth, out February 18, 2022, is a departure for the Bronx-born, New Orleans-based singer/songwriter. Its eleven new 'nature punk' tracks on the theme of survival are music for a world in flux—songs about thriving, not just surviving, while disaster is happening. For her eighth full-length album, Segarra (they/she) drew inspiration from The Clash, Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Bad Bunny, and the author of Emergent Strategy, adrienne maree brown." If that seems like a lot, that shouldn't be too surprising, as Segarra's tackled a world of topics, interests and musings over the course of the past 15-or-so years, with a growing catalog of albums. Each one mixes and matches lyrical elements and instrumentation, stretching the group's boundaries with each subsequent release. Longtime fans will undoubtedly be curious to see and hear how new musicians and songs mesh with old favorites on this 2022 tour. Hurray for the Riff Raff play Urban Lounge 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 with Anjimile. (241 South 500 East) behind Urban Lounge. Tickets for this 21-up show are $20, available at 24tix.com.