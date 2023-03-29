MUSIC PICKS: MAR 30 - APR 5 

@Waynes_World_Travels

Imaginary Friendz

Imag!nary Friendz, Bleugrave, Eyes Buggy, The Bombshell Flowers @ Velour 3/30

Shows with all-local lineups are some of the best in town. Bands from the area bring such high-energy fun each time they play, and this show is sure to be a blast. Imag!nary Friendz on their own bring an intense set that will have you begging for more. The Ogden trio creates a massive wall of sound each time they play, sounding like seasoned professionals. They made their debut in 2021 with a fiery EP titled The Un!t, which perfectly encapsulates the group's lighthearted sound. In addition to their great original work, the trio are known to perform some great covers; their rendition of Jet's "Are You Gonna Be My Girl" shows off their on-stage chemistry as well as their rock chops. This show is part of a series at Velour called "New Band Showcase," and Bleugrave fits this category. They debuted their trippy reverb-soaked sounds in 2022, and released a new single last month called "Zamboni" that will be a treat to hear live. Brand-new group Eyes Buggy dropped their first single, "DIE" in January, an intriguing track that starts out slow before exploding into a wild solo before bringing the energy back down. It's a great jam song, clocking in at over six minutes, so this will be an interesting one to see live. Last but not least, The Bombshell Flowers bring their flavor of alt-rock to the diverse show. Head out to this all-local lineup on Thursday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Shervin

Coco & Clair Clair

Coco & Clair Clair, Grandma @ Soundwell 3/31

The world needs more besties turned musical artists. Coco & Clair Clair met in 2013, and began creating music around the same time. Over the last decade, the duo's music has grown and evolved from Soundcloud-era production to modern hits that go viral on TikTok. Like many of us, the two joined TikTok during the pandemic, recognized an opportunity, and jumped on it. "I got into TikTok during the quarantine, but I think for our songs—we always thought it might happen because we saw the other songs going viral on there, and it made sense for us. But it felt overnight. It wasn't a slow, obvious climb; it just happened," Clair told Stereogum in November when their latest album dropped. The chemistry between Coco & Clair Clair is palpable, maybe from their years of friendship, or because their personalities mesh well together. Either way, it makes for a great experience listening through their music. "There's a type of synergy—when one of us is going into chaos mode, the other is down to hold back. We balance each other out," Clair said. Joining the duo is multi-instrumentalist Grandma, who writes, sings, programs, arranges, produces and mixes all of his music himself. His latest album, Angelhood, is an exciting adventure filled with warmth, tons of synths and songs that take from many different genres. Nothing Grandma does is boring, which is why he'll make a great companion for Coco & Clair Clair on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $20 and can be found at soundwellslc.com. (EA)

Weedeater

Weedeater, High Tone Son of a Bitch, Adam Faucett, Muckraker @ Aces High Saloon 4/1

After your April Fool's Day antics, head over to Aces High Saloon for a packed lineup of intense metal. This show features some rad subgenres of metal including stoner, doom and even some bluesy rock thrown in. At the helm is stoner metal group Weedeater, who have been in the heavy game since the late '90s. The trio doesn't release music on the most consistent basis, but their 2018 "best of" album is a pretty definitive collection of their work. The compilation contains some great headbangers like "Time Served," "Potbelly" and "Bully" that showcase and exemplify that sludgy vibe they're known for. Joining Weedeater are doom collective High Tone Son of a Bitch, who have presented some great new work in the last couple of years. They released three singles in 2022 before hitting listeners with a live album later that year. The group has also produced some epic psychedelic music videos to accompany the live performances. You can find videos on YouTube for their tracks "Tribute," "John the Baptist" and "Monuments to Ruins," all excellent listens from the group. Joining the lineup is Adam Faucett, who is bringing the blues rock element to the show. His most recent release, It Took the Shape of a Bird, made it on Pop Matters' top 20 Americana albums in 2018, and is his heaviest, most personal work to date, according to his website bio. Come rock out on Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $22 and can be found at aceshighsaloon.com. (EA)

Christopher Fenimore

Key Glock

Key Glock @ The Complex 4/4

With the fresh-pressed February 2023 release of Glockoma 2 (a follow up to the 2018's Glockoma), Key Glock has dusted off his shoulders and rolled out a series of tour dates under the same name as the album, including our very own Salt Lake City on the April leg of the brief two-month tour. The (only!) 25-year-old rapper has an impressive resume, known for working closely with fellow Memphis-based rapper, friend and cousin-in-law Young Dolph, who was shot and killed at a bakery in 2021. Paying homage to Young Dolph through his 2022 EP PRE5L, Glockoma 2 marks Key Glock's first full-length album release since that death. Combining a unique mixture of quintessential trap beats and backpack rapper verses, Key Glock bridges the gap between the raw, lyric-heavy old school rap and the kinetic, driving beats of the new school. Breathlessly breezing through verses that either rhyme or have clear reason, the songs remain simultaneously provocative and crisp, rarely venturing over the 2:30 minute mark. The album features both industrious and quick-witted beats, steadfastly pushing the pace of the tracks forward with vigor without sacrificing cleanliness of cut or prioritizing rush when a slow, drop-down beat is just what's needed. Key Glock presents a rare talent in that it's clear he will soon become a staple for legions of rap fans, without ever feeling like out-of-date old news. Simply stated: He will remain what's new. Tickets for his all-ages show start at $39.50 and can be purchased at thecomplexslc.com. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. (Sophie Caligiuri)

Ron Sexsmith @ The State Room 4/4

When your music garners the praises of people like Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello and Ray Davies, it would seem hard to remain humble. Yet Ron Sexsmith has always managed to hang on to a self-effacing perspective that reflects both melody and modesty. "I don't want to go into the studio unless I know I have good songs," he told this writer during an interview for M Music and Musicians in 2011. "I try to keep up the quality control." That he's done exceedingly well, as his new album, The Vivian Line, indicates once again. Of course, each of his 18 efforts have struck the same standard, courtesy of songs that share their pop precepts in ways that are both upbeat and engaging. A cherubic-faced man/child, even at age 59, this compelling Canadian troubadour draws from obvious influences—be it classic crooners like Frank Sinatra and Bing Crosby or those aforementioned musical masters—courtesy of songs that are wistful, reflective and indicative of a genial, upbeat attitude. "Take a look at me now, I'm feeling good!," he sings on "Diamond Wave," one of several spectacular songs on his new album. Then again, that's a sentiment well in keeping with the overflow of emotion that's become his calling card. With songs so effortlessly endearing, Sexsmith is easily considered an artist of a singular stature.

Ron Sexsmith and guest Paul Jacobsen perform at the State Room, on Tuesday, April 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets for this 21+ show cost $31. Go to tix.axs.com. (Lee Zimmerman)