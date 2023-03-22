MUSIC PICKS: MAR 23 - 29 

Will Ireland

Emily Wolfe

The Stone Foxes, Emily Wolfe @ Metro Music Hall 3/23

Golden State brothers The Stone Foxes have been sharing their brand of bluesy, soulful rock n' roll since the early aughts, and are just good dudes: They posted on their Instagram page this month that every one of their shows is a food drive. They ask that showgoers bring a bag of nonperishable, healthy foods to the merch booth, which will be given to a local food bank to help out the community. As a bonus, anyone who brings food will score a piece of merch for free. This isn't something you see often, but it's a phenomenal idea, so hats off to The Stone Foxes for this cycle of giving and helping. Joining the duo is singer/songwriter/guitarist Emily Wolfe, well-known for her exceptional shredding skills, and ability to blur the lines between rock and modern pop. Wolfe has been inspired by the likes of Judas Priest and Ariana Grande while touring with legends like Heart, The Pretenders and Gary Clark Jr. She is also self-taught on the guitar, and her natural talent with the instrument is a wonder. Her music is the best of both worlds, amplifying different parts of pop and rock by melding them together. Part moody rocker, part pop princess, Wolfe has a lot to offer for those looking for something new, or for those on an exploratory journey looking for music that fits their personality. Catch these two acts on Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $20 in advance, and $25 at the door and can be found at metromusichall.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Josh Beavers

Lostboycrow

Lostboycrow, Brooke Alexx @ Kilby Court 3/25

"It just stuck out to me as the perfect amount of not taking itself too seriously because the songs don't really take themselves too seriously," Lostboycrow told First Avenue about his latest album, Indie Pop. "This process was a very deliberate I-wanna-make-a-band album, but by the same token, I didn't want it to come off as, 'All right now, take me seriously.'" The Pacific Northwest indie-pop icon did indeed create an album that is perfectly tongue-in-cheek, while still being able to be taken seriously. The title of the album reflects singer/songwriter Chris Blair's lighthearted nature and self-awareness, while the content exudes entertaining and lively tracks that will stick with you. Lostboycrow compared Indie Pop with his previous work, stating, "If Santa Fe was a conversation between my younger and older selves, and Valleyheart was a bouquet of love songs written longingly from my apartment, then I suppose Indie pop is a solitary dance on the way to somewhere unfamiliar. I wanted the music to be as stripped back and carefree as I felt heading into the next chapter. Free from any self-importance or pomp. It was a chance to not take myself too seriously, in all my excitement, hopelessness, hopefulness, and curiosity. A time to lace up my shoes and be more than an observer of life." Supporting Lostboycrow is Nashville-based pop/R&B artist Brooke Alexx, who is touring amidst her latest release, Look My Age. Catch these pop artists on Saturday, March 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Grab tickets at kilbycourt.com. (EA)

Robby Klein

Reba

Reba McEntire @ Vivint Arena 3/25

It's hard not to have Reba McEntire come to mind when thinking about country music. The singer/songwriter has been active since the mid '70s, and is showing no signs of slowing down. The Country Music Hall of Famer is stopping in SLC on a 14-date tour that's continuing from last year, and is having a good time so far. "We've learned that the fans like to sing along with us and with familiar music, so we're having fun with that," she told WSVN this month. "I am very grateful we're continuing this tour into 2023," she said. "I've had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that's just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!" McEntire had a busy year music-wise last year with three full releases, including a compilation album called Reba McEntire: Celebrating Pride. It's refreshing to see a country music star supporting the LGBT+ community, when the genre isn't always known for being tolerant and inclusive. If you've ever wanted to see this country legend, now is your chance when she comes to Vivint Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show range from $80-245 and can be found at vivintarena.com. (EA)

Larry Nlehues

Hermanos Gutierrez

Hermanos Gutierrez @ The Commonwealth Room 3/27

Swiss-Ecuadorian brothers Alejandro and Estevan Gutierrez decided to make a record after a very successful jam session in Alejandro's Zurich apartment. Their debut album, 8 Años—named after the eight-year age difference between them—showcased the brothers' ability to melodize off one another's rhythms with nothing but their guitars. Alejandro credits older brother Estevan as his inspiration to play guitar, and the age difference also provided the two with very unique perspectives and personalities;the two credit their differences for helping them make such intertwined music. The brothers use music to tell the story of where they have been, what they have seen and the process of making those discoveries. Their earlier albums feature heavy Spanish/Latin influences, but as the music changed their lives, it naturally changed their music as well. Jack Johnson inspirations spoke to Estevan, a surfer, and later trips to Southwestern United States and Mexico brought forth inspirations Westerners are more familiar with. Their most recent album was recorded alongside The Black Keys' guitarist/vocalist Dan Auerbach, who found them through word of mouth. Auerbach invited Hermanos Gutierrez to his Nashville studio to record an album. Here, El Bueno y el Malo was recorded, being heavily influenced by spaghetti Westerns, specifically, the soundtrack from The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly. Check out Hermanos Gutierrez at The CommonWealth Room where their groundbreaking ability to jam will be witnessed live. The show is at 8 p.m. March 27th, for audiences 21+. Tickets can be found here, vividseats.com. (Caleb Daniel)

Trevor Cullum

Blvck Hippie

Blvck Hippie @ DLC 3/27

Blvck Hippie is music for the loners, a power totem of indie-rock fueled by self-examination and a natural sense of dynamics and wild, off-kilter energy. There's an alchemy to these things. Blvck Hippie's mastermind, Josh Shaw, is looking to make emotional connections with listeners, with songwriting as a window into their life. "I feel like people being vulnerable with art has always been an inspiration to me," Shaw told Asheville Stages. "It's so cool seeing artists reaching so many people through being open and vulnerable. Things like that definitely get me through days where I feel like what I'm doing is meaningless." Formed in 2018 and based out of Tennessee, Blvck Hippie have released a debut LP If You Feel Alone At Parties that should be played over and over again. There's no down-time between melodies, it's immediate in tone and the whole thing feels like it has, I don't know, a greater sense of purpose? It's hard to put a finger on it. Shaw's ability to convey emotion through their voice really makes their songs as great as they are—emo appreciation with cranked-up passion. The content is overwhelming, and it's a joy to behold. Blvck Hippie is such a presence live that everyone should see them at least once. Denver-based moody art rock trio Shadow Work and dreamy psych locals Daytime Lover open. Catch this show on Monday, Mar 27 at 8 p.m. General admission tickets for the 21 and over show are $10 and can be found at quartersslc.com (Mark Dago)