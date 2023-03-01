MUSIC PICKS: MAR 2 - 8 

Danny Buehler Photography

Snuff Tape

Snuff Tape @ Aces High Saloon 3/4

Formed in 2021, Snuff Tape is a heavy metal group with nü, hardcore and deathcore influences that has been making a splash in the scene since their first single dropped in April 2022. With only two released singles so far, Snuff Tape has been steadily growing their fanbase in SLC, performing with tenacity and all of the heaviness you could ask for. That first single, "Stained Soul," is just "a smidge" of what Snuff Tape is capable of, according to their website. Their music sounds exactly as you'd expect it to with influences from the genres listed above. Featuring harsh, screaming vocals, weighty guitar tracks and speedy drums, their shows must include insane mosh pits. Their most recent single, "C4," dropped last summer, and has more of the same. The kick-drum beats are loud, acting like a heartbeat for the brutality that follows. The song drops down to low, spoken words before exploding back into screaming vocals, reminiscent of bands like Korn in the early aughts. Hopefully as 2023 continues, we'll see more from Snuff Tape; only having two singles published leaves listeners wanting more. At the same time, it'll make live shows more special, as a place to hear some unreleased tracks from the band. Catch Snuff Tape at Aces High Saloon on Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $12 at aceshighsaloon.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Clark Clifford

Cardinal Bloom

Cardinal Bloom @ Velour 3/4

Having met in college, music majors Nathan Adair, Jacob Sylvester, Joey St. John and Josh Thomas decided they wanted to do something outside of their studies. Inspired by indie-rock bands of the past, Cardinal Bloom formed, and has been making an impression since. This year is set to be an exciting one for the indie darlings, especially with their latest release, "Under the Oak Tree," which is a bit of a departure from their earlier work. Since 2019, their music has always had a more melancholy tone to it, giving off sad-boy vibes. This new track marks a bit of a shift, featuring a more hopeful emphasis. "This is kind of our first song that really was happy," Thomas told Provo Music Magazine in January. "It's exciting to do something new and uplifting and optimistic. The song tells this story about how things might be rough right now, but they are going to turn around." The song is indeed a delight to listen to. Immediately listeners are treated to a cheerful guitar lick before upbeat drums kick in and St. John's gentle-yet-strong vocals enter soon after. This single is some of Cardinal Bloom's best work yet, and that's due in part to the bond they share. "There's like this weird connection," St. John said. "Like we're all just a piece of the puzzle. And it feels like if one of us is not there we're looking for that piece to come back." Catch this local staple on Saturday, March 4. Ticket price and start time for the all-ages show are TBD at press time, but check for updates at 24tix.com. (EA)

Chiiild

Chiiild, Isaia Huron @ Kilby Court 3/7

Experimental soul artist Chiiild is bringing their beats to SLC to celebrate the release of their latest album Better Luck in the Next Life. Hailing from Montreal, Canada, Chiiild has spent years honing a unique blend of pop, R&B, soul and jazz behind closed doors. Chiiild uses music to tell stories about diversity, ask questions about humanity and unify people over shared personal experiences. Taking influence from music as diverse as D'Angelo, Tame Impala, Pink Floyd and Marvin Gaye, they've created an expansive timeless sound that is uniquely genre-bending yet still somehow reminiscent of something you've heard, or felt, before. This new album is an in-depth exploration of creative freedom, personal equilibrium and a return home. The introspective track takes listeners on a journey through his world, and is accompanied by a video shot in Chiiild frontman Yonatan Ayal's hometown of Montreal, that sees him traversing through dark and disorienting surroundings that seem almost larger than life. Joining Chiiild is fellow R&B/soul artist Isaia Huron, who is out celebrating latest release Libbie O2, a follow up to 2020's Libbie. This young artist has been making lists across the internet, labeled as one to watch in the genre. Huron's voice is smooth as silk, and his supporting band plays classic-sounding R&B music that's crisp and appealing. There's some added electronics/synth for oomph and a modern twist. Catch these suave singers on Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $20 and can be found at kilbycourt.com. (EA)

Prince Daddy + The Hyena & Drug Church @ The Beehive 3/8

Co-headliners Prince Daddy + The Hyena and Drug Church, both hailing from Albany, N.Y., pull into The Beehive on March 8—likely t-shirt-and-sneaker-clad, undoubtedly ready to cause some good old fashioned ruckus. Drug Church, the post hard-core five-person troupe, enters this tour following the release of their 2022 album Hygiene, a cleverly ironic name for an album that is wonderfully grimy, deliciously filthy and so polished it's greasy. Like any good thrasher album, Hygiene includes indiscernible yet excitable lyrics, frantic drumming, assertive basslines, expeditious guitar licks and reference to at least one bodily fluid (e.g. "Piss & Quiet"). Yet, Drug Church also tosses in some slightly cheery numbers, with clear, self-assured vocals, borderline-catchy choruses, and alluring bridges. Prince Daddy + The Hyena's 2022 self-titled album proves easily that these two make for a perfect pairing. Akin to Hygiene, Prince Daddy + The Hyena includes many songs that scream, loudly rush around and, of course, integrate some blasphemy. For those lustful for the element of surprise, Prince Daddy + The Hyena throws in some enticing genre-bending within the album, including a wide, whiplashing array of alternative, indie, pop, emo and downright soft sounds throughout. I dare say that March 8 could be a night categorized by so much boisterous pop punk that it raises ghosts of Warped Tours past (RIP). Arrive at 6 p.m. to the all-ages show to catch the openers: Connecticut-based Anxious and the Philadelphia-based Webbed Wing. Tickets start at $22 at 24tix.com. (Sophie Caligiuri)

Jess Baumung

PUP

PUP, Joyce Manor @ The Depot 3/8

Taking influence from punk, especially that of the early '00s and '10s, PUP and Joyce Manor play with the likes of Fidlar, Blink-182 and The Offspring, while creating a fresh sound so familiar, you can't believe you haven't heard them before. A common theme of never getting anything right traces every line these guys put out. Angst is on the frontlines, though excitement about life is the true heart of the show. Joyce Manor provides a mellower sound, while PUP cranks the energy a bit harder. Joyce Manor's hit "Constant Headache" features subdued dreariness followed by chaotic release; PUP's higher energy usually revolves around an individual relationship, and does a fantastic job of translating muddled feelings of love into cohesive chaos—insecurity meeting pride, the disbelief at something phenomenal and the relief of enduring the improbable. "Dark Days" is a keen example of PUP's fusion of past genres and progressive sound, with lyrics like "This winter hasn't been so rough / Oh, it was cold, but still, it wasn't cold enough," and addressing that although challenges present themselves in every relationship, we most often make it through: "We've had some dark days / we're in the thick of it now / and when the ice breaks, there will be no one around." White-knuckle punk is uplifted by a very palatable Stefan Babcock on lead vocals, while retaining enough energy for longtime genre listeners. They never take themselves too seriously, \ even when discussing the most difficult topics. Mosh to PUP and Joyce Manor, leaders of the alt-punk genre at The Depot on March 8. Doors are 7 p.m. for the all-ages show, and tickets are $32 at livenation.com. (Caleb Daniel)