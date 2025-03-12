MUSIC PICKS MAR 13 - MAR 19 

Mariel Wiley

flipturn

flipturn @ The Complex 3/13

Launched in Fernandina Beach, Florida in 2015, flipturn has gone on to become a popular force in indie rock. They're noteworthy for a few reasons that have helped them stand out in the scene. First, the group's sound combines surf and alt-rock, delivered in the form of lush melodies with heartfelt and introspective lyrics. Additionally, the band's spirited live shows emphasize crowd involvement. Early releases like the 2017 Heavy Colors EP and singles like "Churches" (2018) helped build a solid fanbase, and flipturn's genre-blurring style has led to recognition from critics and fans alike. Released in January, the group's latest album Burnout Days is highlighted by "Sunlight," a catchy tune with a very personal subject: lead singer Dillon Basse's mom's struggles with alcohol addiction. But what could have been a melodramatic or dour song is, in flipturn's capable hands, a heartfelt, inspiring work that takes a clear-eyed look at a topic that's all too familiar. With a well-earned reputation for authenticity and relatability, flipturn has steadily built presence on streaming platforms, and positive reviews from publications suggest they're only just getting started. Flipturn comes to The Complex on Thursday, March 13 at 8 p.m.; Krooked Kings open this all-ages show. Tickets are $35 and available from thecomplexslc.com. (Bill Kopp)

Band website

Delain

Delain, Xandria @ Metro Music Hall 3/14

Delain are the epitome of metal. While the aesthetics of most things on the dark and pompous spectrum of rock are stuck in a rather naïve mindset, it's worth noting that Delain have had major lineup changes, and took albums upon albums to perfect their operatic feel. The "build-'em-up-and-knock-'em-down" attitude of the current music climate makes it hard for bands like this to thrive. Just ask founding member Martijn Westerholt, while he was searching for a new vocalist to add strength to their sound: "I was just considering all options. I simply wanted a good voice that would fit Delain, and also considered male vocals, but that would have been very different and difficult for people to compare," he told AtTheBarrier.com. "On the other hand, it really needed to fit Delain, and one condition for the band to continue [is that] a lot of the DNA must be there and it must sound like Delain." In 2022, Diana Leah joined the band as the new lead singer. She rocks as if possessed, adding a soul-searing personal touch and emotionally insightful lyrics. Delain's revamped roster also includes Ronald Landa on guitar, Ludovico Cioffi on bass and Sander Zoer on drums. Their latest EP, Dance with the Devil, will reignite your passion for symphonic metal as it boasts great musicianship, complex arrangements and catchy melodies. They are a band that has to be seen live. Xandria opens. Catch them at Metro Music Hall on Thursday, Mar 13, doors at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $25 at 24tix.com. (Mark Dago)

Evan Promo

Evan Honer

Evan Honer @ Soundwell 3/14

"I'm trying to release stuff that is real, and the music industry is so delayed as far as releasing songs, that I feel like I've given myself a little bit of an edge. I don't have to go through months of convincing a label to release a song," singer/songwriter Evan Honer told Rolling Stone in February. Honer detailed how he has opted to release his music independently, so as to not be beholden to labels who take too long to get his work out into the world. He created his own label, Cloverdale Records, and released two EPs titled Different Life and Annabelle, as well as his LP Fighting For. His latest single, "Everything I Wanted," embodies Honer's unmistakable lyricism but also marks a bold shift in the singer-songwriter's sound as he embraces a heavier, electric-driven approach unlike anything he's released before. The energetic and lively pop/rock sound is equal parts exciting and comforting. Honer's voice is full of emotionality, and the lyrics are sincere. Throw a rockin' guitar solo in the middle, and you've got the makings of a great song. Catch Evan Honer at Soundwell Friday, March 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $25 and can be found at soundwellslc.com, although they were sold out at press time. (Emilee Atkinson)

via neonowl

Bonnie X Clyde

Bonnie X Clyde @ The Marquis 3/15

Looking for a night out dancing? The Marquis in Park City is hosting the electropop/synthpop/house/trap music duo Bonnie X Clyde. That might sound like a complicated combination, but it can be summed up better by their signature "vocal bass." Vocalist and producer Paige Lopynski (Bonnie) and producer Daniel Litman (Clyde) have been friends since high school in Fairfax County, Virginia, and have risen to the top of the electronic music world. From their early hits in 2016 like "Rise Above" and "Bass Jam" (which rose to #1 on Sirius XM) to their more recent songs like the crowd favorite "Love is killing me (Helion Remix)" as well as "Another You" and "In Too Deep" from their Tears in Paradise album released in 2023, Lopynski's silky, smooth vocals grace nearly every track in their discography, combined with clean and polished production. Like the notorious outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, Lopynski and Litman often wear bandanas covering their faces to evoke a similar sense of infamy, partnership and a somewhat rebellious image. It's bound to be a fun show, with a 360-degree set giving the audience a chance to be further immersed in the sound. General admission costs $25 for Bonnie X Clyde at The Marquis on Saturday, March 15. More exclusive tickets for the Sky Deck cost $60. Doors open at 9 p.m. Go to tixr.com to purchase tickets and for more event info. (Arica Roberts)

Danny Clinch

Sue Foley

Sue Foley @ The State Room 3/15

Like Susan Tedeschi, Ana Popovic, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Samantha Fish and Larkin Poe, Sue Foley has helped confirm the fact that being a guitar-slinger ought not be considered strictly a man's game. Far from it, in fact, given that women basking in the blues is a tradition that goes back to the very birth of that genre. Nevertheless, it takes a dedicated artist with the right instincts and integrity to gain the attention that's so decidedly deserved. Inspired by the Rolling Stones—a macho bunch if ever there was one—Foley picked up guitar at age 13, and by the time she was 21, found herself signed to a record label and recording her debut album, appropriately titled Young Girl Blues. Now a four-time Blues Music Award winner, she specializes in high-energy roadhouse blues, as deftly expressed on her new album: One Guitar Woman, a set of songs paying tribute to the women who pioneered acoustic blues guitar. It's hardly surprising that the record was a 2025 Grammy Award nominee for Traditional Blues Album, and is currently up for a prestigious Juno Award and a Blues Music Award for Best Acoustic Blues Album. The kudos don't stop there; she's nominated once again for the Koko Taylor Traditional Blues Female Artist Award, an honor given her in 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2020. Credit her with consistency. The Utah Blues Society Presents Sue Foley 8 p.m., Saturday, March 15. Tickets for the ages 21+ show cost $32-$58 (plus taxes and fees) at axs.com. (Lee Zimmerman)