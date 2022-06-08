MUSIC PICKS: JUN 9 - 15 

Courtesy Photo

The Hot Dog Revue @ Metro Music Hall

There're a handful of key things to know about this local showcase. There will be music, in the form of The Zissous and The Mellons (a band we featured recently with the release of their single and video "What a Time to Be Alive"). The night will also feature a pair of comedic acts, Tanner Rahlf and Sam Poulter. Important to note: There will, in fact, be a chance to enjoy an actual hot dog at this event, as Nana's Sonoran Hot Dogs will be onsite to take care of that foodie tie-in. The bands/comics thing is something that was sprung onto The Zissous a while back due to a booking snafu; they liked the vibe, and now they're creating a little tradition. Three cheers to happy accidents and hot dog trucks! This show takes place at Metro Music Hall (615 W. 100 South) on Thursday, June 9 with doors at 7 p.m. Tickets for this 21-up show, $10, are available at 24tix.com.

Calexico @ Commonwealth Room

A genre-hopping band known for both their recording and live performance prowess, Calexico returns to Salt Lake in support of the album El Mirador. The website americanahighways.org says that "Arizona-born band Calexico has always practiced a borderless shade of Americana. Founders Joey Burns and John Convertino have yet to find a sun-baked subgenre they can't make work for them—cumbia, Cuban son and Southwestern desert music all find their way into the band's work. Their 10th studio album, El Mirador, bounces nimbly around all of that and more, backing up songs that are both celebratory and thought provoking, with music that ranges from dark and eerie to hot, sweaty fun." Calexico play the Commonwealth Room (195 W. 2100 South) on Thursday, June 9 with Twanguero. Ticket info's easily found at thestateroompresents.com; hard tickets can be purchased at Graywhale Entertainment, as well.

Black Angels @ Metro Music Hall

Active since 2004, the Texas-based psych band The Black Angels have offered fans a relatively spare catalog of five albums along with a smattering of EPs and singles. That said, they've been a regular act on the touring circuit ever since, with fans more than happy to soak tracks from throughout the group's history. Regarded as a stellar live act, the band's ability to play droning, dancey psych creates a wonderful, room-wide vibe. Despite the occasional lineup change, the band's core has been together long enough to create an audience that'll come out again-and-again, happy to share in a beautiful, moody, communal experience. The Black Angels play Metro Music Hall (615 West 100 South) with Dion Lunadon on Friday, June 10. Doors are at 7 p.m. and tickets are $28, with ticketing and other show info found at metromusichall.com.

Purity Ring @ The Depot

The electronic/synth-pop duo Purity Ring (multi-instrumentalist/producerCorin Roddick and vocalist Megan James) have hit the road for an extensive U.S. tour in support of a new EP, Graves, which was released June 3. The website acidstag.com says that the work "balance(s) the tightrope between uplift and elegance throughout the journey of 'Graves,' whereby the rising and intensified electronic synths work their way through the soundscape but work in cohesion with the divine pianos to create a stunning soundscape filled with captivation and wonder." Purity Ring plays The Depot (400 W. South Temple) on Friday, June 10 with Ekkstasy. Tickets can be found at concerts.livenation.com.

Curtis Salgado @ Gallivan Center for Utah Blues Festival

A veteran bandleader and co-founder of the popular Robert Cray Band, Curtis Salgado is a perfect, headline-level performer helping lock down the second day of programming at the Utah Blues Festival. Undoubtedly, the performer will feature songs from his latest album, Damage Control, but he's got a deep catalog of cuts to choose from; and, as we all know, blues performers can pull from the whole canon to create "songs of their own." One of the best in the business, Salgado appears at the Gallivan Center on Saturday, June 11 along with that day's other blues performers: the Bennett Matteo Band, Marquise Knox, Vanessa Collier and Ruthie Foster. The Utah Blues Festival will be held at the Gallivan Center (239 Main St.) with performances stretching across June 10 - 11. Ticketing info for Salgado's show (and the whole festival) can be found at utahbluesfest.org.

Tash Sultana @ Sandy Amphitheatre

Tash Sultana went from a busking lifestyle in Australia to an international pop profile, with 2021's Terra Firma cementing their reputation as a top-flight, one-person band. Able to juggle multiple instruments and loops. Britain's long-standing, taste-making NME says of the album: "Written and recorded over a 200-day period during which Sultana wrestled with touring burnout, the emergence of a global pandemic and bushfires raging through Australia, Terra Firma finds the artist longing for some sort of stability. It's where the title, Latin for "solid ground," comes from. "I need this more than I should," they sing on the soothing 'Dream My Life Away.' The sound of someone finding a fleeting moment of peace, it provides a welcome escape from the constant noise of 2021." Tash Sultana plays Sandy Amphitheatre (1245 E. 9400 South) on Saturday, June 11 at 7 p.m. Tickets had sold out just at deadline, though secondary ticket sources had individual tix priced between $53-73. If going that route, happy hunting!