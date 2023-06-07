MUSIC PICKS JUN 8 - 14 

Wayne Young

Imag!nary Friendz

Imag!nary Friendz EP Release show @ Kilby Court 6/8

Ogden trio Imag!nary Friendz are kicking off the summer right with some brand new tunes that you won't want to miss. The Friendz are known for energetic, heartfelt shows, and with this being an EP release event, it will be one for the books. Five new tracks from the trio are heading our way, available the day of the release show. They've steadily released singles here and there since 2021, but having this many new songs from the Friendz is going to be a real treat. Entitled Stuck, the EP starts out with that signature high-energy vibe, as you're hit with driving guitar, gravelly vocals and pumping drums. They perfectly weave together elements of alternative, rock and punk—a perfect recipe for anyone who wants to show up, have a good time and maybe hurt your neck headbanging a bit. They ease up a bit with their new track "Nicci," which is still fast timing-wise, but has cleaner guitar and is a little more on the jazzy side. No matter what these guys are playing, you're going to want to listen. The five-track EP ends on a high, yet somber note with "Marceline," a track that jilted lovers can relate to. The lyrics give a sense of longing, but the way they break up the music heightens those feelings. Imag!nary Friendz are joined by fellow local rockers Poolhouse and future.exboyfriend. If that lineup doesn't get you excited, I don't know what will. Tickets for the all-ages show are $10 at kilbycourt.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

SLAVEN VLASIC

Micky Dolenz

The Monkees Celebrated by Mickey Dolenz @ Egyptian Theater, 6/8 - 6/11

When it made its bow on NBC in September 1966, The Monkees took the teenage TV audience by storm. Although some critics denounced it as an obvious attempt to ape the Beatles, The Monkees became pop sensations, boasting extraordinary album sales that even eclipsed their ratings. Still, some 55 years later, there's a double side to the celebration. Mickey Dolenz, a founding member of the so-called "Pre-Fab Four," re-lives and remembers the hits that dominated top 40 radio during the group's heyday—"Last Train To Clarksville," "I'm a Believer," "Daydream Believer," "Pleasant Valley Sunday" and "Valerie" among them—while stirring a sense of nostalgia for a time when silliness trumped seriousness, courtesy of the merriest of melodies. And yet, given that the other three Monkees—Davy Jones, Mike Nesmith and Peter Tork—aren't no longer around to participate, it's also makes for a somewhat sobering experience as well. Still, give Dolenz credit for sharing songs that remain part of the soundtrack of an easy, innocent era. Hey, hey, it's the still the Monkees, and thanks to Dolenz's delivery and dedication, we can all enjoy monkeying around. The Monkees Celebrated by Mickey Dolenz takes place at Egyptian Theatre in Park City, at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 8 through Sunday, June 11 at various times. Tickets cost $59 - $89, depending on performance times, and $5 more a half-hour prior to showtime. Go to parkcityshows.com (Lee Zimmerman)

Bari Lieberman

Gov’t Mule

Gov't Mule @ Red Butte Gardens 6/13

Founded by illustrious lead guitarist of eminent group The Allman Brothers Band, Warren Haynes, Gov't Mule has remained fruitfully steadfast in the face of changing times since 1994, providing the cornerstone sound of Southern-inspired jam rock for almost three decades. As per the trademark of all notable jam bands (of course, The Grateful Dead comes most immediately to mind), Gov't Mule flaunts a lengthy discography comprised yes, of professional studio mixes, but also heavily accessorized with a hearty helping of live albums. The quality of these live ventures authenticate Mule's concert performances, which consistently yield nearly faultless timing and neatly-laundered sound schemes, all while spearheading the unexpected and ad-lib nature embedded into the very premise of the genre they helped cultivate. The longevity of the band has been recently verified following the release of two 2023 singles, "Same As It Ever Was" and "Dreaming Out Loud," both of which have built impatient anticipation for their upcoming June album release, Peace...Like A River. You and yours can see this applauded act live and outside in the summer's dusk (the best way to experience Southern rock) on June 13 in the spellbinding backyard of the University of Utah that is Red Butte Garden. Doors for the all-ages show open at 6 p.m. and tickets are $46 for Red Butte members and $51 for the general public. Tickets can be purchased at redbuttegarden.org. (Sophie Caligiuri)

Scott Dudelson

Semisonic

Semisonic @ Red Butte Gardens 6/14

Red Butte Gardens has a packed schedule this summer, with epic shows that are perfect for a fun night out. Rock band Semisonic are stopping by SLC on their North American tour with Barenaked Ladies. Many may know Semisonic from their late 1998 hit "Closing Time," a classic song of the era. If you think you haven't heard it, you probably have. Look it up and press play—I almost guarantee you'll say, "Oh, this song." The group has steadily been chugging along since then, nearing the 30-year anniversary of their formation, and have put out more music as of late after a 12-year hiatus. Semisonic dropped Pleasure EP in 2008, and then went radio silent until 2020 with a new EP called You're Not Alone, which offers a sound similar to what they were producing back in the early '00s. It has a soft rock/alternative sound that will bring memories flooding back if you listened to that type of music all those years ago. Joining Semisonic is Canadian group Barenaked Ladies, who also found success around the same time Semisonic did. They've got everything from great '90s alternative sounds to Christmas tracks in their collection. If you're feeling nostalgic and want to have a fun summer evening, this is the show for you. Tickets for the all-ages show are $79 and can be found at redbuttegarden.org. (Emilee Atkinson)

Kristine Potter

Olivia Jean

Olivia Jean @ Urban Lounge 6/13

Olivia Jean could sing a life-insurance policy and be totally mesmerizing. Her third solo LP, Raving Ghost, resumes the fuzzy reverb, saturated guitar work and immediate, scuzzy pop songwriting from her previous efforts. The multi-instrumentalist proves again that contagious rock-solid rock 'n roll has been here for years. "Things go in cycles: In the '80s, plastic metal went around in a circle and led the way to grunge, and then everything went pop, and then there was a rock revival, and then back to pop again," Jean told Vogue earlier this year. "I feel like rock is coming back, but I don't follow trends." Co-founder of the Black Belles, Olivia Jean isn't part of the disposable era of music. The world doesn't need any more timid retromania; there's tons of it just lying around. Raving Ghost is a real fuzzmonger, and Jean steps on the pedal and makes it scream. It's not all "reverbs and hooks," though; the breezy 39 minute run-time has enough variety to stay interesting throughout, and is highly listenable with many stand-alone tunes. As an extra bonus, there is an outstanding cover of Enya's "Orinoco Flow" on the LP. A lot of people shit on New Age, but as far as I'm concerned, if it's good enough for Olivia Jean, it's good enough for me. P.S. Destroy This opens. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $15 and can be found at 24tix.com (Mark Dago)