MUSIC PICKS: JUN 8 - 14 

@diorforthepain

Aaron Kelly's Bones Releases Aaron's Mortuary & Crematorium

Aaron Kelly's Bones is the brainchild of local artist Zoe Rutledge, but it's not as dark as the name suggests, even considering the partial subject matter of this latest album. Aaron's Mortuary & Crematorium (released June 18) follows up on AKB's 2020 album Quartier Rouge and features a lot of the same folks on it, like producer Regina Gore and Jailey Bxnes. If you've been a fan of Purity Ring, but maybe also are a little wary of how they're swallowed up by beat drops and dub-influence, you'll love the softness and light that's here on Aaron's Mortuary & Crematorium, qualities that temper its textural similarities to Purity Ring's celestial heaviness. The album focuses on the shocking suicide of one of Rutledge's close friends, and so there are a fair few mourning tracks on the album, but despite this and the often creeping, looming ambiance, it doesn't come off as gloomy or too sad, really. All of the album is deeply listenable, coherent through the 11 tracks while each song still remains distinct. "3rd street"'s light, ditsy ambiance stands out, flickering with the same kind of always-hum that's in the air when you live near a freeway, and bright synths blip in and out like the lights that flash by on that same kind of road. Glimmers of pop keep the songs treading water in an otherwise vampy swamp; closer "cinema" is even lightly danceable. The production is also so lush it holds up to shitty headphone listening easily, its depth and dynamism intact. Find this excellent new local album on Spotify, and keep up with all things Aaron Kelly's Bones on Instagram at @aaronkellysbones.

Deer Valley Music Festival Dates

If you're looking for something to get up to in Park City outside of hiking and mountain biking, take a look at the list of talent slated for the Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater this summer. Several dates are already sold out, but some are still on the table at press time. On July 10, there's Kristin Chenoweth, whose list of recordings is long, and whose musical inclinations span from the obvious genre of musical theater to Christian music and pop. Tickets for her show, however, are not yet available at press time. But there are some listings that are ready to have their tickets bought, including: Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1 with Vivian Fung and Anna Clyne on July 14 ($41, starting at 8 p.m.); Mozart's Flute Concerto No. 2 with Still, Wirén and Stravinsky on July 21 ($15 - $41, 8 p.m.); The Magical Music of Harry Potter on July 23 ($15 - $84, 7:30 p.m.); Chevalier de Saint-Georges' Violin Concerto No. 2 with Dvorák and Caroline Shaw on July 28 ($15 - $41, 8 p.m.); Little River Band with the Utah Symphony on July 30 ($42, 7:30 p.m.); and 1812 Overture with Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 to round off the month on July 31 ($15 - $99, 7:30 p.m.). Visit deervalleymusicfestival.org/schedule for tickets and info on shows going into August, too.

Webb Production

Los Vii's Ephemera for an Ephemeral Summer

Those languishing in what is a hot, hot, climate-changed summer, take this here new album by Los Vii and let it be your companion in the heat. Last summer, Los Vii released the EP Everyone, Asleep, and in City Weekly's review of it, there was also a lot of summertime, though that EP sounded like a recollection of summer, whereas the new one sounds like living through it, edgily. Ephemera, released July 2, feels like being in the moment of the hottest season, from the romance of it to the easy irritability that can come. Such are the, ah, ephemera of the season that are present all over the album; one gets the impression of pleasures that are quickly fleeting. While his last EP was dreamy and playful, here Los Vii becomes a little moodier, especially on the English- and Spanish-sung title-track, which features some attitude-weighted guitar lines contrasted with moments of nearly all-consuming brightness, synths like stars being pressed on and omitting a sound like a long flash. "Won't Let Go" tickles the ears around the last minute of the song with chilly electric guitar lines that are unabashedly shorting right into your ear drums. The four tracks that make up the EP all have a somewhat smothery, creamy, blurriness about them—a textural delight that makes for grateful listening. And, I maintain, Ephemera feels built for summer, the way a sweating glass of sweet lemonade, or a cool, quickly de-carbonating beer both do. Listen to it on Spotify and follow Los Vii on Instagram at @losvii.

Kai Waves, Steez Rogers, Bathysphere and more at Urban Lounge

For a night of stacked local artists in the hip hop and scene, this is your mid-week pick-me-up and destination for Wednesday, July 14. Kai Waves headlines, with tunes off of his 2010 album 1997, which hits hard throughout its 10 tracks. Glossy synths and beats provide a slick futurism that moves with vitality beneath Waves's easygoing yet tough-spirited flows. He's joined by a large, diverse group of fellow locals, a group that really shows the huge mix of talent we have here in SLC. Steez Rogers, also on the bill, released an album of his own in June, I don't like ya, but i respect ya., on which he's joined by Valcone. That album contains minimal production and lo-fi video game motifs, leaving ample room for Rogers's somewhat tired and sometimes ragey attitude, redeemed throughout by tongue-in-cheek charm like on "More Than Valcone." These two will find good company in performances from Bathysphere, Wes Burke, Murderou$ T, Phoenix, Martian Textilez, Suni Ri, Milo Afrodisiac and SayD. Showtime is 7 p.m. and tickets are only $5. Visit theurblanloungeslc.com for more info and tickets.

Summer Nights Concerts at O.P. Rockwell

If you just can't wait to start hitting Deer Valley dates and want to enjoy the mountain air and some music in one night, Park City's O.P. Rockwell has got just the thing. Their Summer Nights Concerts series takes place every Friday and Saturday night, in their below-ground Cocktail Lounge and Music Hall. Coming up this Friday, July 9, interested parties can visit and enjoy the music of Carving Canyons, an SLC-based four-piece who draw inspiration from classic country style like that employed by Hank Williams, Johnny Cash and Sturgill Simpson to create their fusion of blues and Americana. This show has doors at 7 p.m. for those who want to make good use of O.P. Rockwell's mezzanine and seating arrangements, which can be booked in different numbers and in different locations in the lounge for modest accommodations, like $50 for a table of two adults, going up to $875 to book the whole place out for 25 adults. However, GA tickets are a mere $15, and the show starts at 9 p.m. On the following night of Saturday, July 10, fans who lean more in the soul direction can snag tickets to see Moodlite, a local band who's been making their neo-soul waves for some time now around the valley. That show is the same with doors at 7 p.m., show at 9 p.m., and tickets in the same range. Visit oprockwell.com for more info and tickets on these events and more of their Summer Nights Concerts ahead.