MUSIC PICKS: JUN 30 - JUL 6 

Courtesy Photo

Michelle Moonshine @ Canyons Village

Michelle Moonshine's latest single, "Wait a Minute," will have dropped between press time and this issue hitting the stands; it's the lead track of the album Sad Spaghetti Westerns, and follows a run of June dates through Utah and Idaho. The artist's "honky-tonk & Americana mountain music" is a favorite at lower-key music clubs throughout town, with a date at the Twilite Music Series (alongside Shakey Graves) coming this fall. Michelle Moonshine and band play at Canyons Village at Park City (4000 Canyons Resort Drive, Park City). A noon start is when this Sunday, July 3 show begins, with full info at mountaintownmusic.org.

Tom Young Quartet @ Memory Grove Park

During every Tuesday in July, jazz will be featured at the Memorial House in Memory Grove Park. The 7-10 p.m. showtime will follow a couple of additional hours of open doors, with a food and drink available. Tom Young Quartet kicks the series off with a July 5 show; that'll be followed by the David Halliday Quarter on July 12; the Corey Christiansen Trio on July 19; and Chase Baird Quartet on the 26th. Thought the shows are free, the event benefits Preservation Utah with options of donating a door cover of $20 to Preservation Utah, or purchasing a VIP table for $250, which brings food and drink to the ticket price. You can find additional info at preservationutah.org/experience.

Ty Segall & The Freedom Band @ Metro Music Hall

With a summer album called Hello, Hi on the immediate horizon, Ty Segall arrives in Salt Lake just prior to its release; that said, the man's released around a half-dozen albums since 2019, alone, so there's no lack of new material to blend into current setlists. Alternative Press says of the single, also titled "Hello, Hi" that "Segall predominantly self-recorded the album at his home in California. 'Hello, Hi' is quintessential Segall: fuzzed-out psych-rock." Tickets for this show, $22, can be secured through metromusichall.com. The Tuesday, July 5 show, sponsored by 90.9 KRCL, also features Wiliam Tyler. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Courtesy Photo

Regina Spektor @ Sandy Amphitheatre

Regina Spektor arrives in town to support the week-old album Home, before and after, which was preceded by the sparkling single "Up the Mountain," of which veteran New York Times music writer Jon Pareles says: "Regina Spektor traces an ecological treasure hunt—ocean to mountain to forest to garden to flower to nectar—in "Up the Mountain," seeking an answer in the taste of that nectar. It's mystical and earthy, moving from tolling piano to implacable beat, with strings and horns ganging up behind her; whether or not she finds her answer, she's thrown everything into the search." Regina Spektor plays the Sandy Amphitheatre (1245 E. 9400 South, Sandy) across two nights Tuesday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 6. Tickets range from $35-79.50, with full info at sandyamp.com.

Big Gigantic @ The Complex

No secret to Utah audience, Boulder's Big Gigantic make an impression whenever they play. And play they have, at a huge number of electronic and alternative music festivals, as well as partaking in regular club work. The band's currently out in support of a new record (Brighter Future 2) and single ("Free"). EDM.com says of the album/track, "The bulk of the record spotlights pop-leaning electronica. 'Free' (with Elohim) is akin to summertime bliss, capturing the feeling in its breezy music video with a montage of sunsets on the beach, fireworks at festivals, lovebirds running through fields and other moments depicting freedom." Combining pre-recorded tracks along with live drums, sax and other instrumentation, Big Gigantic is a perfect crossover band, making true EDM fans happy, while also able to wow folks that wouldn't necessarily lean in their direction, with a live show that'll have the whole room moving. This Wednesday, July 6 show takes place at Rockwell @ The Complex (536 W. 100 South), with a $25 ticket. With several other acts on the bill (Goldfish, Party Pupils and Covex), this one's got an early, 6:30 p.m. door and 7:30 p.m. showtime.