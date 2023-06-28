MUSIC PICKS JUN 29 - JUL 5 

Jimmy Humphryes

Serafima The Shakedowns

Serafima and the Shakedowns, Branson Anderson, Lit'l Grim @ DLC 6/28

"With a keen eye for life and love, Serafima sings about the experience of a modern-day woman in all its sparkle and grit," says Serafima and the Shakedowns' website. "Through reflective hyperbole and honest observation, her lyrics dance their way to the front of your heart, and live in the back of your head. But every pot needs a holder, and The Shakedowns know how to distribute the heat. The band brings a unique 'un-Americana' sound, electrifying classic elements of The Golden Age of Radio, honky tonk, and Russian folk. With an unbridled love for artists like the Grateful Dead and Loretta Lynn, Serafima and the Shakedowns bring a lil sass to the country-western world." Joining the headliners is Branson Anderson, a Wyoming-based singer/songwriter who lives in a camp trailer and "fully embraces the life of a troubadour," according to his website. Anderson is influenced by the likes of Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Jack White and Robert Johnson, and is fueled by a humble reverence for Americana. Rounding out the bill is Utah's own Lit'l Grim; the group leans a little more towards the indie rock vibe, as opposed to the previous groups who are more Americana/folk, but still have incredible tunes to share with the crowd. Come boogie down on Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (EA)

Leah Sems

Lamorn

Lamorn, Molly Otto, Mooninite @ Kilby Court 6/28

Multi-instrumentalist electronic music artist Lamorn (Seth Person) celebrates the release of his debut full-length artist album Forever by setting off on an 18-date U.S. tour this summer to showcase the new material. The strong sense of joy and longing pervades the 20-year-old's uplifting, danceable songs as they aim to resonate with listeners worldwide. "I'm naming the album after this song because it feels like the all-encompassing theme of the rest of the music," shares Lamorn. "I'm an extremely sensitive person, which comes with its great strengths and terrible weaknesses. All the emotions in my life are so rich. I love so much. The connections I have with my family and friends are truly what I care about, and that's purely where this all comes from. The lyrics in this song tell me to give in to that, and let myself feel those things, because that is what truly makes my life great. I never want it to end." Tons more electronic fanfare will commence with fellow artists Molly Otto and SLC's own Mooninite also on the bill. If this is your favorite genre, this show is not one to miss. Check out this trio of acts on Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15 and can be found at kilbycourt.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Katja Ogrin

Nita Strauss

Nita Strauss, Lions At The Gate, Spirit Machines, Bliss Witch @ Urban Lounge 6/29

If you're hungry for a night of ripping, shredding, epic rock 'n' roll, this is the show for you. Acclaimed guitarist Nita Strauss swings by SLC with a cadre of incredible local acts to supplement her incredible skills. The L.A. native has done tours with everyone from Demi Lovato to Alice in Chains, and has done covers of rock/metal classics like Pantera's "Cowboys From Hell." Hearing that, it's hard to believe that she and Lovato would be a good match, but Strauss's versatility is unmatched. "I got so lucky with the Demi gig, because she wanted to do a rock tour. She put together an all-female rock band and we did a rock show," she told Ultimate Guitar in June. "We really just went out and did our thing. We had a good time, we threw it down every night and we had a blast. We all in that band got very lucky, because we were hired because she liked us." Locals Spirit Machines have made a splash recently with their single "Candy Shell" making it into the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Their song was chosen out of thousands of entries, and the group is excited for everyone to hear it in the game later this year. The show is complete with fellow SLC rockers Bliss Witch, who bring their alluring mix of punk, alt and rock. Come out and headbang on Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $22 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Grab tickets at 24tix.com. (EA)

Dallin Sheldon

The Plastic Cherries

Plastic Cherries, Cool Banana, Get Born @ Metro Music Hall 6/30

Since the release of their debut album Sunshine in 2021, Plastic Cherries steadily been taking over SLC with their fresh-yet-retro vibes and enigmatic performances. Started by couple Joe and Shelby Maddock, they've since grown to a full band melding the modern with the old-school in the best way possible. As a full group, they released "Lovers on the Run" in 2022, and since then fans have been itching for more. The song takes you back in time with its Fleetwood Mac-esque sounds, but fits perfectly well playing on your digital device rather than older physical media. The group describes the song on their website in the most fun way possible: "Desperate to make your escape, you and your sweetheart find an abandoned '70s station wagon with this cassette on the dashboard. As you ride off into the sunset, you discover the wagon is actually a spaceship." Joining the Cherries are fellow locals Cool Banana and Get Born. If you're feeling a little down and need a buddy, you'll want to check out Get Born's latest EP The Never Ending List of Things I've Got To Do. It's a group of songs that are very relatable, especially when you feel the weight of day-to-day life on your shoulders. Catch this great local lineup on Friday, June 30 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $10 and can be found at 24tix.com. (EA)

Dirt Floors @ The International 7/1

Creative efforts tempt the muse, and Adam Michael Terry's Dirt Floors is no exception to that idea. His rhythm-driven, dystopian dance ritual emphasizes a refusal to make anything obvious."I don't see any DJ nights in town that celebrate the progressive music coming out of Northern Africa, the Middle East, and elsewhere—developing regions that continue their long music traditions while simultaneously integrating electronics, that are often hacked and circuit bent to meet their needs," Terry describes. "It can be turning scraps of sheet metal into kalimbas, oil drums into steel drums, cold war computers into synthesizers, or hacking a flip-phone to become a musical instrument." Steering clear of traditional electronic music like techno and house, Terry aims to celebrate a more global sound, rhythmically and melodically, as well as playing all vinyl and including a live performer that fits the approach. Fischloops (a.k.a. Daniel Fischer) shares the bill, and the one-time front man of Tooth & Nails early-aughts three-piece hip hop act Furthermore is a musical box of tricks. Always sonically ambitious, Fischloops delivers sample-collaging and colorfully dense production that creates ethereal and distinctive environments breaking genres and the status quo. If he samples something, you should track it down, because it's worth hearing. This is a live set that is not to be missed. Detach yourself from trends and sensibility, and come out and listen to what radical musicians are doing outside of the "normal" feedback loop. Doors open for this free 21+ event at 9 p.m. Find more information at internationalbar.com (Mark Dago)