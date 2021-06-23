MUSIC PICKS: JUN 24 - 30 

Wesley Yen

Superbloom Music Festival Happens at Last

A brainchild of local folk foursome The National Parks that was timed just at the wrong moment for a 2020 launch that never happened (owing to COVID, of course) is getting a second chance. Superbloom Music Festival is blooming into the world this fall for a second shot, scheduled to debut outside Zion National Park at the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, a venue that seems too cool to be real. Besides The National Parks themselves being slated to play, the roster is packed with amazing locals and acts from out of state alike. The aptly-named-for-this-occasion band will be joined by Utah contemporaries Joshua James and Brother., plus Utah native Ellee Duke. Among the acts from afar are Yoke Lore (a New York-based solo artist who used to play with Young the Giant), Portland, Ore.-based band Joseph, and Arbour Season from Oshawa, Ontario. The festival was close to selling out in 2020 before its necessary cancelation in the face of the pandemic, so it might be wise to get your tickets quickly ($65 early bird tickets went on sale June 10). The all-day fest kicks off at 2 p.m. and concludes at 11 p.m. on Oct. 9, and tickets are $100 for GA pit tickets and $149 for VIP, which includes access to an intimate campfire show the day before on Oct. 8. Amazing music with some amazing views? What's not to love? Visit superbloomfest.com for more info and tickets.

DeJoria Center Welcomes Summer with The Wyld

Wyld isn't just a type of classic Utah brew; it's a band, too, and you can see that band when the DeJoria Center's Summer Concert Series kicks off on Thursday, June 24. We let City Weekly readers know a while back that the Summer Concert Series on the lawn at the DeJoria Center in Kamas would be starting again this year, but now we've got some dates for you. The five-piece that is The Wyld will open things up with their energetic mix of rock, pop, funk and reggae on that first Thursday, at 6:30 p.m. Entry is free, as free as the lawn seating, which is open to blankets and chairs. After them, the series runs every Thursday through late July, and the dates that follow the launch are varied enough to entertain all types of audiences. On July 1 there's country rock from Cactus Cola, followed by "funk juggernaut" Big Blue Ox on July 8. More rock and reggae fusion comes along with a dose of Americana from The Hardy Brothers on July 15, and the Americana tradition continues but heads down south with Starvin' Heart on July 22. The series ends July 29 with California country duo Troubadour 77. Visit dejoriacenter.com/events/summer-concert-series-2021 for more details and info for when you decide to spend an evening in mountain country.

Kilby Block Party 2021 Announced

Another new local music endeavor that had just gotten off the ground with its 2019 premier before the pandemic hit was the Kilby Block Party, a huge one-day, all-day festival in the Granary District, where the local all-ages venue Kilby Court is nestled. This fall, on Oct. 2, the festival returns, and on top of exciting national acts coming in to play, there are also a ton of great local acts to look forward to. Headliners are chosen based on one unique criterion: if they've played at Kilby Court at some point in their career before they were big. So, those headliners who've known Kilby Court in the past include Young the Giant, Built To Spill, and one more TBA big act; other touring acts include Flor, Mates of State, Becca Mancari and Ron Gallo. Locals on the roster include tons of Utah favorites, including The Moss, Sammy Brue, Krooked Kings, Anais Chantal, Dad Bod, Kipper Snack, Blue Rain Boots, Drusky, Horrible Penny, Darling and Who Killed Candace. And while the first Kilby Block Party was in celebration of 20 years of Kilby Court, this one can certainly be an occasion to celebrate the venue making it through the hard times of the pandemic. The Block Party is all ages, and tickets are between $49 for GA and $100 for VIP, the latter of which is 21+. At press time, tickets are available for purchase and still available at kilbycourt.com, but there's no reason not to get them quickly.

Cassilyn Anderson

Velour Revives

After more than a year of shut doors and the constant overhanging fear of permanent closure, Velour has reached the light at the end of the tunnel—and not in the afterlife sense. Rather, the venue is finally re-opening, as soon as July 7. Though the venue received help via government loans, small private donations and local fundraisers, and income from private rentals, it was still touch-andgo, as City Weekly and other publications made much note of in interviews with Corey Fox and those in his constellation of musical friends. And while nothing is sure in this strange new world, Velour is moving ahead with bookings for the summer (interest in which can be submitted at booking@velourlive.com), more fundraising events and new team members for the venue in the sound engineer, marketing and intern departments. Through June they'll be finishing their lineup of private rentals, and they'll continue taking rental requests going forward even with shows starting again, as a source of additional income (so, consider having your long-postponed wedding there). Shows that are already on the books are The Strike on July 19 and The Backseat Lovers on July 23, tickets for which went on sale June 11. Visit velourlive.com for show dates (and what looks like the beginning of Open-Mic Nights again, too) and follow them on Instagram at @velourlive.

Led Zeppelin & The Who Tribute: Backyard Show with The Discographers

The tribute show train continues behind The Urban Lounge, and this time around it's in homage to two very different but both very classic members of the rock world. Local band The Discographers will be playing in tribute to both bands, which frankly shows quite a range of skill (or perhaps just pure confidence) to attempt to cover both the long, winding psychedelic rock of Zep and also the pure rock 'n' roll zeal of The Who. The show continues the outdoor tradition established during the pandemic, but with some changes. Starting on June 1, The Urban Lounge lifted its capacity limit to make a return to full-capacity shows, and ended their mask mandate. However, there are still rules, which include the keeping of alcoholic beverages inside the parking lot area (we're not in Las Vegas), and that all patrons continue to respect others' space and decisions to wear or not wear masks. While like many other venues The Urban Lounge is not requiring proof of vaccination, they implore that unvaccinated people do not come until they've received their vaccination. This show is $15, 21+ and starts at 6 p.m. Visit theurbanloungeslc.com for tickets and more info.