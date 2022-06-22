MUSIC PICKS: JUN 23 - 29 

Courtesy Photo

Ray Wylie Hubbard @ Soundwell

He's famous within a certain, clued-in segment of the concert-going population, though many have heard the man's songs performed by other country-inclined artists. Ray Wylie Hubbard remains a respected songwriter and performer, even though he hasn't achieved the household-name status that his talent may suggest. In hyping an appearance at their fest, the smart folks at the Kerr Folk Festival note that "Ray Wylie Hubbard is the secret handshake amongst those who know. Earthy, real, funky, unabashed, his records have been swapped and played on the road by everyone from Blackberry Smoke and Georgia Satellites to Black Stone Cherry. 'Snake Farm' alone could be the red-blooded touring male's reality-based point of connection." For canny listeners of alternative country, Hubbard's a gold standard, of sorts, and his name should help fill the room at this Soundwell (149 W. 200 South) show on Friday, June 24. Additional info on ticketing and support acts can be found at soundwellslc.com.

The Fixx @ Utah Arts Festival

If folks see the name of The Fixx and respond positively, they've likely lived on this planet long enough to remember the band's big run of hits in the 1980s, when their cool new-wave sound scored a host of hits like "Saved by Zero," "Stand or Fall," "Red Skies," "One Thing Leads to Another" and "Are We Ourselves?" The band has enjoyed success on the summer concert circuit by leading with this mini-armada of crowd-pleasing tracks, while allowing themselves the opportunity to play some new cuts. A full 40 years after the release of their debut, Shuttered Room, the band released an album in 2022, Every Five Seconds, their third release of the 2000s. Though a few cuts from this time period will surely be played, expect the full assortment of original-era classics. The band's one of the more unlikely music headliners at the Utah Arts Festival, with a Friday, June 24 appearance at the Amphitheater Stage (Library Square, 231 E. 400 South). Tickets for the event vary, from single day tix to four-day passes, with all the info available at uaf.org/tix.

Courtesy Photo

Giovannie and The Hired Guns @ The Urban Lounge

Known for blending genres in a unique and stylish way, Giovannie and The Hired Guns roll into town with a reputation that's being built in different ways, with praise coming from metalheads and Americana/songwriter-based media, alike. The group's bio suggests as much, saying "Originally from Stephenville, TX and fronted by Mexican-American Giovannie Yanez, these guys are redefining what it means to be a Texas band with their high-octane collision of rock-and-roll and country. Their live shows are an electrifying spectacle that leaves audiences both sweat-drenched and ecstatic, inspiring just as much head banging as they do two-stepping." The group's latest single and video, "I Don't Mind," gives a perfectly good glimpse as to what the group's about. Giovannie and The Hired Guns will appear at the Urban Lounge (241 S 5th Ave.) on Thursday, June 23. No opening act was listed at price time. Tickets are $15 with info available at urbanloungeslc.com.

The Whags @ The DLC / Quarters Arcade Bar

Seattle-born in 2017 and fully blossoming in 2019 with the release of a debut EP, Smile Maker, The Whags are finally making it to SLC after initial attempts were thwarted by COVID-19. But the interest was always there, so the five-piece group's finally able to bring their sound to The DLC. That sound's self-described as "groove-driven psychedelic funk, harmony-laden sunshine americana, and the swirly, soulful improvisation of another era." Northwest Music Scene, meanwhile, writes of the band, "These guys are hard as hell to label but their sophisticated take on funk and pop results in an addictive sound that should help them to continue to reel in new fans." A pair of singles released in 2022 ("Slice of Pie" and "Eugene") give a good sense of what they're all about. The Whags appear at The DLC at Quarters Arcade Bar (5 E. 400 South) on Friday, June 24. Appearing with The Whags are Casio Ghost and Over Under. Info on this $10, 21-up show can be found at quartersslc.com.

Sugar Britches @ Gracie's and The Lighthouse Lounge

Traveling and booking throughout the upper midwest and west, the Colorado-based alt-country/honky-tonk band Sugar Britches are in the region for two shows—one in SCL, another in Ogden. The group's out in support of its latest (and sophomore) album, No One Cares That It's Your Birthday. Vocalist Brian Johanson says that "it's a super fun album filled with heartache, humor, spiritual frustrations, John Prine odes and birthday threats." For Cyndi Lauper fans, note that there's a cover of "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" contained within the 10 tracks. Of the nine originals, two ("Cryin' in the Drive-Thru," "Walking up Walls") have been released as singles, and those can be found on the usual platforms. Sugar Britches will appear at Gracie's (326 S. West Temple; graciesslc.com) on Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m., with no cover. On Saturday, June 25 at 9 p.m., the group will be found at The Lighthouse Lounge in Ogden with a $5 ticket (130 25th St.; lighthouseogden.com). Check those websites for further details.

Bright Eyes & Hurray for the Riff Raff @ The Union Event Center

Conor Oberst brings his longrunning band/performance moniker, Bright Eyes, to the Union Event Center (235 N. 500 West) on Tuesday, June 28. First recording at age 15 in 1995, the group, Oberst has a deep catalog of tracks to choose from, including songs from his 2020 album Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was. Joining will be a dynamic live act fresh off a local appearance, Hurray for the Riff Raff, recently seen/heard at the Urban Lounge. Tickets for this all-ages show, $42.50, can be found at eventbrite.com; doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. CW