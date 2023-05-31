MUSIC PICKS JUN 1 - 7 

Nadine Pena

Melanie Martinez

Melanie Martinez @ Sandy Amphitheater 6/1

If you've seen Melanie Martinez in the news lately, you've probably seen her with full costume makeup and prosthetics on her face, making her look like a beautiful creature straight out of a woodland fairy realm. All of this is to support her latest album PORTALS, a fairycore adventure full of otherworldly themes. The concept album comes after a brief post-pandemic hiatus, her last album having been released in 2020. Martinez rebranded herself with this new album, going from a childlike, Lolita-esque character to nearly-unrecognizable fantasy figure. What has remained the same, however, are her crystal clear and enchanting vocals, which lend themselves well to the fantastical themes of this album. The journey through the songs features contrasting ideas of lightness and darkness, nature and the unknown, wrapped up in an alluring bow, knowing the costume Martinez presents in. The alt-pop singer will be performing as her fairy character for the entirety of her North American tour, which will surely be a sight to behold. Come get lost in an alluring and fanciful world with Martinez on Thursday, June 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $190+ at sandyamp.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Ben Morgan

Ms. Meredith

Pride 2023 @ Kilby Court 6/1

As summer kicks off, there's an abundance of great events happening, especially in the month of June. While plenty of shows take advantage of the nice weather and people's desire to get out, Pride Month 2023 is also kicking off June 1. With Pride comes an amazing show at Kilby Court, featuring some of the best queer artists in the area: Suchii, The Pho3nix Child, Leetham, Corbin Bronson, Ms. Meredith, Mik Jäger, Notta Genda, Jenna Tailia, Whorechata and Honee Hee. The lineup features not only great pop artists, but great drag performers as well. Suchii has just released a new single that will be perfect for this event. "Like a Harley" is a track heavy on the dance elements: vibrating bass, a fast beat and Euro-dance vibes. Corbin Bronson's most recent project, "they don't understand me," was recorded with NYC pop artist Calliope Wren, and takes a more somber approach, but is a moving track that many in the LGBT+ community can probably relate to. Pop artist Leetham continues to perform hits from their 2022 self-titled debut album around town, but has new music in the works for the month of June. The Pho3nix Child makes addicting hip-hop beats that are an easy listen, but still bring great skill and intricacy with their rhymes. Overall, this is not a show to miss if you are excited for Pride Month, and want to get out to support the community. Kilby's Pride show is on Thursday, June 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $15, which is a steal considering how many fantastic performers will be there. Grab tickets at kilbycourt.com. (EA)

Laura Wilson

Josh Ritter

Josh Ritter @ Egyptian Theater 6/1-4

A brilliant singer/songwriter, as well as an acclaimed novelist, Josh Ritter has rightfully been hailed as one of the most perceptive artists making music today. Dedicated to the memory of his mother, his new album Spectral Lines proves the point. It's not only a thoughtful set of songs, but one that boasts the kind of atmospheric ambiance hinted at in its title. Its themes are universal, shared through tracks that explore the basic bonds of love and devotion, as well as what it means to hold fast to ourselves and one another. "I don't know about you, but for me, this past year has had more than its fair share of long nights of the soul," Ritter was quoted as saying in the announcement that preceded his new tour. "Whether in song or prose or one of those weird creatures that lives between, I've returned to stories over and over again for sustenance and counsel and forgetting." Indeed, those sentiments are especially meaningful given today's division and discontent. With four forthcoming performances, there's ample opportunity to understand why there's such an abundance of admiration. Josh Ritter performs at Egyptian Theatre in Park City Thursday, June 1 -Sunday, June 4 at varying times, so double check on the venue's website. Tickets cost $35 - $65. Go to tickets.egyptiantheatrecompany.org. (Lee Zimmerman)

Brian Blauser

Dan Tyminski

Ogden Music Festival @ Ogden BDO 6/2-4

Just a swift train ride over from downtown Salt Lake City stands the hustle and bustle of another town with impressive music-booking propensity as of late: Ogden, Utah. After a notable few years spent bringing top-tier artists to their iteration of the Twilight Concert Series, Ogden affirms their success once again with the introduction of this year's Ogden Music Festival. Featuring magnificent headliners Dan Tyminski Band and Thee Sacred Souls, other big names such as John Craigie, Della Mae, and hometown heroes Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, as well as countless vendors, food options and opportunities to camp, this music festival guarantees a 'round-the-campfire authenticity while still awarding a superstar line-up of highly sought-after musical acts. Thee Sacred Souls headline this festival following the release of their critically acclaimed self-titled 2022 release, featuring hits like "Can I Call You Rose" and "Easier Said Than Done." Made famous for their nostalgic blend of classic R&B and Motown, they've quickly become an act to watch, comparable to legendary predecessors such as The Temptations and Smokey Robinson & The Miracles. Country and bluegrass legend Dan Tyminksi consistently wows with his signature guitar string sound, as well as his renowned cover of Avicii's "Hey Brother," infusing a wistful breath into an electronic hit. These two acts paired with the entire lineup promise nights on end of show-stopping sounds. Tickets for the all-ages fest are on sale now at ofoam.org and can be purchased as single day, three day, or three day with camping passes. Note that the location has been moved to the Ogden BDO due to flooding of the originally announced location. (Sophie Caligiuri)

Travis Trautt

Spirit Mother

Spirit Mother @ Aces High Saloon 6/6

If you asked Spirit Mother what their sound is, they'd say it's a "lush, ranging, folk-informed psychedelic unfurling," or at least that's what they say on their website. The enigmatic group made their debut in 2020 with their album Cadets, introducing the world to their brand of heavy symphonic rock vibes. Cadets has a definite ethereal feel to it—with track names like "Space Cadets," "Ether," "Premonitions" and "Shapeshifters," you'll find yourself drifting away with their eerie, psychedelic sounds. After their debut, Spirit Mother put out a live album, but aside from that there's not a whole ton of new stuff from them. However, this past March the group dropped a little something to keep fans satiated—a new single called "Locust," an intense and heavy track that's perfect to headbang to. They'll fit right in at Aces High Saloon. Spirit Mother has the typical rock and metal aspects: heavy guitar, distorted vocals and a fast pace. One thing that makes them stand out from the crowd is some violin tossed into the mix. Violinist Camille Getz lends her orchestral instrument to the rock recipe, giving them an interesting and unique twist on the genre. The combination of psychedelic sounds paired with a violin is not something you'd automatically think to pair, but it just works. Come check out Spirit Mother's unique brand of genre-bending sounds on Tuesday, June 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $15 and can be found at aceshighsaloon.com. (EA)