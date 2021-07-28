MUSIC PICKS: JULY 29 - AUG 4 

@fullgrowntangerine_2

Adult Prom Album Release at Kilby Court

One of SLC's most popular boy bands is back with new offerings, and they'll have them on display for a release show on July 30. Adult Prom will be celebrating the release of their first full-length album, Mild Horses, which follows years of singles, as well as their 2018 self-titled EP. The group specializes in the kind of jangly, dreamy indie pop popularized by the likes of Real Estate, and have gained a strong local following in the years they've been playing, making it a bit surprising that this is their first full-length album. With the help of their new Provo-based indie label UPHERE! Records, they also have cassettes available for pre-order, or at the release show. They'll find support in UPHERE! label-mates and fellow indie rockers Dad Bod. Because of their names (adjective referring to a grown-up kind of individual + single-syllable noun that makes the "ah" sound), the two bands often get mixed up in my mind, and it doesn't help that they often play together for a shared fan base. UPHERE! solo gal Nicole Canaan will also open in support. All are well-worth seeing, and more details can be found at kilbycourt.com. Doors are at 7 p.m. and tickets are $10, and the show is all ages.

Snowbasin's Blues, Brews, and BBQ Cut Short

For a brief period, it seemed like Snowbasin Resort's Blues, Brews and BBQ event would be back for the summer 2021 season. Though they announced a hearty lineup of artists to span the season of their Sunday music series, they've since canceled all the dates but one: the first show on Aug. 1, featuring Andy Frasco. The family-friendly affair, which not surprisingly features brews and BBQ, could not staff enough folks to work those food-and-bev parts of the event, making the resort one of the latest places to be understaffed as public life opens back up. In a Facebook post about the unfortunate cancellations, Blues, Brews and BBQ stated that, "The Snowbasin team has worked tirelessly to provide a great experience for our guests. Despite numerous adjustments, increased recruiting efforts and great perks, we have experienced a severe staff shortage in our Food & Beverage operations." While it may seem obvious to some that they just don't have competitive pay for those positions, the fact that the series is also free likely factors into their budget issues—which raises questions about how free or cheap shows and concert series like these are going to move forward. In an increasingly expensive and uncertain world, people are no longer working for less than a living wage, which may mean the end of free concert series like these. C'est la expensive-ass vie. Visit snowbasin.com/events for more info on the Aug. 1 event.

Art Piano Pop-Up Community Concert

Local non-profit Art Pianos for All specializes in bringing colorful pianos to the public, all decorated by local artists, made for local enjoyment and artist engagement. A new installment of the series finds its way to Trailside Park for an inaugural pop-up, featuring performances by two Utah Symphony and Utah Opera artists: pianist Taylor Burkhardt and tenor Addison Marlor. The collaboration between Art Piano and the Symphony and Opera is owed to the Summit County Public Art Board, Park City Sunrise Rotary Club and the Deer Valley Music Festival, who are bringing the free, open-access event to the public as a "thank you" of sorts to the Summit County community for welcoming the Utah Symphony and Utah Opera into a summer residency at Deer Valley Music Festival. Art Piano installments are all over Park City and Summit County, and the beautifully-decorated pianos stand to give opportunity to anyone to stop and play on them. The new Art Piano installment is called Abloom, and is covered in depictions of native flowers by artist Anna Leigh Moore. In addition to allowing for locals and residents to have some fun on the piano, this new installment aims to give access to professional musicians too—like Marlor and Burkhardt—to highlight their abilities as soloists, or as members of smaller ensembles. They will play on and present the new Art Piano to the public on July 31 at 4 p.m. at Trailside Park in Park City. Visit deervalleymusicfestival.org/events for more info on this and future Art Piano pop-ups.

Another Velour Grand Reopening

For Provoites and fans of the seminal local venue, it seems that one string of reopening shows was just not enough. After a very uncertain and scary pandemic experience for the venue—which did not host any shows due to owner Corey Fox's high risk status—everyone celebrated the return of live music there in mid-July, but the celebrations aren't over yet. Titled "The Show That's Two Weeks After the Velour Grand Reopenin' Show, Show," and described by headliner Little Moon in an Instagram post as "Velour will finally be still opened in two weeks and everyone should celebrate that," this is the kind of show whose enthusiastic spirit could only stem from a crazy year like the last one. When else would we celebrate the joy of a favorite venue still being open, like, right after an official grand-opening weekend? I think I speak not only for myself when I say I still feel awe each time I find myself at a show or a bar hanging out with friends and listening to music. Getting used to it again is a process, and an exciting one. They certainly recognize that down at Velour, and Little Moon will find support in a great roster of local talents, including Emmalie Breen, Tate Sexton and Kathleen Frewin. The show takes place on Thursday, July 29, is $10 and all-ages. Visit velourlive.com for more details.

Songwriters Round with Ryan Innes, Marcus Bently and Jay Warren

With the return of intimate shows, there's also the return of intimate stages, like the upcoming show at Soundwell on Saturday, July 31. Gathered for a Songwriters Round will be three awesome locals, representing all different stripes and styles. One of them is Ryan Innes, who has had his soulful voice featured on shows like The Voice and Songland, a two-TV-show feat not many can boast. He also has new music on the horizon, and show-goers can likely hope to catch some previews. Innes will be joined by Marcus Bently, a songwriter you've probably heard whether you're deeply familiar with him as an artist or not, because he works for Warner-Chappell Production Music, lending his voice and music to commercial tunes heard on TV by many of us every day. In his own personal music-making, he's played with groups like Marcus Bently & The Deseret Drifters, and under names like location, location and Two Nations. Jay Warren rounds out the Songwriters Round, and the R&B crooner's original pop compositions will fit nicely into this setting, making it a night to remember (as in, remember to go!) This event is 21+ and tickets range from $18 - $20. Visit soundwell.com for more information.