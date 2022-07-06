MUSIC PICKS: JUL 7 - 13 

Courtesy Photo

The Suffers

Styx, REO Speedwagon, Loverboy @ Usana Amphiteatre

If there were an award for the "Best Use of a Classic Rock Song to Close the Pilot Episode of a Short-Lived, Much-Loved TV Show," Styx's "Come Sail Away" would be contender, having sonically closed out the debut episode of Freaks and Geeks to hilarious-yet-profound effect. People of a Certain Age may have different reasons for loving Styx, whether the band appeared on a long-ago mixtape, or a current Yacht Rock Spotify playlist of note. Ditto their summer tourmates in REO Speedwagon and Loverboy, all three giving the feels to a generation raised on these bands' songs. The trio of well-seasoned arena-rock acts are hitting the summer shed circuit in 2022. And while their lineups may differ from those of the classic days, but all these groups know that playing their hits for nostalgic crowds will be a satisfying experience. Tickets for this dream team package of '80s rockers, appearing at Usana Amphitheatre (5150 S. 6055 West, West Valley City) on Friday, July 9, will run you between $29.50-64.50, with selections available at livenation.com.

Songwriters in the Round @ The Garage on Beck

Jordan Matthew Young headlines a talented group of Americana/folk/country songwriters, who'll be swapping stories and songs and the venerable Garage on Beck (1199 Beck St.) on Friday, July 9. Young's described as packing a lot of elements into one act, "coming strapped with serious guitar mojo, playing slide and electric blues in a manner that's tasty, while maintaining raw grit. The blond-locked guitarist balances that crunchy feel with classic rock impulses and big-league vocals into a smooth southern groove." Also appearing will be Kirk Dath, Mel Soul, Misty Sanone, Neal Middleton and Sam Smith. The club's homepage cites a 9 p.m. start time, with a $15 cover for this 21-up event.

Zoso @The Depot

Dotting the calendars of clubs great and small are tribute bands dedicated to one group, or one epoch in music. In the case of Zoso, Led Zeppelin is the band of choice, the group's output deemed just as worthy of live attention today as during the classic band's heyday. Not content to simply play the music, they give the crowd an experience, claiming that "it's much more than just being a tribute. It's about touching a golden era in music. Zoso embodies Page, Plant, Bonham and Jones in their spirit, tightly-wound talent and authenticity. Each band member has been carefully selected to portray both the appearance and playing styles of their Led Zeppelin counterparts. In eighteen successful years of touring, they have perfected their art." This show ends a run of dates for the group, meaning that last-night-of-tour energy's gonna be shared from those onstage to those in attendance. And based on recent tribute shows at The Depot, SLC's got love for yesteryear acts, with their music played to perfection. Zoso plays The Depot (13 N. 400 West) on Friday, July 9, with a 7 p.m. door. You can find info on ticket sales at zosoontour.com.

The Suffers @ Canyons Village (Park City)

The Suffers boast a sparkling résumé that shows dates shared with great bands (Thievery Corporation, Galactic, Lake Street Dive), gigs at stellar festivals and music series (Newport Folk Fest, Austin City Limits, Afropunk), appearances on music-smart radio/TV/podcast outlets (NPR's Tiny Desk, The Late Show with David Letterman and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah). The soul group's most-recent album is It Starts with Love, featuring the current single "Don't Bother Me." Vocalist and songwriter Kim Franklin told BrooklynVegan that "I can honestly say that bringing this song to the finish line has been one of the honors of my career so far. Influenced by the complexities, power, and care of Buena Vista Social Club, Miami Sound Machine, and Sly and The Family Stone, 'Don't Bother Me' is a demand to be left alone by the outside world so that the wildness, fun, mistakes, and freedom that should come with being a young adult can truly be embraced." The Suffers play Canyons Village (4000 Canyons Resort Dr, Park City) on Friday, July 9 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. SLC's Marqueza will also appear on the bill. For more information on this show (and several others in July) at Canyon Village, see cvma.com/events/.

The Melvins

The Melvins @ Metro Music Hall

A band going on 40 years, The Melvins, with their Washington state heritage, are no strangers to touring SLC. Their upcoming appearance in town will be part of a 40-odd city run, featuring founding guitarist and vocalist Buzz Osbourne, drummer Dale Crover and bassist Steven McDonald of the legendary Redd Kross. The band's slow/"sludge" punk has been well-documented as an influence on a host of groups, with AllMusic rightly noting that "their ability to combine punk with a strong Black Sabbath influence had a major impact on everything from grunge to alternative metal to doom metal and stoner rock." Eventually, this band won't be on the all-the-time touring routine, so the curious might be well-served with a visit to this gig. The Melvins appear at the Metro Music Hall on Tuesday, July 12 with Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow. Doors open at 7 p.m., and $27.50 tickets can be found at metromusichall.com.