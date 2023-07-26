MUSIC PICKS JUL 27 - AUG 2 

TAD Management

Abbafab

ABBAFab: ABBA Tribute @ SoDa Row 7/28

ABBA was never the kind of group that most people considered cool. In fact, they weren't even the kind of group most would even admit to actually enjoying. They were considered a guilty pleasure, even though their seemingly endless string of hits—"Dancing Queen," "Waterloo," "Fernando," "Mama Mia," "Voulez-Vous" and the like—pretty much dominated the airwaves throughout the '70s. As a result, many fans were forced to come clean and own up to their admiration. Then again, why not? The music was so damn infectious, making it all but impossible to refrain from singing along. The group recently released a reunion LP, but for the most part, it's left to tribute acts like ABBAFAB to rekindle the music and memories in concert, making for an entertaining evening of pure unapologetic pop. The costumes and choreography embellish their efforts and ensure both a visual and vocal appeal that can sustain maximum ABBA enjoyment. The group calls itself the premier ABBA tribute act on the scene today, and they've taken their show to sell-out crowds across the U.S. and around the world. Considering the fact that Agnetha, Björn, Benny, and Anni-Frid are all in their 70s now, it's fair to say that this particular Fabba foursome will fill out those tight trousers and skimpy skirts with far better flare. Mama Mia, indeed! ABBAFAB performs Friday, July 28 at 8 p.m. at SoDa Row (11274 S. Kestrel Rise Rd, South Jordan). (NOTE: Concerts are for Daybreak residents and their guests only.) For further information, phone 801-866-4677. (Lee Zimmerman)

Zach Anderson

Magic Sword

Magic Sword @ Metro Music Hall 7/30

As someone who rarely leaves the house without taking the scores of John Carpenter and tons of Tangerine Dream, Vangelis, Moroder and their ilk, I feel like Magic Sword is a retro-'80s rabbit-hole delight. The Boise based synthwave trio consists of The Keeper, The Seer and The Weaver. Magic Sword has had music featured in the video game Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number and the trailer for the Taika Waititi directed Marvel blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok. Now, while they have found success with their multi-layered electronic cinematic soundscapes, they have yet to achieve their final form. "I'd say currently the music is more prominent than the visual," Magic Sword told At The Barrier in 2020. "Only because our vision has yet to be fully realized. In the years to come you will see a shift in that." Their latest LP, Badlands, was released earlier this year, and was conceived as a soundtrack album in which The Keeper embarks on a righteous quest to navigate a corrupt world where the sword has been abducted by an evil most foul. Amid the conflict, he seeks to find himself and reclaim what are rightfully his Badlands. I love how personal the work is for these artists; It's about a feeling and of loving analog tech. Magic Sword is what my youth sounded like. Divorce Court and Mooninite open. Catch these acts at Metro Music Hall Sunday, July 30, doors at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $20 and can be found at 24tix.com (Mark Dago)

Las Vegas Review

Paramore

Paramore @ Delta Center 7/27

Paramore is still going strong on their massive North American tour, taking them to all corners of the country including our own SLC. They'll be back at the newly-redubbed Delta Center, bringing their hot setlist and high-energy performance for our viewing pleasure. It's been a busy year for the band: They released their sixth studio album in February, and have been on the road sharing the new with old favorites almost constantly since then. Many have gotten to see the double whammy of Paramore and Taylor Swift, as they have joined her on many of her big stadium dates. Vocalist Hayley Williams also made a cameo with the Foo Fighters at the Bonnaroo Festival in Tennessee back in June; helping Dave Grohl bust out "My Hero" for the huge crowd was a massive success. The song always brings up a lot of emotion from the crowd, but they went absolutely wild the night Williams jumped on stage as a surprise. Whether you're a new fan of Paramore, or have been listening to them for years, you're not going to want to miss this show. The trio play their new and old material with such energy and dynamism that it makes each performance a unique experience. Catch Paramore at the Delta Center on Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show range from $64-150 and can be found at ticketmaster.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Sterling Larose

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Stella Standingbear @ Kilby Court 7/27

Hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids are venturing down from their hometown of Kitamaat Village, British Columbia to share dope music blending trap beats with intricate lyrics. According to their bio on Jazz Winnipeg, their music features lyrics that "challenge Indigenous stereotypes painting their people as ill-mannered savages. Their music is best described as thought-provoking, but slamming, club beats. Audiences dance and sweat to their songs, but leave with new knowledge. Formed by Yung Trybez and Young D in 2016, Snotty Nose Rez Kids was born out of a life-long friendship between the two emcees, who were drawn to music as an outlet for expression." One of the duo's most popular tracks, "Boujee Natives," details the importance of cultural riches and connections while still being a fun and lighthearted listen. "When we talk about rich kids, we talk about the seafood that comes from their territory," the duo told Native News Online in 2020. "When we say boujee Native, we're not talking about glitz and glamor. We're talking about land defenders, chiefs that we respect, elders... We're talking about knowledge people." SNRK are joined by SLC's own Stella Standingbear, another talented Native creator who brings a unique blend of alt-rap which "carries an uplifting and empowering message that resonates with listeners," according to her website. Come enjoy some incredible hip-hop at Kilby Court on Thursday, July 27 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $20 in advance and $22.50 day-of. Grab tickets at kilbycourt.com. (EA)

Neil Krug

Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet @ Delta Center 8/2

When you press play on any of Greta Van Fleet's songs, you'll find yourself asking, "Wait, am I listening to Led Zeppelin?" The young rock band have heavily modeled themselves after bands like Zeppelin, a throwback to an age of great rock 'n roll. Frontman Robert Plant even commented on Greta Van Fleet in 2018 about the likeness, saying, "They are Led Zeppelin I." Formed in 2012, Greta Van Fleet have been sharing their version of resurrected rock with fans, climbing steadily in popularity, and growing bolder as the years go by. The group have just released their fourth studio album, Starcatcher, and are out on a massive world tour in celebration of the new release. This album is one of the least-preconceived albums they've put together, according to an interview with Vogue in July. "So much of it came to life in the studio, and it was very lively in that sense. A lot of the things that were happening and recorded on the final take only happened once," said vocalist Josh Kiszka. "I had to embrace this philosophy that the only thing we have to hold onto is letting go, because typically I'm very neurotic and want to have things exact." If you're in the mood to experience classic rock vibes with a fresh twist, this is the show for you. Greta Van Fleet play the Delta Center on Wednesday, August 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show range from $45-$120, and can be found at ticketmaster.com. (EA)