MUSIC PICKS: JUL 21 - 27 

WIISA

COIN, Blackstarkids @ The Great Saltair

Nothing says summer like a big, feel-good show out at the Saltair. The electro pop band COIN will be providing ample summer vibes, too. The group's latest album, released this spring, takes on themes of artificial intelligence, and how our own little worlds can function like computer brains still learning, too. It's also a refreshing album from the trio, from the disco vibes on "Chapstick" to the driving edge of the drum-driven "Watering A Dead Flower." Despite lingering on unalive concepts, the album itself is just like any other COIN album—alive with pop electricity and fun, danceable tracks. They've got a fitting guest coming along for the ride at The Saltair, as well: Blackstarkids will be bringing their fusion of youthful, vibey indie pop and hip hop to the stage. They have an impressive amount of work under their belts, released in just a few years. Some standouts include their sound on 2020's SURF, where songs like "TOO DEPRESSED 4 SEX" recall Beat Happening in their unpolished frankness. They're also often flirting with fresh punk beats too, especially on "Sounds Like Fun" and "JUNO." Catch the elder pop band and the new kids on the block at the same time when they play The Great Saltair on Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets to the all-ages show are $32.50 at thesaltair.com.

Kipper Snack, Sunhills, Nicole Canaan, Pale Dream @ The Urban Lounge

A local pair of buddy-buddy bands have some singles out that they're celebrating this weekend at The Urban Lounge. Headliners Kipper Snack will be putting out their new single "Big Guy," which comes after the release of their 2022 album Pretty as a Flower, which is an album full of gentle indie ruminations on growing up, plus jammy moments like on the sure crowd-pleaser "Summer." Their friends Sunhills are also releasing a track to follow their other 2022 single, "Sugar Coated," which is something of a moody, dreamy trip. Whether their new single will follow suit is still to be seen. The show will be rounded out by fellow locals Nicole Canaan and Pale Dream. Like the two single-releasers, Pale Dream also deals in jangly dream pop, and their latest single, "Curse" is a great example of what they can do. Canaan is dreamy too, adding a little bit of attitude and playfulness thanks to her all-too-knowing singing style. The locals-packed show goes down this Friday, July 22 at 8 p.m. The 21+ show is $10 at theurbanlounge.com.

Courtesy Photo

Jason Aldean @ USANA Amphitheatre

Country rockers, get yourselves to USANA this Saturday—and even though you have to take the freeway to get there, there's no reason you can't blast "Dirt Road Anthem" in preparation. That hit song came out way back in 2010, though, and since Aldean has only kept up his craft. Lately, that's by way of a double album called Macon, Georgia, with the first part, Macon, released last year and Georgia released this spring. Across 30 songs on the new albums, Aldean brings his dependable best on new tracks, and also some live versions of famous songs of his like "Country Girl" and "Big Green Tractor." Besides those recognizable party tracks, Aldean has made his mark over the last near-two decades, coloring what modern country pop sounds like with his dozens of hits. With those songs, and undoubtedly a fair share of his newer offerings, Aldean's embarking on his Rock N' Roll Cowboy Tour, alongside country pop star Gabby Barrett, crooner John Morgan and country-remix star Dee Jay Silver. See them all on Saturday, July 23 at USANA Amphitheatre. The all-ages show opens at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $54 - $573 at saltlakeamphitheater.com.

Broadside, Young Culture @ The Beehive

Pop punk is alive and well, and it's at The Beehive this Tuesday. Virginia-based Broadside have been keeping it alive since 2015, when they started making a splash in the determined scene. While for some, pop punk and emo music was what chronicled their high school years, it's turned out to be an enduring genre kept fresh by artists like Broadside. On their 2020 album Into the Raging Sea, songs like "Foolish Believer" pummel hard on what sounds like a theme of hesitant optimism, a feeling that persists on the moody album, where lead singer Ollie Baxxter growls about drama as often as he croons, lovestruck, on tracks like "Heavenly." Tourmates Young Culture carry some brighter notes, but their lighter pop-punkisms still carry all the seriousness of true emo. On their most recent album, 2020's self-titled, "Holiday in Vegas" finds them playfully comparing a lover to "the sunshine in Reno." The two are joined by the fast-and-hard playing First and Forever and the experimental, melodic pop punkers Cherie Amour. The all-ages show is on Tuesday, July 26, doors are at 6 p.m., and tickets are $18 presale and $20 day-of-show. Visit linktr.ee/Beehiveslc for more info.