MUSIC PICKS JUL 17 - JUL 23 

Anime Girlfriend, Glue Coast, Stay Out, Hazel Paul @ Kilby Court 7/18

It's important to acknowledge our biases. For example, I will admit that emo music holds a special place in my heart, and I'll get very excited when I see excellent local emo acts have shows coming up. I became a fan of Anime Girlfriend last summer when I interviewed them about how the band came together and the inspiration for their music. They dub their sound "Mountain West emo," and it feels like something current or former emo kids in Utah can claim. Some standouts from them include tracks like "Pretty Boy" and "thoreau." Joining AGF is another fantastic emo group, Glue Coast. "Salt Lake emo, but we've got a trombone," their Instagram states. And that they make "sad music for cool uncles." Their most popular track, "Macho Man," has that quintessential sound you look for when you turn towards this genre, just with a trombone thrown in for a little extra spice. Stay Out and Hazel Paul are also on the bill, rounding it out and making this a show to look forward to. Check out this awesome lineup on Friday, July 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show are $13.88 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Emilee Atkinson)

Voodoo Glow Skulls @ Metro Music Hall 7/19

The Voodoo Glow Skulls are red hot. Formed back in 1988 by brothers Frank, Eddie and Jorge Casillas and close friend, Jerry O'Neill, the ska-core legends from Southern California had a hand in the amalgamation of the '90s sound. "I guess we were influenced by what was going on; it was mostly the L.A. bands that were going on in the mid-to-late '80s, bands like Fishbone, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Jane's Addiction," Eddie Casillas told Goldmine Mag. "I would say that the 2 Tone era of ska, all the British stuff, that was a big deal. We were kind of a bastardization of everything we liked." As it should be. The mix of styles meant that they fell between a large number of stools in terms of getting a following—and when the singer crowd-surfs to the back of the stalls, climbs up on the balcony, dives back into the crowd then surfs back to the stage, you know there is something special going on. For a primer on the Skulls, I'd start with the LP Firme—it's hard, fast and loud. Their latest full-length, Livin' the Apocalypse, maintains their traditional ska-punk sound. Voodoo Glow Skulls are always a phenomenal live act; all of the albums are great, but you have to see them in the flesh to fully appreciate them. Bite Me Bambi and Atypical Heroes open. Catch these musicians at Metro Music Hall on Saturday, July 19. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets for the 21+ show are $21.87 and can be found at 24tix.com. (Mark Dago)

SHADES (ALIX PEREZ B2B EPROM) @ Boxpac Project 7/19

We are officially in the height of summer, with long, hot nights that are perfect for dancing. Boxpac Project, the warehouse that is home for Mutiny Presents shows, is hosting SHADES this weekend, and you don't want to miss it. SHADES is a collaborative project between drum-and-bass producer Alix Perez (Alix Depauw from Belgium) and EPROM (Alexander Dennis from Oregon), known for their innovative and bass-heavy electronic music. It's a unique fusion of their strengths, and explores a blend of electronica, dubstep, halftime, drum-and-bass, techno, acid house and hip-hop. Really, it's the perfect mix of American and U.K. bass. Their music is characterized by sorta slanted, unconventional grooves, as well as a hard-yet-graceful composition. SHADES' self-titled debut EP, released on Alpha Pup Records, carries their distinctive sound with tracks like "The Serpent," "Chiron," "Minotaur" and "Into Light." If you're into a bit of a darker atmosphere and genre-bending, you will be a fan of SHADES. They take influences from a variety of genres like future hip-hop, glitch hop and experimental electronic music. It's not the "aggressive bass music" trap of trying to sound evil; rather, the entire vibe and music match with multi-layered basslines and 1990s-to-early-2000s hip-hop boom-bap style of drums. The show starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 19. Tickets cost $40.50 and sell out fast, so don't wait! Go to wl.seetickets.us. (Arica Roberts)

Volbeat @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre 7/19

Since launching in 2001, Copenhagen-based band Volbeat has had it both ways: the popular group has honed its brand of hard-rock (with elements of early, vintage rock 'n roll) while appealing to an audience that extends well beyond rock fans. Few groups have been as successful as the Danish quartet at maintaining their musical integrity while continuing to grow their fan base decades into their careers. Guitarist Michael Poulsen started the band as a vehicle for his artistic inclinations that didn't fit into the death metal he had been playing with his previous group. Recruiting like-minded musicians including drummer Jon Larsen, Poulsen developed a sound that carried forth the power and energy of metal, balancing it with classic and timeless musical styles like blues, rockabilly and soul. Volbeat's first seven albums all went Gold or Platinum in Denmark; immediately upon its June 2025 release, God of Angels Trust soared to the #1 spot on charts in five countries, and at press time the album was rising on Billboard's album chart in the U.S. as well. Volbeat comes to the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 19 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and up, and are available at ticketmaster.com. (Bill Kopp)

Railroad Earth w/ Yonder Mountain String Band @ Granary Live 7/23

Those who still consider bluegrass the product of old-time musicians strumming banjos on a back porch in the hills of Appalachia are obviously unaware of the populist approach birthed by a new generation of artists that has brought that music to the masses. Consequently, a bill headlined by two of its leading lights, Railroad Earth and Yonder Mountain String Band, provide a perfect primer for how a traditional tapestry has been turned upside down for today's listeners. For their part, Railroad Earth boasts unlikely origins, having originated in New Jersey, far from any hillbilly habitat. Nevertheless, over the course of the past 25 years, the band—which takes its name from the Jack Kerouac poem "October in the Railroad Earth"—has proven its prowess blending nu-grass, folk, rock, country and other Americana influences through a sprawling improvisational sound. Yonder Mountain String Band shares a similar style. "Yonder has always had one foot in the bluegrass world and one in the jam band scene," singer/guitarist Adam Aijala states in a band bio. "We have a deep love and respect for both genres. We're now considered the ideal jam band for the bluegrass crowd and a very cool bluegrass band for the jam band devotees." It's that open-ended and open-minded attitude that makes this double bill a very cool combination. Railroad Earth and Yonder Mountain String Band with Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country perform at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23 at Granary Live. Tickets cost $28.94-$51.11 (including fees) at tixr.com. (Lee Zimmerman)